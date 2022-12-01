Read full article on original website
Rumors: St. Louis Cardinals, Dansby Swanson “could wind up” together after Braves fail
As the Atlanta Braves continue to work to keep Dansby Swanson as a member of the franchise, one MLB insider is reporting just how far apart the two sides are on a new contract. He is also saying that the St. Louis Cardinals could be the beneficiary of the Braves being unable to keep Swanson in the fold.
Latest Dansby Swanson update will have Braves fans sick
Free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson, formerly of the Atlanta Braves, is gauging some interest from the team’s rival, the Philadelphia Phillies. Atlanta will have a gaping hole at shortstop should Dansby Swanson leave, and his contract expectations suggest he could very well be on the way out the door. Swanson’s...
MLB trade regrade: Tigers clearly take an L with Justin Verlander deal
The Detroit Tigers traded away ace Justin Verlander in 2017, and it clearly backfired on them as Verlander went on to achieve greatness without them. The Tigers made a mistake in trading veteran Justin Verlander back in 2017. While Verlander was a bit inconsistent in his last few years in Detroit, they didn’t get much in return to make up for what JV could’ve done in his late-30s in Motown.
