Body of woman from Lorain found in Columbiana County

By Talia Naquin
 4 days ago

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that they’ve identified the body of a woman found on Monday in Madison Township.

According to a press release from the sheriff, deputies received a report of a body near State Route 45 around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

The woman has been identified as Christina Atkinson, 28, of Lorain.

Investigators say she was the victim of a homicide but have not said how she died.

The Columbiana County Prosecutor’s Office and its investigators are also assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office at 330-424-7255.

Paul Pulice
4d ago

so sad that someone would throw her away like a piece of trash she's someone daughter or a mother I just don't how someone could do this there is so much evil in this world I hope they get the person that did this and lock he or her away and throw the key away so that this animal don't do this again or maybe do the same to them r.i.p piece young lady your with God now

