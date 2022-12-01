Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
Temperatures to Warm to Mid 50s During the Midweek
Temperatures were split over the weekend, with another warmup/cooldown played out over a two-day stretch. The back and forth has many wondering if winter will ever show up this month. We know December can be a very volatile month – with 69 degrees on Christmas Eve in 2015 and a...
NECN
Will Controlled Power Outages Be Needed This Winter? Here's What the Region's Electric Grid Operator Says
New England’s electric grid operator does not anticipate calling for controlled power outages this winter and predicts the region should have adequate electricity supplies under mild and moderate weather conditions, while prolonged cold snaps would pose system reliability risks. In rolling out its forecast, ISO-New England said Monday that...
NECN
Cold Front Brings Showers on Saturday
High cirrus clouds are overhead, and that’s a sign of rainfall to come. We’re tracking a cold front that will bring showers in a few rounds on Saturday. The first starts in the early morning. Those will be fairly light, and mostly drizzle. By 10am, most of the region is covered in widespread rain.
Comments / 0