Jeff Saturday gets real on Matt Ryan’s performance in Colts loss vs. Cowboys, potential benching
The Indianapolis Colts had a real chance to steal a win against a good Dallas Cowboys team. Then, the fourth quarter began and everything went wrong for Jeff Saturday’s squad. The Colts’ two-point deficit ballooned into a 35-point defeat thanks to four turnovers (three of which came from Matt Ryan) that each led to Dallas touchdowns.
Pete Carroll drops ‘all-time’ remark on Geno Smith’s game-winning drive
The Seattle Seahawks came from behind to defeat the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, 27-23. In the win, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith played extremely well. But he was particularly good on the game-winning touchdown drive in the final minutes. Afterwards, Coach Pete Carroll shared his thoughts on Smith on the final drive, captured by Seahawks beat writer Gregg Bell.
Bengals CB Mike Hilton drops truth bomb on Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs after Cincy’s win
In a hard-fought game between two of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals emerged with a Week 13 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. With the 27-24 win, the Bengals rest firmly in second place in the AFC North with a record of 8-4. In the aftermath of the win, Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton opened up about the team’s recent success against the Chiefs, dating back to last season’s AFC championship game, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.
Patrick Mahomes learns who his daddy is in loss to Bengals with amazing stat
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have a new archrival after yet another loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drew MVP praise when he became the first quarterback to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in three straight head-to-head matchups, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Research. Burrow joined Tom Brady as the only QB to beat Mahomes three times in their career.
Joe Burrow spits hot fire at Justin Reid after Cincy beats Chiefs again
The main story was that Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals got the best of the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in their Week 13 showdown in the Queen City. The win was the Bengals’ 3rd straight over the high-powered Chiefs. Burrow once again played a dominant role for the...
USC football coach Lincoln Riley’s shocking admission on Caleb Williams injury
USC football star Caleb Williams had a painful night physically and emotionally after their tough loss to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship game. Not only did the USC Trojans got blown out by the Utes 47-24, but Williams suffered multiple injuries in the contest. In the first quarter, he hurt the pinky finger on his throwing hand after a big run. In fact, his hand was bleeding as photos and videos from the game show a laceration on his pinky finger.
Patrick Mahomes gets brutally honest on Chiefs’ third straight loss to Joe Burrow, Bengals
Patrick Mahomes admitted a lot of things didn’t go their way as the Kansas City Chiefs lost to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals for the third straight time, but he emphasized that’s not the only reason they lost. The Chiefs bowed down to the Bengals, 27-24, in...
USC football star Caleb Williams gets crushing injury update after Pac-12 title game loss
USC football star Caleb Williams is in danger of missing out the Cotton Bowl due to the hamstring injury he suffered in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday. Head coach Lincoln Riley confirmed the development on Sunday, revealing that Williams’ hamstring injury is deemed “significant.” With that said, the USC Trojans will have to see […] The post USC football star Caleb Williams gets crushing injury update after Pac-12 title game loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers drops truth bomb on Christian Watson’s ‘wild’ development after big game for Packers vs. Bears
Even Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers couldn’t believe the quick development of Christian Watson in his rookie season. Watson has been phenomenal for the Packers in recent weeks, though it didn’t start that way as Green Bay’s wide receiving corps was out of sorts to begin the campaign. Watson wasn’t able to get a receiving touchdown until Week 10 when he recorded three against the Dallas Cowboys, but he has been on fire ever since then.
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win
The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...
Deion Sanders explains why he left Jackson State for Colorado Buffaloes
After three shockingly successful seasons at Jackson State, where he led the Tigers to a 27-5 record overall and a perfect 12-0 record in 2022, Coach Prime – as he likes to be called – is officially heading to the Power 5 as the new head coach of the Colorado Football Buffaloes. Suddenly, the Southwestern […] The post Deion Sanders explains why he left Jackson State for Colorado Buffaloes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trey Lance return? Kyle Shanahan addresses option amid Jimmy Garoppolo injury
The San Francisco 49ers can’t catch a break at quarterback. With the latest frustrating news on Jimmy Garoppolo, the team sitting firmly within the playoff seedings with its 8-4 record is left searching for answers. But could one of those answers come in the form of a recovering Trey Lance?
