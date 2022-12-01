Read full article on original website
UPDATE- Wise County Finds Athena Strand
Friday night, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin announced that they had recovered Athena Strand’s body after an Amber Alert. A contract Fed-Ex driver, Tanner Lynn Honer, 31, of Lake Worth, abducted the seven-year-old near her home. A tip led authorities to Horner, and Athena likely died within an hour of her abduction. Horner is in Wise County Jail on a $1.5 million bond charged with capital murder. They arrested Horner on CR 4599 in Wise County, about seven miles from where friends last saw Athena.
Missing 7-year-old Athena Strand's body was found two days after her disappearance. Authorities said Tanner Lynn Horner abducted her while driving for FedEx.
PARADISE, Texas - The community of Paradise is still shaken after the kidnapping and killing of 7-year-old Athena Strand in what appears to be a crime of opportunity. Investigators say Tanner Horner is the only suspect in the case, with no relation or connection to the family. Pastor Charles Pugh...
PARADISE, Texas — On Friday night, Wise County officials gave the heartbreaking update that 7-year-old Athena Strand, who had been missing since Wednesday, Nov. 30 and had an AMBER Alert issued on the morning of Dec. 1, was found dead less than 10 miles from her home. In a...
WISE COUNTY, Texas — Authorities arrested a contract FedEx delivery driver on Friday after officials said he confessed to kidnapping and killing a 7-year-old girl reported missing on Wednesday. Athena Strand was reported missing by her stepmother Wednesday, about two hours after she returned home from school, Wise County...
PARADISE, Texas - The community will come together to remember Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl kidnapped and killed by a delivery driver earlier this week. First Baptist Church Cottondale will hold a candlelight memorial service to remember the young girl's life on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. ◀︎ ▶︎...
31-year-old Tanner Horner is facing kidnapping and murder charges in the death of Athena Strand.Photo byScott Rodgerson/UnsplashonUnsplash. Law enforcement confirmed they found the body of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old who disappeared on Friday night after disappearing on Wednesday. Police have arrested 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner who now faces aggravated kidnapping and capital murder charges.
'You kind of forget that you never know who your neighbor is.'
WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are searching for 7-year-old Athena Strand after her mother reported her missing from their Wise County home Wednesday evening.Strand's mother reported her missing around 6:40 p.m. Nov. 30. Police said she spent "about an hour" looking for her daughter before contacting the sheriff's office.Police said Strand was last seen near the 200 block of County Road 3573 in Paradise, Texas. She was wearing a plaid jacket, jeans and boots.Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Wise County Sheriff's Office at 940-627-5971.
Students, teachers and staff will be wearing pink in the Paradise school district – in memory of seven year old Athena Strand, the missing first grader whose body was found Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand from Paradise has been found. She was found two days after her father reported her missing. A FedEx worker has been arrested, accused of taking Athena while making a delivery at his home. The story continues:...
