$25M in State Funds to Help Hurricane Ian Ravaged Residents Rebuild Their Homes
Florida - Monday December 5, 2022: Governor DeSantis has announced that up to $25 million from the State of Florida will go toward purchasing building materials to conduct repairs and up to $35.2 million in generous donations made to the Florida Disaster Fund will be allocated to various housing and social service support organizations to cover the costs associated with volunteer labor, and meet other unmet needs identified on the IanRecovery.FL.gov website.
Federal Support for Hurricane Ian Tops $3.3 Billion
Florida - Monday December 5, 2022: More than $3.31 billion in federal grants, disaster loans and flood insurance payments has been provided to the state of Florida and to households after Hurricane Ian to help survivors jumpstart their recovery. FEMA has provided $792 million to households and nearly $400 million...
FWC Approves State Listing of Striped Newt as Threatened
Florida - Sunday December 4, 2022: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has given final approval to adding the striped newt to the state’s threatened species list. New Species Conservation Measures and Permitting Guidelines, the Species Action Plan and updates to the Imperiled Species Management Plan were...
USACE Increases Lake Okeechobee Releases to the Caloosahatchee; No Releases to the St. Lucie Estuary, Yet
South Florida - Monday December 05, 2022: As of Friday Lake Okeechobee has risen to 16.5 feet in depth, the highest its been at this time of the year since 2008,. "Lake Okeechobee continues to rise due to Hurricane Ian and Nicole," said Col. James Booth, Jacksonville District commander." Based on conditions in the lake, we must increase releases to help manage lake levels and put the lake in the best possible position for the dry season and the next wet season. We will continue to utilize our make-up release tool which allows us to make releases at lower levels and bank the volume not released.”
AAA Florida: Average Cost of a Gallon of Gas Droped 11-Cents Last Week
Florida - Monday December 5, 2022: The average cost of a gallon of unleaded regular in Florida dropped 11 cents last week. On Sunday, the state average was $3.28 per gallon. That's the lowest daily average price since the state's gas tax holiday was in effect on October 31. "Florida...
