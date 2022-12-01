Read full article on original website
The Witcher 3's Next Gen Upgrade Looks Incredible
The Witcher 3 is back with a fresh coat of paint. We had a chance to check it out, and it looks and plays better than ever. Jake and DeVante talk through their thoughts after an extended preview. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt originally came to PC, Xbox One, and PS4 back in 2015. It is widely considering one of the best games of that generation, and now it's getting a next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series S|X. This version adds two modes: Performance and Ray Tracing. Both settings look great, but the Ray Tracing mode utilizes some subtle ray tracing techniques to enhance the visuals even more. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition is out on December 14 as a free upgrade.
The Witcher 3 Is Back And Better Than Ever On PS5 And Xbox Series X
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition is out on December 14 as a free upgrade, and we had the opportunity to play it for a few hours. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S upgrade of CD Projekt Red's beloved open-world RPG features several visual improvements, a photo mode, and a new quest.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Patch Prepares Players For Toy Story Update
Disney Dreamlight Valley's December 6 update will come packing new characters, an expanded story, and holiday-themed content--but Gameloft has announced that a variety of bug fixes and fan-requested features are also debuting with the patch. Gameloft took to Twitter Monday to share that Dreamlight Valley's second free content update since...
The Witcher 3 New-Gen Update Supports Many, But Not All, Of Its Most Popular Mods
CD Projekt Red is bringing official mod integration and additional modding tools alongside The Witcher 3's new-gen PC update. In a post on the official CD Projekt Red forums, a developer representative outlines plans for modding compatibility. It has been six years since the last major PC update, so it's inevitable that a new update will change basic files in such a way that renders some mods unusable. In this post, CD Projekt Red linked a list of the Witcher 3's most popular mods to show whether or not they are compatible with the upcoming patch. For example, compatible mods include the All Quest Objectives On Map and the Over 9000 Weight Limit mod. Incompatible mods include Always Full Exp and Slots Slots Slots.
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Patch Fixes Its Most Famous In-Joke
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's free new-gen update is coming later in December, and it'll add improved visuals, a new quest, and a photo mode to the game. However, it'll also fix one of the most memetic oversights in the original game. In the Witcher 3 quest Destination: Skellige, Geralt's...
What's New In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: Motorcycles, The Witcher Crossover, And More
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has arrived. Coming after the shortest chapter in Fortnite history at just one year long, Chapter 4 may signal a new way forward for Epic's battle royale where players get a major overhaul every December going forward. In Fortnite Chapter 4, a totally new map has arrived, though it's not without some allusions to past landing spots, like always. New Fortnite weapons are here too, as is another new battle pass and totally new mechanics such as motorcycles and a perks system called Augments. Consider this your all-in-one explainer on what's new and unusual in Fortnite Chapter 4.
Fortnite Exotics And Mythics In Chapter 4 Season 1: All Special Weapons And Items
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is packing quite a lot of new stuff to check out, so you'll have no trouble rounding up fresh things to play around with. But some things never change--including the fact that there are a variety of Exotic and Mythic weapons you can find or purchase across the map. Some are new and some are returning favorites, but we've got the full list of them here to help you along your quest to find them all.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season Finale Gameplay
Check out what happens at the end of Chapter 3 of Fortnite in the Fracture event. We get a tease and glimpse into Chapter 4 with cross collaborations including the Hulk, Doom Slayer, and Geralt of Rivia from the Witcher.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Release Date Revealed Early Via Steam Listing
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to 2019's action-adventure game from Respawn, will be released in March 2023, according to the game's Steam page first spotted by Resetera. Some people are seeing a March 15 release date and others are seeing a March 16 date on the page. The Steam...
Fortnite Chapter 4 Map Revealed: New POIs, Gameplay Changes, And More
Fortnite Chapter 4 has arrived, and maybe more exciting than anything else is its new map. The new Fortnite map has some touchstones of past maps, like various biomes, a mountain range, and a wintry section that will no doubt be the focal point of the forthcoming winter event. Here's a breakdown of everything we've learned about the new Fortnite Chapter 4 map.
