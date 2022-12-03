ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NE Ohio restaurants, wineries offering igloo rentals this winter

By Celeste Houmard
 2 days ago

(WJW) — Missing patio season? Several Cleveland-area spots offer a unique and warmer way to enjoy dinner or drinks outdoors during the winter.

Around the Corner
18616 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

Igloos at Around the Corner in Lakewood seat six to 10 people. There is a $25 booking fee plus a drink minimum.

Igloos are available:

  • Sunday – 12-2 p.m. | 2:30-4:30 p.m. | 5-7 p.m. | 7:30-9:30 p.m.
  • Monday – Wednesday – 5-7 p.m. | 7:30-9:30 p.m.
  • Thursday + Friday – 5-7 p.m. | 7:30-9:30 p.m. | 10:15 p.m.-1:15 a.m.
  • Saturday – 12-2 p.m. | 2:30-4:30 p.m. | 5-7 p.m. | 7:30-9:30 p.m. | 10:15-1:15 a.m.

Carso Rosso Winery
19583 Hunt Rd., Strongsville

Spend an afternoon or evening in your own private patio wine globe! Each globe is decorated in a theme and seats up to eight guests. Booking is $35, plus a food and drink minimum.

Don’s Pomeroy House
13664 Pearl Rd., Strongsville

Seasonal igloos are available every evening at Don’s Pomeroy House. The igloos can seat up to eight people and there is a $25 booking fee, plus a spending minimum.

Igloos are available:

  • Monday – Saturday – 5 – 7 p.m. | 7:45 – 9:45 p.m.
  • Sunday – 4 – 6 p.m. | 6:45 – 8:45 p.m.

Georgetown and Vosh
18515 Detroit Ave., Lakewood

This Lakewood location offers a two-hour experience at a beautiful patio that transforms into a winter wonderland with its heated igloos. Rental fees are $20-$45 plus a minimum tab.

Igloos are available:

  • Monday – Thursday – 5-7 p.m. | 7:30-9:30 p.m.
  • Friday + Saturday – 3-5 p.m. | 5:30-7:30 p.m. | 8-10 p.m.
  • Friday + Saturday – 5:30-7:30 p.m. | 8-10 p.m.

Merwin’s Wharf
1785 Merwin Ave., Cleveland

The Cleveland Metroparks’ riverfront restaurant offers igloos for $100 for two hours. The capacity is two to eight people.

Igloos are available to reserve now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p9AEh_0jTxqs7000
(FOX 8 photo)

Old Firehouse Winery
5499 Lakewood Rd., Geneva-on-the-Lake

The winery has seven igloos available for reservations now through April 15. There is a $100 deposit that is applied to the bill and a drink minimum. The igloos are heated, but you should still wear layers.

Igloos are available:

  • Sunday – Thursday – 12 p.m. | 2:30 p.m. | and 5 p.m.
  • Friday + Saturday – 12 p.m. | 2:30 p.m. | 5 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Rustic Grill at StoneWater Golf Club
One Club Dr., Highland Heights

The Rustic Grill has two heated dining igloos and one heated Lounge igloo that comfortably sit six to eight people. A credit card is needed to hold the two-hour reservation, and there are spending minimums for Friday and Saturday nights.

Igloos are available:

  • Lunch 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Dinner 5-7:45 p.m.
  • Select Sunday brunches.

The South Side
2207 West 11th St., Cleveland

There is no minimum tab Monday through Thursday. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, reservations are for two hours. A $50 fee is required, and there is a spending minimum on those days. The lounge igloo seats up to 8 and the dining igloo seats up to six.

Regular lunch and dinner menu options are available inside the igloos and bottle service, beer buckets and food specials are available.

Igloos are available to reserve now .

Lakewood Truck Park

16900 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

Heated igloos cost $25 to reserve with a minimum spend amount each day. The igloos include seven lounge chairs, a heater, a Bluetooth speaker, decorations, blankets, and a table.

Igloos are available to reserve now .

Westel’s Alibi & Hush

Westel’s Alibi & Hush has two igloos on their back patio that can fit up to eight people. All reservations are for two hours with a $25 rental fee and a tab minimum.

Igloos are available:

  • Sunday – Friday – 5- 7 p.m. | 7:30- 9:30 p.m. |10- 12 a.m.
  • Saturday – 12-2 p.m.| 2:30-4:30 p.m. | 5-7 p.m.| 7:30-9:30 p.m.| 10-12 p.m.

9er’s Diner & Pub

63 Pearl Rd, Brunswick

Enjoy a private igloo for four to eight people with full service and a full menu. Igloos are heated but you should still bring a lap blanket or dress warm! There is a $50 deposit with a minimum spending amount. Reservations are for two-hour increments.

Igloos are available to reserve now .

Blue Heron Brewpub

3227 Blue Heron Trce, Medina

Each Igloo can accommodate up to eight guests with a two-hour dining experience.

Igloos are available to reserve now .

Lock 3

200 S Main St, Akron

Rentals for six heated igloos for up to eight people are available for two hours for $50. Igloos include a round table, 8 wooden chairs, a heater and lighting.

Igloos are available:

  • Wednesday- Friday – 5:30-8:30 p.m.
  • Saturday – 1:30-10:30 p.m.
  • Sundays – 1:30-5:30 p.m.
