Read full article on original website
Related
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona receiver Dorian Singer enters NCAA transfer portal
Arizona coach Jedd Fisch warned last week that there would be significant roster turnover once the NCAA transfer portal opened Monday. It turns out that turnover includes wide receiver Dorian Singer, who announced he’s entering the portal after two seasons with the Wildcats. Singer’s departure is a bit of...
azdesertswarm.com
Defensive lineman Kyon Barrs enters NCAA transfer portal
Another player from Arizona’s defense has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Wildcats defensive lineman Kyon Barrs announced he’s entering the portal as a grad transfer with one year of remaining eligibility. Barrs is the third Arizona defensive player to enter the portal Sunday, joining linebacker Kolbe Cage and safety Jaxen Turner.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men slip, women climb in latest AP basketball polls
One team had the inevitable fall that comes with the first loss of the season, while the other continues to rise slowly but surely. The Arizona men’s basketball team dropped six spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, to No. 10, with the UA women jumping up two places to No. 12.
Arizona basketball falls in AP Poll after loss, ASU sniffs top 25
Suffering their first loss of the season led the Arizona Wildcats to fall six spots, to No. 10, in The Associated Press top 25 poll for men’s basketball. Arizona (7-1) lost, 81-66, at Utah on Thursday before beating the 0-9 California Golden Bears, 81-68, on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Arizona...
WSU DC Brian Ward expected to take same job at Arizona State, per report
PULLMAN -- WSU defensive coordinator Brian Ward is expected to leave to take the same job at Arizona State, reported Bruce Feldman of The Athletic on Saturday. If so, it would be a short one-year tenure for Ward, who is originally from Glendale, Ariz. SOURCE: Brian Ward is expected to...
azdesertswarm.com
Safety Jaxen Turner latest Arizona football player to enter NCAA transfer portal
Arizona’s leading tackler from the 2022 season is moving on after four seasons. Safety Jaxen Turner has announced he’s entering the NCAA transfer portal, the latest UA player to publicly declare his intentions to play elsewhere next year. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Turner started 11 games this past season,...
WSU EDGE coach AJ Cooper reportedly departing for Arizona State
PULLMAN -- Washington State EDGE coach AJ Cooper will be following defensive coordinator Brian Ward to Tempe and joining the Arizona State staff, FootballScoop.com reported on Sunday. Cooper was seen as a potential in-house candidate for WSU's defensive coordinator opening, but it appears that will not be the case. Cooper...
azdesertswarm.com
Jade Loville propels Arizona women’s basketball past New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, NM—Jade Loville hasn’t been the player she expected to be in the early season. Since transferring to Arizona, she’s averaged double figures, but it hasn’t been at the level she was used to. “One thing about Jade, and I’ve said this before, is that she...
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s win over Cal
Arizona bounced back from the loss at Utah by beating winless Cal on Sunday afternoon at McKale Center, evening its Pac-12 record at 1-1. The fourth-ranked Wildcats (7-1) don’t play again until Saturday when they face No. 10 Utah in Las Vegas. Coach Tommy Lloyd is expecting a tough week of practice ahead of that game, but not before taking Monday off.
footballscoop.com
Sources: Arizona State, Dillingham plucking another assistant from Washington State
A.J. Cooper, a Phoenix, Arizona, native, who's carved a nearly two-decade career in college coaching, is making a homecoming of sorts. Sources tell FootballScoop that Cooper is in line to join the staff of new Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham. It also is a reunion for Cooper, who's rejoining Brian Ward after Ward's hiring this weekend as the Sun Devils' defensive coordinator.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona LB Kolbe Cage enters NCAA transfer portal
The NCAA transfer portal doesn’t officially open for non-graduates until Monday, but the announcements have been coming all week from undergraduate players seeking to find another school. Add Arizona linebacker Kolbe Cage to that list. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Cage played nine games this season as a redshirt freshman, starting...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona volleyball will have a new look in 2023 after signings and transfers
Arizona volleyball will have a much different look next year. The program signed four during the early signing period in November. It is set to lose fifth-year senior Zyonna Fellows. It also appears to be losing at least two regular starters and one player who started several matches late in the season.
arizonasports.com
Bobby Hurley identifies defense, toughness as Arizona State’s identity
Things you didn’t expect to hear the first week of December this college basketball season: Arizona State is 7-1 and received votes to be ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll. After an impressive road 60-59 victory over Colorado on Thursday, ASU head coach Bobby Hurley and the Sun Devils start off the year 1-0 in conference play.
azdesertswarm.com
What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball hosts Cal in Pac-12 home opener
Arizona will play its first home game in 17 days when it hosts Cal on Sunday afternoon. Here’s what to watch for when the Wildcats (6-1, 0-1 Pac-12) take on the Golden Bears (0-8, 0-1) at McKale Center:. Bouncing back. Last time out the UA was shocked at Utah,...
azdesertswarm.com
How to watch and what to expect when Arizona women’s basketball travels to New Mexico
Arizona women’s basketball is used to playing in front of huge crowds. Last season, the Wildcats led the Pac-12 and finished sixth in the nation in attendance with an average crowd of 7,822 fans at their home games. It won’t be much different when they travel to New Mexico for this Sunday’s matchup against the Lobos except that the large crowd will be rooting against them.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
First golf course sportsbook to break ground in Scottsdale
The PGA and DraftKings Inc. will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for a new sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale. Details: The sportsbook is expected to open in the fall of 2023, PGA Tour spokesperson Allie LeClair tells Axios. It will be the first sportsbook at a golf course in the U.S....
Chandler, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Chandler High School football team will have a game with Basha High School on December 03, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
azbigmedia.com
How the Novus Innovation Corridor is taking advantage of a once-forgotten law
The Novus Innovation Corridor is taking advantage of a once-forgotten law. In 2010, Arizona passed a state law that allowed three public universities to create athletic facility districts on city land without taxpayer or student funds. “We’re building a city within a city and creating a home,” said Erin McKenna,...
globalazmedia.com
West Valley resort could be first of its kind in Arizona
Once built out, guests at the new $1 billion VAI Resort in Glendale will have the option to watch a concert while they dine from an eighth floor steakhouse in the hotel, from their own room or while attending a private party on a hotel balcony. If they’re not one...
Comments / 0