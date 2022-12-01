In 2000, a movie starring Jeremy Irons, Marlon Waynes, Thora Birch, and Justin Whalin came out called Dungeons & Dragons, a fantasy film that not only had terrible CG, but it was exceptionally paint-by-numbers and in many ways, exceptionally soulless. The only thing even remotely like playing D&D with your friends in real life was Marlon Wayans' character Snails--because he was at least a bit fun. In 2005, there was Dungeons & Dragons: Wrath of the Dragon God and in 2012, there was Dungeons & Dragons: The Book of Vile Darkness, and not one of these movies seemed to capture playing D&D. However, that might be about to change. In a new feature for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, due out in March 2023, it seems like we might be about to get a D&D movie that actually understands the game.

