Little Girl Pistol-Whips Employees At Latin Grocery Store After Threatening To Kill Them

By Annie DeVoe
 4 days ago
Police lights. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Michael Förtsch

A young girl has been charged after pistol-whipping an employee at a Latin Grocery Store, authorities say.

The 16-year-old reportedly forced her way into La Quetzalteca Latin Grocery located at 5031 Ritchie Highway around 11:20 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to Anne Arundel County police.

The girl then allegedly struck one of the employees in the head with a handgun while threatening to kill the employees. The employees were able to force the girl outside and secured the door.

Responding officers located the girl nearby and found her to be in possession of an unloaded black semi-automatic handgun. The teenager was arrested and charged accordingly.

