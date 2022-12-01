After a rocky start to the 2022 NFL season, the Washington Commanders find themselves in the thick of the playoff picture in the NFC. Following a hard-fought tie against the New York Giants in Week 13, the Commanders sit with a record of 7-5-1, with five of those wins coming with quarterback Taylor Heinicke under center. With the success the franchise has had this year with Heinicke, head coach Ron Rivera’s comments on Monday should not come as much of a surprise. Rivera told reporters Heinicke would remain the starting quarterback once Carson Wentz is reactivated from IR, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.

3 HOURS AGO