Reward Offered In Hit-Run That Left Halloween Trick-Or-Treaters Seriously Hurt

North Plainfield PD Photo Credit: North Plainfield PD Facebook

Authorities in North Plainfield are offering a $1,000 reward for a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Halloween night that left two pedestrians seriously injured.

The cash will be given to anyone who has information leading to an arrest for the person responsible for hitting the 7-year-old boy and 21-year-old woman at Mountain Avenue and Jeffries Place around 6:20 p.m., Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Both victims were transported to an area trauma center for serious non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives from the North Plainfield Police Department Detective Bureau and officers from the Traffic Unit responded to investigate.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as possibly a gold or dark colored sedan that left the scene at a high rate of speed traveling west on Mountain Avenue. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Prosecutor McDonald, Chief Fodor and Chief Parenti request anyone with information relating to the hit and run to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office (908) 231-7100 or the North Plainfield Police Department at (908) 769-2937 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

