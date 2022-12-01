ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Temperatures to Warm to Mid 50s During the Midweek

Temperatures were split over the weekend, with another warmup/cooldown played out over a two-day stretch. The back and forth has many wondering if winter will ever show up this month. We know December can be a very volatile month – with 69 degrees on Christmas Eve in 2015 and a...
Cold Front Brings Showers on Saturday

High cirrus clouds are overhead, and that’s a sign of rainfall to come. We’re tracking a cold front that will bring showers in a few rounds on Saturday. The first starts in the early morning. Those will be fairly light, and mostly drizzle. By 10am, most of the region is covered in widespread rain.

