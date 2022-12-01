ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Coverage: Springfield Central football plays St. John’s Prep in Division I state championship

The Springfield Central football team returns to Gillette Stadium for the fourth consecutive postseason with a chance for another state title on the line. The No. 4 Golden Eagles have won the past three state titles, including a Division I crown last fall. They will aim for the fourth Saturday as they take on No. 7 St. John’s Prep in the Division I state championship.
Detached house in Amherst sells for $730,000

Jennifer Rauch and Cody Vild acquired the property at 150 East Leverett Road, Amherst, from Jennifer M Fabrizi and Aldo N Fabrizi on Nov. 7, 2022, for $730,000 which works out to $228 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 2.5-acre lot.
Single-family residence sells in Amherst for $679,000

Michael Messmer and Anne Messmer acquired the property at 71 Sand Hill Road, Amherst, from Gilbert W Lawall on Nov. 10, 2022, for $679,000 which represents a price per square foot of $243. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot. These nearby houses...
Pearl Harbor veterans remembered in ‘Everlasting Legacy’ ceremony in Easthampton, Northampton

EASTHAMPTON — Every year Frank Picard pays tribute to those who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor and Sunday was no different, even if the veteran did have to skip church. “I just want to remember all the ones who gave their lives and served during that time,” said Picard, of Huntington, a member of the American Legion Post 224 in Easthampton and a veteran who served active duty from 1964 to 1968 and inactive duty until 1970.
Sale closed in Westfield: $484,000 for a five-bedroom home

Kyle Beauregard acquired the property at 14 Woodsong Road, Westfield, from Anthony T Nomakeo and Maureen Nomakeo on Nov. 8, 2022, for $484,000 which works out to $158 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 46,609-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
Single-family home sells for $510,000 in Longmeadow

Nicholas Sulham acquired the property at 39 Harwich Road, Longmeadow, from Laurie B Ernst on Nov. 8, 2022, for $510,000 which represents a price per square foot of $201. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 7,670 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
Four-bedroom home sells in Hadley for $530,000

Emily Ike and John Ike bought the property at 5 Laurana Lane, Hadley, from Susan E Garrett and John E Wright on Nov. 7, 2022. The $530,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $350. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
