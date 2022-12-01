ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Reward Offered In Hit-Run That Left Halloween Trick-Or-Treaters Seriously Hurt

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ppIA_0jTxrRMs00
North Plainfield PD Photo Credit: North Plainfield PD Facebook

Authorities in North Plainfield are offering a $1,000 reward for a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Halloween night that left two pedestrians seriously injured.

The cash will be given to anyone who has information leading to an arrest for the person responsible for hitting the 7-year-old boy and 21-year-old woman at Mountain Avenue and Jeffries Place around 6:20 p.m., Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Both victims were transported to an area trauma center for serious non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives from the North Plainfield Police Department Detective Bureau and officers from the Traffic Unit responded to investigate.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as possibly a gold or dark colored sedan that left the scene at a high rate of speed traveling west on Mountain Avenue. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Prosecutor McDonald, Chief Fodor and Chief Parenti request anyone with information relating to the hit and run to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office (908) 231-7100 or the North Plainfield Police Department at (908) 769-2937 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Police: Drunken NJ TRANSIT Passenger Hospitalized After Furious Fight

A drunk and disorderly bus passenger was arrested after he assaulted Hasbrouck Heights police officers who responded to the driver's call for help, authorities said. The NJ TRANSIT driver stopped the bus at Baldwin Avenue and Boulevard after Eloy Ulloa, 39, of Clifton became persistently disruptive around noontime Saturday, Dec. 3, Police Sgt. John Behr said.
Daily Voice

22-Year-Old Meriden Man Charged In Crash That Seriously Injured 2 Passengers

A Connecticut man is facing multiple assault charges following a crash that seriously injured two passengers last year. New Haven County resident Daniel Leal Jr., of Meriden, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 2, in connection to a crash that happened in Kearny, New Jersey, in October of 2021, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced.
Daily Voice

Vehicular Homicide Charges For DUI Driver In NJ Crash That Killed Basketball Coach, 21: Report

A 21-year-old Cherry Hill man has been taken into custody on charges for vehicular homicide in connection with a crash that killed his passenger, NJ Advance Media reports. Jamal N. Reed, 21, was allegedly under the influence of marijuana at the time of the deadly June 4 crash in Glassboro, Gloucester County, the outlet said, quoting police. He was taken into custody Sunday and charged with strict liability vehicular homicide and second-degree reckless death by auto.
Daily Voice

Accused Kidnapper Of Couple In Paterson Has Been Jailed Since Last Week, Authorities Reveal

Authorities revealed on Monday that one of several men who carjacked and abducted a couple in Paterson last week was actually captured in Bloomfield later that night. City resident Juan Montero-Pena, 30, was among several men who accosted the 38-year-old Paterson woman and her 47-year-old male companion from Long Island in the area of Jackson Street and Washington Avenue around 8 p.m. last Thursday, Dec. 1, authorities announced on Dec. 5.
Daily Voice

Police Offering Cash Reward For Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of 29-Year-Old In New Rochelle

Police are offering members of the public a cash reward for anyone with information regarding the suspect in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in Westchester County. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by New York State Crime Stoppers for anyone with information on the whereabouts of 29-year-old Stamford resident Mtayari Dixon, according to New Rochelle Police.
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Bellerose Man Accused Of Burglarizing Albertson Pizzeria

A 21-year-old man was charged after investigators reported that he burglarized a Long Island pizzeria. The burglary happened at Vincent’s Pizzeria in Albertson at 11 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Officers who were on patrol saw a broken window at the business,...
Daily Voice

SERIAL PORCH PIRACY: 40 Packages From Different Addresses Found In New Milford Traffic Stop

A traffic stop by a New Milford police officer turned up dozens of packages swiped from various victims' homes, authorities said. Freddy Collado, 38, of Perth Amboy, was taken into custody after a computer check by Officer Daniel O'Neill found an outstanding traffic warrant following the Milford Avenue stop for tinted windows and no front license plate, Capt. Kevin Van Saders said.
Daily Voice

Police: Fair Lawn DWI Pursuit Ends In Paramus Crash

An intoxicated driver crashed in Paramus during a brief Fair Lawn police pursuit, authorities said. Officer Brad Pindyck tried to pull over the Mercedes Benz on Paramus Road after it passed him twice at slow speeds on eastbound Route 4 near Saddle River Road around midnight Saturday, Dec. 3, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.
Daily Voice

Englewood PD: Ex-Con Suspected Of Selling Drugs Busted With Loaded Gun

An Englewood ex-con with a criminal record stretching back more than a decade tossed a loaded gun while running from city police, authorities said. Officers investigating a report of drug dealing approached Damian Lee Shirley, 31, Englewood Ave and Lafayette Place around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Police Lt. Fred Pulice said.
Daily Voice

Uber Driver Struck On Route 17 After Getting Out To Help Ill Passenger

An Uber driver was struck by a passing car after he got out to help an ill passenger on Route 17 in Waldwick, authorities said. The 31-year-old Yonkers driver pulled his 2019 Cherokee to the side of the southbound highway just past the Sheridan Avenue exit shortly after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 3, "when he learned that his rear passenger was not feeling well in the back seat," Waldwick Police Lt. Troy E. Seifert said.
Daily Voice

Hoboken Police Seek Man Missing For Days

A search is under way for a 32-year-old man missing out of Hoboken. Javier Lozada walked away from his home waring black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and a black backpack, last Thursday, Dec. 1, police said. He was last seen walking east from 5th and Jackson Street. Anyone who...
Daily Voice

Paterson Man, 34, Shot Dead Outside Church

A 34-year-old Paterson man was shot and killed steps from a city church early Sunday. The victim was brought via private vehicle to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after the 8 a.m. shooting, Dec. 4, on Jelsma Place near the Greater Bethel Church of Christ.
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
419K+
Followers
61K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy