ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ann Arbor News

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Ann Arbor restaurant closing for rest of the year following head chef’s death

ANN ARBOR, MI -- The recent death of Bopjib head chef Luis Castillo is prompting the restaurant to close its doors for the rest of 2022. Castillo died on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, in a head-on crash in Plymouth Charter Township. Michigan State Police responded to calls around 2:30 a.m. that a driver was heading east in the westbound lanes of M-14 near Beck Road.
The Ann Arbor News

New holiday artisan market lights up Ann Arbor’s Liberty Plaza

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Illuminated by holiday lights, visitors browsed through a variety of handcrafted artisan goods at Liberty Plaza Friday night. “I was so excited for this place, its beautiful.” said Jeb Booge, an artisan vendor who specializes in handmade candles. “There’s traffic through here all the time with restaurants all nearby.”.
The Ann Arbor News

New test results show dioxane pollution levels in Ann Arbor waters

ANN ARBOR, MI — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has shared results from its latest testing for dioxane in Ann Arbor-area surface waters. They show levels of the toxic chemical in waters that flow to the Huron River upstream of Ann Arbor’s main drinking water intake have ticked up slightly in some cases, and levels in Third Sister Lake are up significantly, while levels in Ann Arbor’s West Park area haven’t changed much since last year.
MLive

Ann Arbor college reaches record enrollment during statewide student declines

ANN ARBOR, MI - An Ann Arbor college is touting record enrollment over its 59-year existence. Concordia University Ann Arbor reached 1,201 enrolled students for the fall 2022 semester, officials said. The next highest enrollment was 1,197 students in fall 2018. The private Lutheran college, established at its 4090 Geddes...
The Ann Arbor News

Check out these upcoming holiday pop-up markets in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A couple of holiday pop-up markets are coming to Ann Arbor on Saturday, Dec. 3. One of the markets is the Forestbrooke Holiday Market from noon to 5 p.m. at Forestbrooke’s Community Pool, 2609 Yost Blvd. This market will have more than 20 local vendors selling items like jewelry, pet products, handmade cutting boards, mugs, wooden toys and more.
The Ann Arbor News

TE Erick All plans departure from Michigan: ‘Time for me to move on ...’

A second high-profile member of Michigan’s Big Ten championship team a year ago is leaving the program. Tight end Erick All, in a series of cyptic messages on social-media platform Twitter, said Monday that he plans to depart the program because it was “time for me to move on.” MLive has independently confirmed that All entered the NCAA transfer portal.
The Ann Arbor News

New ALDI supermarket could come to Ypsilanti area through deal with township

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The Ypsilanti area could be getting its second ALDI supermarket through a real estate deal with Ypsilanti Township. Township leaders voted unanimously on Nov. 15 to OK a draft purchase agreement with the discount grocery chain for some of the only remaining undeveloped land along the commercial corridor of Huron Street/Whittaker Road, south of I-94.
MLive

Arend Tree Farms serves up four generations of Christmas tree expertise

SYLVAN TOWNSHIP -- Sap, sawdust and the Christmas spirit are in the air on the border of Jackson County. Arend Tree Farms, a fourth-generation family-owned Christmas tree farm at 3512 Notten Road in Sylvan Township, started their season the day after Thanksgiving, and the first weekend of December is shaping up to be their busiest of the year.
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor wants to have a circular economy. So what does that mean?

ANN ARBOR, MI — “Circular economy” isn’t exactly a household term yet, but Ann Arbor hopes to change that in its quest to become a greener city. It’s a core strategy of the city’s A2Zero carbon-neutrality plan, and it’s about keeping goods and materials in rotation and out of landfills by reusing, repairing, sharing, lending and otherwise finding ways to extend the useful life of items like appliances, bicycles, furniture, toys and clothes.
MLive

Michigan Wolverines Fiesta Bowl gear, where to get T-shirts, sweatshirts

After sealing their back-to-back Big Ten Championship victory this weekend, the Michigan Wolverines are headed to the Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines will appear in the College Football Playoff as the No. 2 seed. They will play No. 3 Texas Christian in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31 in Glendale, Arizona.
The Ann Arbor News

Jim Harbaugh explains why Michigan didn’t suspend DT Mazi Smith

Michigan nose tackle Mazi Smith is facing a felony weapons charge, but like he has in every game this season, the senior started for the Wolverines on Saturday in the Big Ten championship against Purdue. Speaking to reporters during a Fiesta Bowl teleconference Sunday night, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh...
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
23K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy