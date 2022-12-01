Read full article on original website
Jonas Clarke breaks Harvard indoor track & field record in first meet of season
Jonas Clarke is back to breaking school records.
Springfield Central’s defense shines despite loss in Div. I state championship: ‘We left everything on the field’
FOXBOROUGH — Between the pouring rain and heavy wind, Saturday’s Division I state football championship between Springfield Central and St. John’s Prep was going to be sloppy.
Holy Cross vs. UNH: FCS Playoffs live stream, TV, how to watch college football
It’s an all-New England matchup in the 2022 FCS playoffs as UNH takes on Holy Cross. The game will not air on any conventional TV channels. Instead, the game will steam exclusively via ESPN+. LIVE STREAM: Sign up here to watch the FCS playoffs. The FCS playoffs head to...
Live Coverage: Springfield Central football plays St. John’s Prep in Division I state championship
The Springfield Central football team returns to Gillette Stadium for the fourth consecutive postseason with a chance for another state title on the line. The No. 4 Golden Eagles have won the past three state titles, including a Division I crown last fall. They will aim for the fourth Saturday as they take on No. 7 St. John’s Prep in the Division I state championship.
Springfield Central’s Will Watson III plays final game with father, coach Bill Watson: ‘(He) made me the man I am today’
FOXBOROUGH – The departure of longtime Springfield Central football coach Valdamar Brower opened the door for offensive coordinator Bill Watson to take over the program at the end of last season.
Will Watson III, Springfield Central football seniors showed what the program is capable of: ‘I think we turned this whole thing upside down’
FOXBOROUGH — The seniors on the Springfield Central football team close their high school careers with an impressive resume, including two state titles.
MCAS 2022: These Pioneer Valley school districts staved off the deepest learning losses throughout the pandemic
Michael Morris, superintendent of the Amherst-Pelham Regional School District, said it took tutoring programs and offering a plethora of courses, but the students in the schools he oversees managed to test at a similar level to where they tested before the pandemic. “It was a testament to our students’ perseverance,”...
MCAS 2022: Testing scores show these Western Massachusetts charter schools made gains in learning
By now, most everyone knows that because of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, students are not where they are supposed to be. Fewer students who took the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System tests in late spring are meeting expectations compared to students who took the test in the spring of 2019.
Detached house in Amherst sells for $730,000
Jennifer Rauch and Cody Vild acquired the property at 150 East Leverett Road, Amherst, from Jennifer M Fabrizi and Aldo N Fabrizi on Nov. 7, 2022, for $730,000 which works out to $228 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 2.5-acre lot.
Single-family residence sells in Amherst for $679,000
Michael Messmer and Anne Messmer acquired the property at 71 Sand Hill Road, Amherst, from Gilbert W Lawall on Nov. 10, 2022, for $679,000 which represents a price per square foot of $243. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot. These nearby houses...
Dozen farms in Wilbraham, Deerfield, Easthampton, Agawam will accept food stamps thanks to grant
About a dozen Western Massachusetts farmers and farmers markets are among 65 statewide that will receive equipment to allow them to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program benefits for payment of fresh food. Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced on Monday a total of $95,000 was being allocated...
Pearl Harbor veterans remembered in ‘Everlasting Legacy’ ceremony in Easthampton, Northampton
EASTHAMPTON — Every year Frank Picard pays tribute to those who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor and Sunday was no different, even if the veteran did have to skip church. “I just want to remember all the ones who gave their lives and served during that time,” said Picard, of Huntington, a member of the American Legion Post 224 in Easthampton and a veteran who served active duty from 1964 to 1968 and inactive duty until 1970.
Police say Jesse Kramer stole Range Rover in Auburn, broke into East Brookfield home
In November, a Dedham man left his broken-down Land Rover Range Rover overnight at an Auburn gas station for a tow. When the tow truck arrived, the car was gone. By then it was well on its way to being used in an alleged break-in of an East Brookfield home.
Worcester to spend $1 million of ARPA funds for fuel assistance for struggling families
Worcester families struggling with high home heating costs may have an even better chance at some relief. City Manager Eric Batista announced Monday that he is committing $1 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to fuel assistance that supports families with rising utility costs. The $1 million will go...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 4, 2022 edition
Barbara J. Levi and Davis Bouchard to Jeffrey Edward Smith, Regency Park Drive, Unit 185, $126,000. Dana M. Pepper, trustee, and Irrevocable Trust Charles & Dorothy Marquis Family, trustee of, to Karita Dos Santos, 34 Wilbert Terrace, $450,000.
Sale closed in Westfield: $484,000 for a five-bedroom home
Kyle Beauregard acquired the property at 14 Woodsong Road, Westfield, from Anthony T Nomakeo and Maureen Nomakeo on Nov. 8, 2022, for $484,000 which works out to $158 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 46,609-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
Single-family home sells for $510,000 in Longmeadow
Nicholas Sulham acquired the property at 39 Harwich Road, Longmeadow, from Laurie B Ernst on Nov. 8, 2022, for $510,000 which represents a price per square foot of $201. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 7,670 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
Mass. continues work on migrant intake center, has yet to announce opening date
The emergency shelter and intake center opening later this month in Devens to accommodate a burgeoning number of migrants in Massachusetts will incorporate distinct spaces to connect people to stable housing resources. Gov. Charlie Baker announced the initiative last month, days after he filed a $139 million fiscal 2023 budget...
Westfield council votes to welcome ValleyBike despite annual cost concerns
WESTFIELD — On a vote of 10-3, the City Council accepted a grant of $177,888 from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation Shared Streets and Spaces Program for construction of a ValleyBike shared bicycle network in Westfield. Councilors voting no balked at the annual administration cost of $4,551, for what...
Four-bedroom home sells in Hadley for $530,000
Emily Ike and John Ike bought the property at 5 Laurana Lane, Hadley, from Susan E Garrett and John E Wright on Nov. 7, 2022. The $530,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $350. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