Finally, A Dungeons & Dragons Movie That Seems To Understand D&D
In 2000, a movie starring Jeremy Irons, Marlon Waynes, Thora Birch, and Justin Whalin came out called Dungeons & Dragons, a fantasy film that not only had terrible CG, but it was exceptionally paint-by-numbers and in many ways, exceptionally soulless. The only thing even remotely like playing D&D with your friends in real life was Marlon Wayans' character Snails--because he was at least a bit fun. In 2005, there was Dungeons & Dragons: Wrath of the Dragon God and in 2012, there was Dungeons & Dragons: The Book of Vile Darkness, and not one of these movies seemed to capture playing D&D. However, that might be about to change. In a new feature for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, due out in March 2023, it seems like we might be about to get a D&D movie that actually understands the game.
The Witcher Showrunner Discusses Henry Cavill's Departure
Fans of Netflix's The Witcher TV series were surprised earlier this fall when the show was renewed for Season 4, but star Henry Cavill putting down the sword of Geralt of Rivia with Liam Hemsworth would be brought on and assume the role. In the days that followed, The Witcher's...
Dragon Age: DreadWolf Official In-Game Cinematic Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Dragon Age: DreadWolf Official In-Game Cinematic Trailer. To celebrate Dragon Age Day, we get an in game cinematic trailer. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is releasing on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.
Marvel's Midnight Suns Tips For Beginners
Marvel's Midnight Suns combines the turn-based tactics of XCOM with deck building and Marvel superheroes. When you aren't battling the forces of Lilith, you will need to build bonds with your teammates and invest in upgrades. While you don't need to worry about losing units in the heat of battle, there are a ton of systems to invest in. The Marvel license is likely to bring new fans to this sort of tactical experience, so if you're new to the genre, or even the heroes, here are some tips to help you get started in Marvel's Midnight Suns.
Get 8 Steam Deck Games For $10 With The New Play On The Go Bundle
If you’re looking to load up your new Steam Deck with some new games to play over the holidays, Fanatical’s Play On The Go 3 bundle gets you up to 8 PC games for just $10. And yes, they’re all Steam Deck-verified. The bundle is part of Fanatical's Bundlefestive promotion, which will bring new game bundles every day this week.
Here's What Happened In The Fortnite Chapter 3 Finale Event
Fortnite Chapter 3 has come to an end, and as usual, the existential threats proved real, as The Herald made swift work of the loopers' most recent island. If you missed the Chapter 3 finale Fortnite event, we're breaking it all down for you right here. It'll be a few hours before Chapter 4 begins, so use that time to get caught up on the story and join us as we await the discovery of strange new terrain coming in a short while.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gameplay Trailer Coming To The Game Awards
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to the well-regarded Fallen Order, is coming early next year. EA announced in a press release and revealed on Twitter that a gameplay trailer of Survivor will premiere at The Game Awards on December 8. Taking place five years after the events of Fallen...
Destiny 2 Tweaks Void Hunter Invisibility In PvP In A Surprising Way
Destiny 2's PvP activities like the Crucible continue to be some of its most popular modes, but everybody knows that getting killed by an invisible Void Hunter is rarely fun. As such, Bungie plans to add an interesting wrinkle to this ability to give players a fighting chance against it.
A Cyberpunk 2077 Game Of The Year Edition Is Reportedly Coming In 2023
It appears that CD Projekt Red plans on releasing a Game of the Year edition for its most recent game, Cyberpunk 2077. In an investor meeting reported on by Insider Gaming, CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kicinski stated that the studio intends to release a Game of the Year edition after the launch of the game's upcoming DLC Phantom Liberty.
Riot's Project L Video Showcases Core Fighting System, Including Tag Mechanics
During the last Project L update back in August, executive producer Tom Cannon said there would be one more update for the upcoming fighter from Riot Games before the end of 2022. That update has arrived in the form of a six-minute dev diary highlighting core gameplay mechanics, tag options, and brand-new gameplay.
