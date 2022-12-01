Read full article on original website
Doncic, Mavericks preserve big lead, roll past Suns 130-111
Luka Doncic scored 33 points, Spencer Dinwiddie added 21 and the Dallas Mavericks preserved a big lead against the Phoenix Suns this time in a 130-111 victory
New Pac-12 Media Rights Deal Won’t Come in 2022
The Pac-12 Conference will not be getting a new media rights deal anytime soon. Commissioner George Kliavkoff said the Power 5 conference won’t secure a new rights pact before the end of 2022 as it is in “no rush” to complete a deal after starting negotiations in July.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Biden official reveals major Brittney Griner news
Imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner faces nine years in the Russian maximum-security penal colony for women. This comes after she pled guilty to attempting to bring a small amount of hashish oil onto a flight with her Russian Premier League team. The Russian government denied Griner’s appeal for freedom in late October. American president Joe Read more... The post Biden official reveals major Brittney Griner news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Vikings twerking after faking an injury is the NFL’s most disrespectful TD celebration
Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson had a big idea for a touchdown dance last month against the Buffalo Bills: Jefferson intended to fake an injury and then do a little dance, but his offensive linemen ruined it by jumping on top of him. Teammate Alexander Mattison was apparently taking notes, because he finished what Jefferson started against the New York Jets on Sunday in Week 13.
Colorado Coach Deion Sanders Owes Jackson State $300K For Leaving
On Saturday night, Hall of Famer Deion Sanders led the Jackson State Tigers to a SWAC Championship. Then, he jumped on a plane to Colorado to become the school’s new head football coach. For leaving Jackson State behind, he’ll have to cough up $300,000, according to USA Today.
