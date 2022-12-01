ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST/KSAN

Local group helping young trafficking victims wins award

By Matt McGovern
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n6NRe_0jTxqKXe00

WACO, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – The Heart of Texas Behavioral Network has won an award which will benefit victims of youth trafficking.

The Office of the Governor awarded the Network’s Klaras Center for Families (KCF) close to $100,000 to continue operations of its Hope Shelter Program. This is in line with the Office of the Governor’s vision to invest in innovative projects which support survivors of sex trafficking.

The Hope Shelter Program provides emergency shelter services for youth victims of sex trafficking, and is designed to offer 24/7 emergency shelter services to trafficked youth between the ages of 13 to 17 throughout the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network’s six county region – including Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill, Limestone and McLennan Counties.

ARPA funds approved & CVCAA packs to move buildings

Hope Shelter services are specifically geared to provide trauma-informed support to trafficked youth leading to their healing and recovery from the trauma of sex trafficking. Services also include:

· Access to basic needs

· Intensive case management

· Mental health counseling

· Medical screening

· Skills training

· Access to employment support

· Education support

· Aftercare services

Tom Christian is the Grants and Special Projects Director for the Klaras Center for Families. He says the award bolsters the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network’s commitment to child and adolescent behavioral health in the region.

“Taken together, all of these strategies are in the broad service of providing immediate healing and recovery from sex trafficking in the Heart of Texas Region, to include Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties,” Christian said.

The Klaras Center for Families provides services for the Heart of Texas Behavioral Network’s Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health programs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Waco Wonderland returns for 10 year Celebration

Waco, TX (FOX 44) — For the tenth year Waco Wonderland is back in the downtown area to kickstart the holiday fun and the Grinch is nowhere in sight. It’s a three-day event to start the holiday season on a great note and the city expects over 25,000 visitors to attend over the weekend. The […]
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy