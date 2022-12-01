Read full article on original website
WCVB
Celtics defeat Nets to snap Brooklyn's 4-game winning streak
NEW YORK — Even when Jaylen Brown was pouring in the points early, the Boston Celtics knew they'd need to turn to their defense late. Then they locked down the Brooklyn Nets, just like they did last spring. “Our defense definitely won us the game tonight, no doubt about...
WCVB
Celtics/Warriors: Saturday at 8:30 pm
The Celtics hunt for revenge against Golden State in their first rematch since the Finals. Don't miss the Celtics/Warriors matchup, only on WCVB Channel 5. It all starts Saturday at 8:30 pm.
WCVB
Celtics win streak at TD Garden ends at 10 with OT loss to Heat
BOSTON — Bam Adebayo scored 28 points, Tyler Herro had 26 and the Miami Heat completed a split of two games in Boston, beating the Celtics 120-116 on Friday night after Jaylen Brown banked in a long 3-pointer to force overtime. Heat leading scorer Jimmy Butler returned to the...
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win
The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...
Latest from 2022 MLB winter meetings: Updates, rumors and predictions
From predictions going into the week to the latest buzz from San Diego, we've got you covered as baseball's hot stove season heats up.
WCVB
Bruins improve record home start to 14-0 with win over Avalanche
BOSTON — Another top NHL team came to Boston and ran into the unbeatable Bruins. David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic scored two goals apiece and the Bruins improved to an NHL-record 14-0 at home this season by beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-1 on Saturday night. Three nights after William...
WCVB
Demoted: NFL yanks Patriots-Raiders game from primetime spot
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — It appears that the National Football League has seen enough of the New England Patriots, yanking them from their scheduled primetime game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 18, multiple reports say. The NFL employs flexible scheduling for Sunday Night Football, to ensure what...
