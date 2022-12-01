Daisy is this week’s Pet of the Week at the Brenham Pet Adoption Center. Brenham Animal Services says Daisy is an adult pit bull with a heart of gold. Staff members at the shelter say Daisy’s best attribute is loving the person who is holding the leash, and that she gets along great with people and other dogs. They say she would make a great addition to a home with kids and space to play.

8 HOURS AGO