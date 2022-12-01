Detectives Investigate Series of Credit Union Frauds Committed by the Same Suspect; Photo of Suspect Released

Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Church Burglary; Video of Suspects Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are investigating a burglary that occurred on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Scotland AME Zion Church in the 10900 block of Seven Locks Rd. in Potomac. Detectives have released a video of the suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.
Prince William County police searching for 2 men suspected of stealing car, striking police cruiser
MANASSAS, Va. — Prince William County police officers are searching for two men who stole a vehicle and struck a police vehicle before escaping Monday morning. Police were called to the 8100 block of Portwood Turn in Manassas, Virginia, just before 7 a.m. The driver of the stolen vehicle...
Police investigating homicide in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was shot Sunday night in Southeast D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the report of a shooting in the 4200 block of 4th Street Southeast around 11 p.m. Responding officers found a man shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man steals Maryland Live! casino voucher, drives at victim with his car
A man is accused of stealing a voucher from a Maryland Live! Casino slot machine, then driving at the victim when he was confronted, on Friday afternoon.
74-Year-Old Man Reported Missing In Maryland Found Dead In River, Police Say (UPDATED)
The tale of a 74-year-old man reported missing in Prince George’s County has ended in tragedy as he was found dead, police announced.An alert was issued on Sunday, Dec. 4 regarding Johnnie Bouknight, who had last been seen at approximately 10 a.m. the day before in the 1200 block of Merganser Court…
Leesburg Police looking for 7-Eleven robbery suspect
LEESBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Leesburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the suspect of a robbery at a 7-Eleven. According to police, just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, the person pictured walked into the 7-Eleven at 110 Dry Mill Road SW and demanded money from the clerk. They then […]
wfmd.com
State Police Searching For Suspect In 1st Degree Assault In Frederick County
The individual pointed a handgun at another motorist. Frederick, Md (KM) Maryland State Police are asking anyone who has information on an individual who pointed a handgun at another vehicle on Friday afternoon to contact the Frederick Barrack. Troopers say they received a call just after 4:30 PM from a...
fox5dc.com
19-year-old arrested for deadly shooting at Maryland restaurant
EDGEWATER, Md. - Police are investigating a shooting at restaurant in Edgewater, Maryland that left a 26-year-old man dead Saturday morning. According to Anne Arundel County Police, the incident happened just after midnight at the Los Chaparritos Restaurant, located at 3029 Solomons Island Road. Once there, officers found 26-year-old Luis...
Fairfax teacher arrested for assault of student
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fairfax County Public Schools special education teacher was arrested and charged with two counts of simple assault of a special needs student. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, a staff member at George C. Marshall High School in the Tyson’s Corner area witnessed 50-year-old […]
actionnews5.com
Graphic: FBI agent found not guilty in 2020 shooting aboard Metro train
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) - An FBI agent has been acquitted of attempted second-degree murder in a 2020 non-fatal shooting on board a Metro train in Maryland. “We were doing some, some tearing up as well because this was a very special client who never, ever, ever should have been put in this position,” attorney Robert Bonsib said.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Death of Seventy-Four-Year-Old Man Found in Car Pulled From Water at Edward’s Ferry (Poolesville); Victim’s Identity Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are conducting a death investigation after locating a man found dead in his car on Sunday, December 4, 2022. On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 10:38 a.m., 1st District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the 15200 block of Edwards Ferry Rd. for the report of a car in the river.
Elderly Maryland Man Arrested For Long-Running Pickpocketing Scheme
Officers have charged an elderly man for a series of pickpocket thefts that occurred between April and September 2022 throughout several locations in Montgomery County, authorities announce. Arthur Earnest Kelly, 71, was arrested after being accused of distracting elderly victims in grocery stores before stealing their wallets and using their...
fox5dc.com
Fake pizza delivery man exposes himself to woman near University of Maryland campus
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - A man posing as a pizza delivery person exposed himself to a woman at her door over the weekend near the University of Maryland campus. Authorities were called to the 7400 block of Princeton Avenue in College Park around 5:30 p.m. Saturday night. The woman told...
30-Year-Old Woman Shot And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A woman was shot and killed inside of a vehicle on Friday night in Southeast, D.C. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Fajr Vellajos of D.C. Shortly before 8:30 pm, the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department received a report of a shooting on the 1700 Block of W Street. When police arrived at the location, they found Vellajos suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced at the scene. Police are looking for a black sedan with tinted windows that may have been involved in the shooting. If you have any information about this incident, please The post 30-Year-Old Woman Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Friday Morning Homicide; Victim’s Name Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, December 2, 2022. At approximately 3:05 a.m., 2nd District officers responded to the parking lot of the Summit Hills Apartment complex, in the 8500 block of 16th St., for the report of a shooting that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, 29-year-old Nathaniel Potts, of Silver Spring, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced dead.
mocoshow.com
Man Arrested and Charged with Series of Pickpocket Thefts; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern
Per MCPD: Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Patrol Services and Patrol Investigations Unit have arrested 71-year-old Arthur Earnest Kelly, of Washington, D.C., with a series of pickpocket thefts that occurred between April and September 2022 at several locations in Montgomery County. The...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Hit-And-Run Crash on I-95
Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash that occurred this morning in Prince George’s County. Shortly after 9:50 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to the area of southbound I-95 and the Intercounty Connector for a report of a pedestrian who had been struck on the road. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, Ceasar Alfred Charles Burke, 23, of Columbia, Maryland and a female were parked on the shoulder of the road and having a discussion outside of their vehicle.
rockvillenights.com
Victim assaulted during break-in at apartment in Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a burglary at an apartment Thursday afternoon, December 1, 2022. The break-in was reported in the 700 block of Monroe Street at 1:55 PM. Officers found evidence of forced entry at the apartment. An individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault during the incident.
WTOP
1 killed in Montgomery Co. parking lot shooting
Montgomery County police have identified a person killed during a shooting in Maryland early Friday. Police said Nathaniel Potts, 29, of Silver Spring, was killed during a shooting just after 3 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Summit Hills Apartment complex. Potts was found with apparent gunshot wounds...
'He was just really desperate' | Woman recalls bizarre encounter with cash for gold robbery suspect
FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials believe a scam targeting good Samaritans on the road likely spanned across jurisdictions and cultivated more victims. Fairfax County Police recently sent a warning about a cash-for-gold robbery scheme after a man was scammed for trying to help a group of people he thought was stranded.
