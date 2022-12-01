Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gameplay Trailer Coming To The Game Awards
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to the well-regarded Fallen Order, is coming early next year. EA announced in a press release and revealed on Twitter that a gameplay trailer of Survivor will premiere at The Game Awards on December 8. Taking place five years after the events of Fallen...
Gamespot
The Game Awards Will Be Shorter Than Last Year
Geoff Keighley has confirmed that The Game Awards 2022 will be much shorter than last year's showcase. During a recent Twitter Spaces talk--via Resetera--Keighley discussed the upcoming ceremony, which is set to air on December 8, and answered some questions about what to expect. The Game Awards is usually filled with not only award presentations, but interviews with developers and trailers for brand-new games. This usually results in a lengthy broadcast, considering there are also ads aired throughout, but Keighley has said it will be shorter this year.
Gamespot
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Release Date Revealed Early Via Steam Listing
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to 2019's action-adventure game from Respawn, will be released in March 2023, according to the game's Steam page first spotted by Resetera. Some people are seeing a March 15 release date and others are seeing a March 16 date on the page. The Steam...
Gamespot
Gran Turismo 7 To Celebrate Series' 25th Anniversary With Exclusive In-Game Content
Gran Turismo 7 will be celebrating its 25th anniversary of the franchise by rewarding players with special in-game items, bonus rewards, and more. From now until December 5, players can increase their rewards for each race in Sports mode. This mode features a race similar to the one in the World Finals, but will allow players to earn up to five times the amount of credits upon completion. Players will also be able to earn additional credit through Online Time Trails, which task racers with completing tracks of the World Finals races in a limited amount of time.
Gamespot
The Best NES Games Of All Time
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The NES is perhaps the most important video game console ever made. Before its launch in 1983, the industry had experienced a massive decline, leading some to believe the video games were just another fad that had peaked before falling off a cliff. But then the Nintendo Entertainment System came along and changed everything. With the help of a few iconic series, including a plumber who doesn't seem to actually ever fix toilets, the NES rejuvenated the industry. The NES's library was filled with standouts, many of which are still a blast to play today. We've rounded up the best NES games of all time (in alphabetical order).
Gamespot
Get 8 Steam Deck Games For $10 With The New Play On The Go Bundle
If you’re looking to load up your new Steam Deck with some new games to play over the holidays, Fanatical’s Play On The Go 3 bundle gets you up to 8 PC games for just $10. And yes, they’re all Steam Deck-verified. The bundle is part of Fanatical's Bundlefestive promotion, which will bring new game bundles every day this week.
Gamespot
The Latest Simpsons Episode Spoofs Popular Online Game Roblox
The Simpsons is no stranger to parodies and video games. On the December 4 episode, the animated show combined the two to tackle Roblox with a title called Boblox. Bart and Milhouse are seen playing the spoof on a PC, with avatars of themselves on the monitor. The official Simpsons...
Gamespot
Dahmer Becomes One Of Three Netflix Shows To Hit 1 Billion Viewing Hours
Dahmer--Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has proven to be a viewing powerhouse for Netflix. According to Variety, the Ryan Murphy-created true-crime series has clocked more than one billion viewing hours within 60 days of its September 21 debut. So far, only two other titles in Netflix's library and launch history...
Gamespot
Jingle Jam 2022 Provides 14 Days of Charity Streaming Goodness
Jingle Jam, one of the biggest gaming charity events of the year, has already raised over £2 million. The event runs from December 1 to December 14, so there's still plenty of time to get involved. If you donate above a certain amount, you'll even get some digital goodies.
Gamespot
Marvel's Midnight Suns Tips For Beginners
Marvel's Midnight Suns combines the turn-based tactics of XCOM with deck building and Marvel superheroes. When you aren't battling the forces of Lilith, you will need to build bonds with your teammates and invest in upgrades. While you don't need to worry about losing units in the heat of battle, there are a ton of systems to invest in. The Marvel license is likely to bring new fans to this sort of tactical experience, so if you're new to the genre, or even the heroes, here are some tips to help you get started in Marvel's Midnight Suns.
Gamespot
Grab 4 Cool Steam Games For Just $4, Including An Awesome 3D Metroidvania
Feel like an adventure? Then you should check out Fanatical’s new Epic Quest bundle, which includes four adventure-focused PC games for just $4--a massive discount from the $84.96 total these titles would cost separately. The bundle includes Supraland, a first-person adventure game with a metroidvania world design and 3D...
Gamespot
New Last Of Us Trailer Chills And Thrills
HBO has released a full official trailer for The Last of Us, which spotlights the pivotal uneasy relationship between Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they make their way across a post-apocalyptic US and try to escape a zombie outbreak. The series adapting the popular video game franchise will be coming to HBO on January 15.
Gamespot
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Cinematic Trailer Revealed
BioWare has released a new trailer for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, and while it doesn't include any gameplay, it does dig into more of the backstory and motivations of Solas, the Dreadwolf. The cinematic, which is a work-in-progress, is narrated by the Dragon Age II companion Varric Tethras. BioWare released the...
Gamespot
Disney+ Is Getting More Expensive This Week, How To Lock In For $80/Year Right Now
Disney is implementing the first price increase for its streaming service Disney+ this week. The price hike was announced months ago, but it's finally happening on December 8 alongside the launch of a new ad-based subscription tier. With Disney+ about to get more expensive, now is a good time to...
‘Road Trippin’ — Red Hot Chili Peppers unveil 2023 tour
The funk-rock band gave us not one but two albums in 2022 — October's “Return of the Dream Canteen” and April’s “Unlimited Love.” Both spent time at No. 1 of Billboard's top album sales chart.
This Week's Ep Of "The White Lotus" Had Me SCREAMING, And Here Are 34 Tweets To Tell You Why
"Portia gave us one cute outfit, now she’s back to dressing like a Polly Pocket doll who lost half her luggage."
