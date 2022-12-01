Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Iowa shotgun deer hunting season begins Saturday
(ABC 6 News) – Saturday is the start of the first shotgun deer hunting season for Iowa hunters. Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officials are forecasting a good year with an estimated 100,000 to 120,000 deer to be harvested statewide. “Our deer population is stable to slightly increasing...
KAAL-TV
Coal-fired power plant in NJ to be imploded for clean power
SWEDESBORO, N.J. (AP) — A former coal-fired power plant in New Jersey will be imploded Friday, and its owners are expected to announce plans for a new clean energy venture on the site. Starwood Energy will demolish the former Logan Generating Plant, with the head of New Jersey’s Board...
KAAL-TV
Crop insurance discount program applications now available to Iowa farmers
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig, is encouraging farmers who planted cover crops this fall to apply to the state’s crop insurance discount program. Eligible Iowa farmers and landowners can receive a $5 per acre discount on spring crop insurance premiums for cover crop acres located within the state. To qualify, cover crop acres can NOT be enrolled in other state or federal cost share programs.
KAAL-TV
Warming To The 40s Friday!
Temperatures are on the warming trend Friday ahead of a pretty potent cold front. Before the front gets here, the SW wind, gusting to/over 40 mph at times, will push highs into the 40s for many, possibly the 50s across parts of northern Iowa! Wind chills won’t be too much of an issue Friday, but still keep the warmer gear with you, should you be working outside throughout the day. Behind the front, the wind remains very strong, but out of the NW, allowing for the cold air to return Friday night, along with a few snowflakes Friday evening.
Comments / 0