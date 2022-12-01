ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Images: Stillwater’s Kara Moran commits to University of Buffalo for track (4 photos)

By Erica Miller
 4 days ago
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller Stillwater High School senior Kara Moran, beside her parents Duane and Suzanne Wednesday.

STILLWATER – Stillwater High School senior Kara Moran signed her letter of intent for the University of Buffalo Wednesday. She is to compete there in long and triple jump – and study to become a dietitian.

She signed her letter at Stillwater High School with her parents Duane and Suzanne beside her.

Photos from our Erica Miller

