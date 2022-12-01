ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Celtics defeat Nets to snap Brooklyn's 4-game winning streak

NEW YORK — Even when Jaylen Brown was pouring in the points early, the Boston Celtics knew they'd need to turn to their defense late. Then they locked down the Brooklyn Nets, just like they did last spring. “Our defense definitely won us the game tonight, no doubt about...
Celtics/Warriors: Saturday at 8:30 pm

The Celtics hunt for revenge against Golden State in their first rematch since the Finals. Don't miss the Celtics/Warriors matchup, only on WCVB Channel 5. It all starts Saturday at 8:30 pm.
Celtics win streak at TD Garden ends at 10 with OT loss to Heat

BOSTON — Bam Adebayo scored 28 points, Tyler Herro had 26 and the Miami Heat completed a split of two games in Boston, beating the Celtics 120-116 on Friday night after Jaylen Brown banked in a long 3-pointer to force overtime. Heat leading scorer Jimmy Butler returned to the...
Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win

The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...
Bruins improve record home start to 14-0 with win over Avalanche

BOSTON — Another top NHL team came to Boston and ran into the unbeatable Bruins. David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic scored two goals apiece and the Bruins improved to an NHL-record 14-0 at home this season by beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-1 on Saturday night. Three nights after William...
Demoted: NFL yanks Patriots-Raiders game from primetime spot

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — It appears that the National Football League has seen enough of the New England Patriots, yanking them from their scheduled primetime game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 18, multiple reports say. The NFL employs flexible scheduling for Sunday Night Football, to ensure what...

