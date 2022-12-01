Body of woman from Lorain found in Columbiana County

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that they’ve identified the body of a woman found on Monday in Madison Township.

According to a press release from the sheriff, deputies received a report of a body near State Route 45 around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

The woman has been identified as Christina Atkinson, 28, of Lorain.

Investigators say she was the victim of a homicide but have not said how she died.

The Columbiana County Prosecutor’s Office and its investigators are also assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office at 330-424-7255.

