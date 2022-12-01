Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
DOJ antitrust regulators should look at Apple, Google’s handling of TikTok, says FCC commissioner
(CNN) — Apple and Google’s continued hosting of TikTok on their app stores, despite US national security concerns about the short-form video app, reflects the tech giants’ “gatekeeper” power and should be made part of any antitrust reviews the app stores may face, a member of the Federal Communications Commission wrote to the Justice Department last week.
Comments / 0