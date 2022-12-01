ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Pac-12 Media Rights Deal Won’t Come in 2022

The Pac-12 Conference will not be getting a new media rights deal anytime soon. Commissioner George Kliavkoff said the Power 5 conference won’t secure a new rights pact before the end of 2022 as it is in “no rush” to complete a deal after starting negotiations in July.
Biden official reveals major Brittney Griner news

Imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner faces nine years in the Russian maximum-security penal colony for women. This comes after she pled guilty to attempting to bring a small amount of hashish oil onto a flight with her Russian Premier League team. The Russian government denied Griner’s appeal for freedom in late October. American president Joe Read more... The post Biden official reveals major Brittney Griner news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Vikings twerking after faking an injury is the NFL’s most disrespectful TD celebration

Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson had a big idea for a touchdown dance last month against the Buffalo Bills: Jefferson intended to fake an injury and then do a little dance, but his offensive linemen ruined it by jumping on top of him. Teammate Alexander Mattison was apparently taking notes, because he finished what Jefferson started against the New York Jets on Sunday in Week 13.
