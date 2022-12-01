Read full article on original website
Matt Damon Recalls Making 'Biggest Hits' and 'Bombs' with George Clooney: 'Loved Every Minute of It'
"It's a privilege to call you my friend," Matt Damon said while honoring George Clooney at the Kennedy Center Honors Matt Damon wouldn't change a thing about working with George Clooney. The actor, 52, spoke during the 45th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony at The Kennedy Center on Sunday in Washington, D.C., paying tribute to Clooney, 61, who was being honored for lifetime artistic achievements along with Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania León and the band U2. During his remarks, Damon joked about having made "hits" and "bombs" with Clooney, and enjoying all the...
Kirstie Alley Dead: Star of Cheers Dies at 71 After Short Battle with Cancer
The actress' death was confirmed by her children on Monday evening: "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother" Kirstie Alley, the star of Cheers and Drop Dead Gorgeous, has died. She was 71. Alley's children, True and Lillie Parker, announced the actress had died from cancer. In a statement to PEOPLE, True and Lillie confirmed that Alley died on Monday. "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with...
Gabourey Sidibe Reveals She Married Fiancé Brandon Frankel Over a Year Ago: 'Surprise!'
Brandon Frankel said wife Gabourey Sidibe "finally spilled the beans" on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday morning Surprise! Gabourey Sidibe is a married woman — and has been for over a year! The Oscar nominee, 39, revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan Monday that she married fiancé Brandon Frankel, who was in the studio audience during the talk show appearance. After detailing the proposal story (they got engaged in November 2020 after meeting each other on a dating app), Sidibe explained, "The thing about weddings is I don't like them....
George Clooney Fixes Wife Amal's Dress Train While on Kennedy Center Honors Red Carpet
George Clooney was honored Saturday at the Kennedy Center Honors for his lifetime achievements alongside others, including Amy Grant and Gladys Knight, to name a few George Clooney to the rescue! While walking the red carpet of the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in Washington, D.C., over the weekend, George, 61, aided wife Amal Clooney from a potential wardrobe malfunction. Dressed in a red Valentino gown, Amal, 44, paired the dress with a matching clutch and cape, which became tangled on the carpet at one point while photographers snapped pictures. George, dressed in a...
Rosie O'Donnell Shows Off Coconut Cake Tom Cruise Sent Her for the Holidays: 'I Love That Guy'
Cruise sending O'Donnell a holiday gift has become an annual tradition for the two stars Rosie O'Donnell is feeling the holiday spirit from Tom Cruise. The TV personality and producer, 60, shared a photo of the special gift she received from the Top Gun: Maverick star, also 60, which has become an annual tradition between the pals. "My Tommy sent me a coconut cake!! I love that guy," O'Donnell wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the mouthwatering dessert. RELATED: Rosie O'Donnell Says She's Been Asked to Bring Back Her...
Married at First Sight Sets Season 16 Premiere Date, Unveils New Specials and 'Shocking Twists'
The hit matchmaking series will return to Lifetime on Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET Calling all Married at First Sight fans! PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the Lifetime matchmaking series will officially return with expanded 90-minute episodes for its "Sweet 16" season, premiering on Jan. 4. The 23-episode season will feature 10 Nashville-based singles — Airris, Jasmine, Christopher, Nicole, Clint, Gina, Mackinley, Domynique, Shaquille and Kirsten — who are ready to find their forever loves. As MAFS fans know, the series follows each couple as they tie the knot, head...
Rebel Wilson Jokes Newborn Daughter Royce Is a 'Poopy Princess'
The Pitch Perfect star shares the excitement of becoming a new mom via surrogate: "It was years in the making" If 2020 was Rebel Wilson's "Year of Health," then 2022 might go down as the star's "Year of Surprises." The actress, 42, recently became a new mom to daughter Royce Lillian, born via surrogate, and fell in love with Ramona Agruma. Over a recent Zoom chat, Wilson, next starring in The Almond and the Seahorse, her first dramatic role, shared some of the discoveries that have come...
Prince Harry Talks Royal 'Hierarchy' in Netflix Trailer — as Meghan Adds, 'They're Never Going to Protect You'
The Duke of Sussex also spoke about the "dirty game" of the media: "There's leaking, but there's also planting of stories" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sharing their side of the story. The Duke of Sussex, 38, addressed how the dynamics of the British royal family and the "dirty game" with the media ultimately led to the couple stepping back from their senior royal roles in a new Netflix trailer. Early Monday morning, the global streamer revealed that volume one of the couple's highly anticipated series, Harry & Meghan, will debut...
Julia Roberts Wears Dress Covered in Photos of George Clooney to Kennedy Center Honors
The actress celebrated her longtime friendship with her frequent co-star while wearing a custom gown at the black-tie affair Julia Roberts is covered in the love for longtime pal George Clooney! At the Kennedy Center Honors where Clooney was fêted Sunday night, the Ticket to Paradise actress, 55, wore a custom black Moschino scoop neckline taffeta gown that featured a vibrant collage of various framed pictures of her frequent co-star. On Instagram, Roberts' stylist Elizabeth Stewart shared a photo of the dress, which was commissioned from the label's director...
