5 great places for hot chocolate in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Billowing winds and dropping temperatures are no match for the perfect cup of hot chocolate. Thankfully, Ann Arbor’s cafés have lots of options for the decadent drink.
From Ann Arbor to Hollywood: This local seeks to hit it big in Tinseltown
ANN ARBOR, MI - Greg Goss has a typical story for an Ann Arbor native. The 29-year-old went to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic School, then Pioneer High then the University of Michigan. He also decided to pursue a classic Hollywood arc four years ago as a fresh-faced Midwestern man...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Havana Cigar and Cocktail Lounge serves island-inspired food
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new restaurant and cigar lounge is bringing a touch of paradise to the winter gloom of Ann Arbor. Although Havana Cigar and Cocktail Lounge is primarily focused on the guilty pleasures in its name, the spot also serves tapas-style eats that bring a splash of island-inspired sunshine to its menu.
Ann Arbor man looking for love with older women on new reality dating show
They’re mostly in their 20s and they’re about to try and woo three single women nearly twice their age. That’s the premise behind the new Hulu reality dating show, “Back in the Groove.” Among the young men looking for love is a 27-year old from Ann Arbor.
Ann Arbor restaurant closing for rest of the year following head chef’s death
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The recent death of Bopjib head chef Luis Castillo is prompting the restaurant to close its doors for the rest of 2022. Castillo died on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, in a head-on crash in Plymouth Charter Township. Michigan State Police responded to calls around 2:30 a.m. that a driver was heading east in the westbound lanes of M-14 near Beck Road.
‘Homeowner-driven’ rezoning of 26 acres near Ann Arbor gets warm reception
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Ann Arbor’s southward sprawl has led to subdivision after subdivision in Pittsfield Township, often on land that was once a farm field. Normally, it’s developers making the pitch to build rows of new homes or apartment complexes. Not so on Thursday, Dec. 1, when...
New holiday artisan market lights up Ann Arbor’s Liberty Plaza
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Illuminated by holiday lights, visitors browsed through a variety of handcrafted artisan goods at Liberty Plaza Friday night. “I was so excited for this place, its beautiful.” said Jeb Booge, an artisan vendor who specializes in handmade candles. “There’s traffic through here all the time with restaurants all nearby.”.
Lost to time: These 6 University of Michigan student hangouts are gone but not forgotten
ANN ARBOR, MI - Drink a beer. Listen to some tunes. Light up a funky cigarette. University of Michigan students have been unwinding from the stress of college life for decades. Some of the popular student hangouts still exist today. For example, The Brown Jug, 1204 S. University Ave. in...
New test results show dioxane pollution levels in Ann Arbor waters
ANN ARBOR, MI — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has shared results from its latest testing for dioxane in Ann Arbor-area surface waters. They show levels of the toxic chemical in waters that flow to the Huron River upstream of Ann Arbor’s main drinking water intake have ticked up slightly in some cases, and levels in Third Sister Lake are up significantly, while levels in Ann Arbor’s West Park area haven’t changed much since last year.
Ann Arbor college reaches record enrollment during statewide student declines
ANN ARBOR, MI - An Ann Arbor college is touting record enrollment over its 59-year existence. Concordia University Ann Arbor reached 1,201 enrolled students for the fall 2022 semester, officials said. The next highest enrollment was 1,197 students in fall 2018. The private Lutheran college, established at its 4090 Geddes...
Check out these upcoming holiday pop-up markets in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A couple of holiday pop-up markets are coming to Ann Arbor on Saturday, Dec. 3. One of the markets is the Forestbrooke Holiday Market from noon to 5 p.m. at Forestbrooke’s Community Pool, 2609 Yost Blvd. This market will have more than 20 local vendors selling items like jewelry, pet products, handmade cutting boards, mugs, wooden toys and more.
TE Erick All plans departure from Michigan: ‘Time for me to move on ...’
A second high-profile member of Michigan’s Big Ten championship team a year ago is leaving the program. Tight end Erick All, in a series of cyptic messages on social-media platform Twitter, said Monday that he plans to depart the program because it was “time for me to move on.” MLive has independently confirmed that All entered the NCAA transfer portal.
New ALDI supermarket could come to Ypsilanti area through deal with township
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The Ypsilanti area could be getting its second ALDI supermarket through a real estate deal with Ypsilanti Township. Township leaders voted unanimously on Nov. 15 to OK a draft purchase agreement with the discount grocery chain for some of the only remaining undeveloped land along the commercial corridor of Huron Street/Whittaker Road, south of I-94.
Arend Tree Farms serves up four generations of Christmas tree expertise
SYLVAN TOWNSHIP -- Sap, sawdust and the Christmas spirit are in the air on the border of Jackson County. Arend Tree Farms, a fourth-generation family-owned Christmas tree farm at 3512 Notten Road in Sylvan Township, started their season the day after Thanksgiving, and the first weekend of December is shaping up to be their busiest of the year.
Ann Arbor wants to have a circular economy. So what does that mean?
ANN ARBOR, MI — “Circular economy” isn’t exactly a household term yet, but Ann Arbor hopes to change that in its quest to become a greener city. It’s a core strategy of the city’s A2Zero carbon-neutrality plan, and it’s about keeping goods and materials in rotation and out of landfills by reusing, repairing, sharing, lending and otherwise finding ways to extend the useful life of items like appliances, bicycles, furniture, toys and clothes.
Crazy November weather shows record snowfall, record high temperatures
The most recent winter blast is probably most fresh in the minds of western and northern Michigan residents. Southeast Michigan residents had the snow and cold also. But do you remember the record warmth we also had this month?. The blast of snow from November 15 to November 20 led...
University of Michigan students flood local bars to watch big Wolverine win
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Michigan fans and students unable to drive down to Indianapolis to watch the Big 10 Championship flooded local bars to watch the Wolverines take on Purdue for the Big 10 title Saturday night. Rishi Bahri, a junior at the University of Michigan, was one of many...
Michigan Wolverines Fiesta Bowl gear, where to get T-shirts, sweatshirts
After sealing their back-to-back Big Ten Championship victory this weekend, the Michigan Wolverines are headed to the Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines will appear in the College Football Playoff as the No. 2 seed. They will play No. 3 Texas Christian in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31 in Glendale, Arizona.
Jim Harbaugh explains why Michigan didn’t suspend DT Mazi Smith
Michigan nose tackle Mazi Smith is facing a felony weapons charge, but like he has in every game this season, the senior started for the Wolverines on Saturday in the Big Ten championship against Purdue. Speaking to reporters during a Fiesta Bowl teleconference Sunday night, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh...
Alive after 25 cardiac arrests, Ypsilanti woman grateful for Michigan Medicine care
ANN ARBOR, MI - April Hogan suffered more than 25 cardiac arrests about 18 months ago. She had a major blockage in the left coronary arteries of her heart, a condition known as acute left main thrombosis. Most patients in her condition would not survive, said cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Ashraf Abou el ela of the University of Michigan’s Frankel Cardiovascular Center.