Tyler Lockett goes full savage, throws hilarious shade at Bobby Wagner after win vs. Rams
The Seattle Seahawks are back in the win column after taking down the Los Angeles Rams on the road Sunday, 27-23. Tyler Lockett played like a future Hall of Famer opposite the Rams’ stop unit, exploding for 128 receiving yards and a touchdown on nine receptions and 12 targets. If Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner had […] The post Tyler Lockett goes full savage, throws hilarious shade at Bobby Wagner after win vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
David Bakhtiari gets concerning timetable for return to Packers after appendectomy
David Bakhtiari missed the Green Bay Packers’ Week 13 game against the Chicago Bears after he had to go through an appendectomy, and unfortunately for him, his absence could be longer. When Bakhtiari was ruled out for Sunday’s contest, the expectations were he would be able to make a quick return to the lineup. By […] The post David Bakhtiari gets concerning timetable for return to Packers after appendectomy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saints’ Marshon Lattimore injury update vs. Buccaneers will have Mike Evans fired up
The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers rivalry will resume during Monday Night Football in Week 13. But fans won’t be privy to one of the most exciting head-to-head matchups the clash has to offer on the field. The Saints were hit with a disappointing injury update to star cornerback Marshon Lattimore ahead of […] The post Saints’ Marshon Lattimore injury update vs. Buccaneers will have Mike Evans fired up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The real reason Panthers, Baker Mayfield parted ways
It’s been quite the whirlwind season for former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield — from Cleveland Browns’ starter to Carolina Panthers’ starter, to Panthers’ backup, to waivers, all in a span of five months. After requesting a trade out of Cleveland, Mayfield has had an abysmal season with his new squad, going 1-5 and […] The post The real reason Panthers, Baker Mayfield parted ways appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Commanders HC Ron Rivera reveals Taylor Heinicke plan ahead of Carson Wentz injury return
After a rocky start to the 2022 NFL season, the Washington Commanders find themselves in the thick of the playoff picture in the NFC. Following a hard-fought tie against the New York Giants in Week 13, the Commanders sit with a record of 7-5-1, with five of those wins coming with quarterback Taylor Heinicke under center. With the success the franchise has had this year with Heinicke, head coach Ron Rivera’s comments on Monday should not come as much of a surprise. Rivera told reporters Heinicke would remain the starting quarterback once Carson Wentz is reactivated from IR, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur’s 4-word response when asked if he would want Aaron Rodgers back next year
With the season all but done for the Green Bay Packers, it’s hard not to imagine if Aaron Rodgers is now playing his last few games with the same team that drafted him some 17 years ago. The reigning back-to-back league MVP is still under contract through 2023, but there’s no denying that retirement has emerged as a real option for the 39-year-old. Rodgers has also been linked to a potential move away from Green Bay in the past, thereby casting more doubt on his future with the Packers.
Aaron Rodgers’ message to Bears fans after dagger to complete Packers comeback
The Green Bay Packers pulled off a remarkable come-from-behind win against the Chicago Bears in Week 13 as Aaron Rodgers renewed his ownership of the franchise. Despite a hot start from the Bears, the Packers surged in the second half and took home the win. After the game, Rodgers sent a salute to fans at […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ message to Bears fans after dagger to complete Packers comeback appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers’ interest in signing Baker Mayfield, per Kyle Shanahan
Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers are not closing the door on possibly signing Baker Mayfield amid their QB woes, though nothing is certain at this point. The Carolina Panthers shockingly released Mayfield on Monday after the veteran quarterback struggled mightily in his short spell with the franchise. Right after his departure, though, talks about the 49ers potentially bringing in the former Cleveland Browns QB emerged.
