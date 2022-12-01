ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
E! News

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal

Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Variety

Box Office Bust: ‘Black Adam’ Faces Theatrical Losses

“Black Adam” has hardly been given a hero’s welcome in its box office run, generating just $387 million globally after seven weeks on the big screen. That may seem like a lot of coinage, especially in COVID times when movies of all shapes and sizes are struggling to reach pre-pandemic grosses at the box office. But “Black Adam,” a comic book adventure starring Dwayne Johnson as a villain who once promised to change the “hierarchy of power” in the Warner Bros. DC universe, didn’t come cheap, costing $195 million to produce. And a big-budget movie led by Johnson — one...
Variety

‘The Flash’ Final Season to Premiere in February on The CW (TV News Roundup)

The CW announced the ninth and final season of “The Flash” will premiere on Wednesday, February 8. The show’s final season will consist of 13 episodes. According to the network, the ninth season of “The Flash” picks up one week after Barry Allen’s battle with Reverse Flash, with Allen and Iris West-Allen reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. A deadly group of Rogues descend on Central City led by a powerful new threat, forcing The Flash and his team to come together, defy impossible odds and save the day. The series, based on the DC Comics superhero and developed by Greg...
Deadline

‘The Flash’ Moves Up A Week In June 2023, Warners Adds ‘Mummies’ To Next Year’s Slate

How great is the Ezra Miller movie The Flash. So good, that Warners is moving it up by a week to June 16, Father’s Day weekend, where Disney has the original Pixar movie Elemental, and Sony has the R-rated Jennifer Lawrence movie No Hard Feelings. Despite Miller’s tabloid headlines over the past year, including a burglary charge in Vermont for stealing liquor, we’ve heard The Flash has tested through the roof, with one non-studio observer telling us the DC title is “Spider-Man: No Way Home good” in its multiverse plotlines and Batman cameos by Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck. With...
HelloGiggles

A Tattoo Removal Studio Wants to Erase Permanent Reminders of Kanye West

Everyone deserves a second chance, including those inked with Kanye West lyrics. NAAMA, a tattoo removal studio in London, is giving former Yeezy fans the opportunity to get their Ye-inspired tattoos removed for free. Masses of fans and global businesses, including Adidas, have cut all ties with the rapper and...
HelloGiggles

Britney Spears Shocks Fans with Birthday Posts About Her Family

Britney Spears celebrated her 41st birthday over the weekend, and while most of the celebrations were kept under wraps, she made sure to spend some time on Instagram. Followers were treated to a whole host of content (including a topless beach photo) along with a series of sentimental posts centered around an odd topic for her: family.

