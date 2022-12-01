Read full article on original website
Saginaw ISD career and technical education director named National Administrator of the Year
SAGINAW TWP, MI— Jenny Geno, executive director of career and technical education (CTE) with the Saginaw Intermediate School District (ISD) has been named 2023 ACTE National Administrator of the Year. According to a news release shared by the ISD, Geno was named admin of the year during the Association...
Incoming students denied on-campus housing for spring semester due to lack of space
The MSU Housing Assignments Office sent a message to 95 incoming students telling them that they would not be provided housing in the dorms for spring semester on Nov. 17.Prior to receiving the message, incoming students who wished to live on campus filled out interest forms. Although 70% of those students were given on-campus housing, the other 30% were told there was not enough space for them in on-campus housing and were given off-campus housing resources. Additionally, due to residence hall organization, the university was able to provide housing to all women students, but not men. Associate Director for Communications in...
112 MI schools identified as 'low achieving,' post-pandemic test scores show
Eastpointe Community Schools has three schools on the state's low-achieving schools list, including Eastpointe High School.
East Village Magazine
Mott grants $10 million toward $26.4 million Berston Field House upgrades
Plans to upgrade and expand Flint’s venerable Berston Field House just got a huge boost from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation (CSMF). In November the foundation announced it would grant $10 million to the city of Flint “to support new construction and renovations” at the nearly 100-year-old center on Flint’s near north side at 3300 Saginaw St.
7 More Once Popular Flint Businesses We Miss
Growing up around the Flint area we had some unique locally made products and stores. In a continuation of once popular Flint businesses, we miss, this is the latest installment. Do they still make Hire's Root Beer?. Hire's Root Beer was a big deal in the 1980s. The commercials were...
Here are all the Flint mobile food pantries scheduled in December
FLINT, MI -- Flint mobile food pantries will fill the city’s cupboards on 11 of the remaining 29 days of December. In partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, food distribution began in February 2016 and continued every month since.
michiganradio.org
Saginaw's ARPA funded home rehab program starts accepting applications Saturday
Long lines are expected Saturday at Saginaw city hall. The city will begin accepting applications for a $3.8 million home rehabilitation program. The program is funded with federal COVID relief money. It’s part of the $52 million dollars the city of Saginaw is receiving through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Facing a non-emergency situation in downtown Flint? UM-Flint can help.
FLINT, MI – The University of Michigan-Flint Department of Public Safety began phasing into its expanded patrols in downtown Flint this week by announcing it plans to avail its officers to a series of non-emergency calls in the area. Chief Ray Hall said anyone who finds themselves in the...
In a ‘Norman Rockwell’ Michigan city, new council member challenges prayer tradition
OWOSSO, MI -- Prayer isn’t leaving Owosso City Hall but neither is Emily Olson. Two weeks ago, in her first meeting as a member of the City Council, Olson called for an end to the opening prayer at council meetings, something she knew would be unpopular with her colleagues and many of the nearly 15,000 residents in this traditionally conservative city, the birthplace of former Republican presidential nominee Thomas E. Dewey.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
Michigan Loses Key Player In Shocking Transfer
In a surprising move, senior tight end Erick All has entered the transfer portal. The 6-5, 255-pounder announced via Twitter that he'd be leaving U-M and had some not so glowing remarks to go along with the news. "Wolverine nation, love you guys but it's time for me to move...
WLNS
Here’s a list of local schools the state considers “low achieving”
Here’s a list of schools the state considers “low achieving” – which means they’re among the lowest performing 5% of schools or that they’re high schools with graduation rates of 67% or less:. Da Vinci Institute – Jackson. Durand Area High School. Great...
Michigan family seeks living donor for dying father
That includes one family from west Michigan looking for a living donor for their father, who is dying.
themanchestermirror.com
Michigan hunters say 252,000 deer killed in firearms season with new rules
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. It’s been a storybook hunting season for Jennifer Parent, who bagged two big bucks this fall on her 13-acre property in Howell. With each clean shot, Parent took a day or two to celebrate her...
WILX-TV
Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals across Michigan are sending out a warning as emergency departments reach full capacity. And the situation is only getting worse as flu activity picks up. Doctors said it’s the worst they’ve seen in months. As of Friday, McLaren Greater Lansing has about 110...
Flint, Bay City, MI: Illegal To Chalk Tires For Parking Violations?
Finding a place to park in Downtown Flint, Downtown Saginaw, Downtown Bay City, Downtown Detroit... you get the idea... can be irritating at times. Then, remembering to feed a meter more money or another swipe of your debit card is another issue. For some, the latter point is a regular habit earning them parking ticket after parking ticket. That's what makes the 'chalking tires' lawsuits so interesting. Still not sure if this is anywhere near as annoying as trying to navigate the Grand Blanc Kroger parking lot?
Some unemployment collections to stop this month following August court order
LANSING, MI – Months after a court order, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is set to halt collections for some workers in mid-December. An August injunction blocked collections activity for workers who were told the state overpaid their benefits and are protesting the decision. It follows a class-action lawsuit that claims the unemployment agency unlawfully demanded pandemic benefits back from thousands of Michiganders.
WNEM
Did you see it? Reports of fireball in Genesee County & SE Michigan
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of a fireball streaking across the sky have surfaced in Genesee County, and other parts of southeast Michigan. The reports in Genesee County occurred around 7:30 PM to 7:35 PM. Both reports indicated it was greenish in color, and lasted about 1-3 seconds. If...
Your week in metro Detroit: I jumped at chance to visit pot farm
When Lume, one of the largest cannabis companies in Michigan, offered me the opportunity to come visit its outdoor farm in northern Michigan, I jumped at the chance. I had never visited an outdoor marijuana farm before and the timing of the October visit coincided with the harvest, known as “Croptober” in the industry.
abc12.com
Are frustrated neighbors turning to arson to fight blight?
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s estimated one in four houses in the City of Flint is considered vacant or blighted. For neighbors, they are a neighborhood nuisance, attracting trouble and ugly eyesores. Getting an abandoned property torn down can take years, adding to the frustration. “I think people want...
