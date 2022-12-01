ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quinta Brunson doesn't frequently speak about her husband because she likes to keep her relationship 'sacred and safe'

By Palmer Haasch
 4 days ago
Quinta Brunson and Kevin Jay Anik at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Michael Bucker/Variety via Getty Images

  • Quinta Brunson explained why she typically keeps her relationship with her husband private.
  • Brunson said that she doesn't want him to be "analyzed and attacked."
  • She also said that her relationship is "something that I like to keep sacred and safe."

Quinta Brunson explained why she doesn't frequently speak about her husband, saying that she prefers to keep her relationship out of the public eye.

In an interview with People , the "Abbott Elementary" creator elaborated on why she doesn't highlight her husband Kevin Jay Anik frequently in interviews.

"I don't talk about my relationship that often because it's something that I like to keep sacred and safe," said Brunson, who was named one of the magazine's 2022 People of the Year . "Nor do I bring him out to be analyzed or attacked by the world."

Brunson recently spoke about Anik in an interview with Oprah Winfrey , calling him her "biggest support." Brunson said that unlike previous partners she's had, Anik has never felt any need to "dim" her.

In her 2021 memoir "She Memes Well," Brunson said that she met Anik through mutual friends, and they hit it off at a friend's birthday.

Brunson told Winfrey that her husband not "dimming" her "allows me to love him fully and be the person that I want to be, and am meant to be."

Earlier this year in September, Anik joined her at the 2022 Emmy Awards , where she won the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. She told People that having Anik there with her was a standout moment from the year.

"We've had such a year together," she told People. "He truly has been by my side and supportive every step of the way, so for him to be there with me at the Emmys and help me up to get my award and to be able to thank him was so special."

Cecilie Noble
3d ago

I think that it is sad, that in our country where we have multiple cultures from all over the world that Quinta, feels threatened and has to protect, her marriage! Closed minded people do have a cold heart! Where as; other people flaunt their infidelity, in our faces, like we should accept them cheating on their spouses! Quinta, we adore you and Anik and think that you both do make a beautiful couple! He loves you and you him. That is all that matters! Adore and love who loves you! You have to live and do what is best for you both! Just know that we respect and love you and we do understand!

James Nesmith
3d ago

I hope it has nothing to do with him being white. If they r happy God bless them. They r a beautiful couple. She does have the right to keep any relationship of hers private. IJS.

Joann Wilson
3d ago

I wish more ppl did this privacy is powerful & peaceful and nobody can ruin it smart lady Quinta ❤️❤️❤️❤️