Amal Clooney Says Twins Think Dad George Clooney Is the 'Funniest Person They Ever Met'
George Clooney is soaking up the time in his life when his kids think he's cool. Speaking with Extra on Saturday night as one of the honorees of the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, talked about what he and wife Amal Clooney's 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, think of his latest accolade.
Julia Roberts Says George Clooney Is 'Best Combination of Gentleman and Playmate': 'He Really Sees Me'
"He thinks so far outside of himself that, at times, it's hard to imagine when he finds the time to rest," Julia Roberts said of friend George Clooney Julia Roberts is giving major kudos to her longtime friend George Clooney. The actress, 55, was on hand Sunday at the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., where she took the stage — wearing a dress covered in photos of Clooney, 61 — to honor him. "Not only is he handsome and talented in all mediums he chooses to...
Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari 'Surprised' Her with Cake and Balloons on Her Birthday: 'Love You'
"He was pretty f---ing smooth !!!!" the "Gimme More" singer wrote of her husband in an Instagram post on her 41st birthday Friday Britney Spears was showered with love by her husband on her 41st birthday! On Friday, the singer-songwriter shared a video on Instagram of husband Sam Asghari surprising her on her special day with a birthday cake and balloons as she battled an illness. "My husband surprised me ✨🎂🎈!!!" Spears wrote in her caption. "I'm sick with the flu and he came downstairs … he was pretty...
Prince Harry Says He Was 'Terrified' History Would Repeat with Meghan Markle in Netflix Trailer
Harry's mother, Princess Diana, was featured in the new trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show, with footage of paparazzi surrounding her Prince Harry is opening up about his motivation to protect his wife, Meghan Markle. A new trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show dropped on Monday morning, in which Harry says he was "terrified" by the amount of media attention that Meghan received. "I didn't want history to repeat itself," Harry said as footage showed cameras flashing — both on Meghan and Harry as well as...
Why Kirstie Alley Always Loved John Travolta, in Her Own Words: 'The Greatest Love of My Life'
Kirstie Alley, who died Monday at age 71, starred with John Travolta in 1989's Look Who's Talking and two sequels Kirstie Alley said before her death that John Travolta was the love of her life. The actress, who died at age 71 on Monday after a recent cancer diagnosis, starred alongside Travolta in 1989's Look Who's Talking, plus two sequels: Look Who's Talking Too (1990) and Look Who's Talking Now (1993). And back in 2018, during her time on Celebrity Big Brother U.K., she revealed that she thought she...
Blake Lively Shows Off Baby Bump in Holiday PJs as Ryan Reynolds Jokes About 'Inexcusable' Photo Mistake
The Gossip Girl star's husband Ryan Reynolds shared a photo of the couple posing with the North Pole's most famous residents Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are hanging out with some major Christmas VIPs. The Golden Globe nominee, 46, shared a photo Monday to his Instagram Story of the celebrity couple alongside "Jessica" Claus and her husband Santa. "We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express," Reynolds wrote. "She was everything I'd always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria." RELATED:...
Michael Bublé Gets Tattoo for Baby No. 4, Jokes His Next Kids Will Have 'One Syllable Names'
The singer now has the names of all four of his kids with Luisana Lopilato tattooed on his arm Michael Bublé has added another piece of body art in honor of his kids. Over the weekend, the singer, 47, documented his experience of getting the name of his fourth baby, daughter Cielo, tattooed on his arm above the names of his other three kids with wife Luisana Lopilato. "Hey everybody I thought I'd take you on a little tattoo journey. It's time to get the fourth child tattooed on...
Twin Peaks Actor Al Strobel Dead at 83: Cast Pays Tribute to the 'Irreplaceable Star'
Twin Peaks: The Return producer Sabrina Sutherland remembered Strobel as "an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our Twin Peaks family" Al Strobel, who played Phillip Gerard on Twin Peaks, has died. He was 83. Twin Peaks: The Return producer Sabrina S. Sutherland announced the late actor's death on Friday, sharing a now-deleted statement via Facebook on behalf of his family. "I am sad to have to post that Al Strobel passed away last night," she wrote, per Entertainment Weekly. "I loved him dearly." Addressing...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Celebrates Baby on the Way as Star Features Her Growing Bump in SNL Sketches
Keke Palmer revealed that she is pregnant and expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson during her Saturday Night Live opening monologue over the weekend Keke Palmer is bumping along! Over the weekend, the actress, 29, hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time, where she revealed that she is pregnant and expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson during her opening monologue. Midway through the show, Palmer received some support from Jackson on social media when he shared a sweet photo on his Instagram Story of the Nope star from a dinner...
Margot Robbie Says She Improvised Her Babylon Kiss Scene with Brad Pitt: 'So Sue Me'
"This opportunity might never come up again," Margot Robbie recounted telling Babylon director Damien Chazelle about her idea to share an onscreen kiss with costar Brad Pitt Margot Robbie stole a smooch from Brad Pitt in their latest movie. The Academy Award nominee, 32, revealed that the kiss scene with her Babylon costar in their upcoming movie "wasn't in the script," telling E! News that she improvised the kiss with some help from director Damien Chazelle. "I thought, 'When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad...
Kirstie Alley through the years
Kirstie Alley died at the age of 71 following a battle with cancer. Here is a look back at her life and career in entertainment.
