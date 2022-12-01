Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY FARM BUREAU RECEIVES AWARD AT STATE MEETING
The Washington County Farm Bureau was named as one of the top three counties in Texas for their promotion of agriculture. The awards were presented as part of the 89th Texas Farm Bureau state meeting held in Waco this past weekend. Washington County received a Superior in County Communication-Large Division...
kwhi.com
KWHI CELEBRATING 75TH ANNIVERSARY
KWHI is celebrating 75 years on the air. This Thursday, a ribbon cutting will be held at 4:30 p.m. to mark the 75th anniversary of KWHI, which signed on the air for the first time on May 8, 1947. After the ribbon cutting with the Washington County Chamber of Commerce,...
wtaw.com
Winners Of The 92nd Annual Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade
Winners have been announced of the 92nd Annual Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade. Parade committee member Penny Zent says KAMU-TV recorded the parade and it will be shown on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Parade winners by category:. Bands/Music. 1st: #3 Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band. 2nd: #35 Bryan ISD Bands.
kwhi.com
COMMUNITY CORNER TO DISCUSS FOOD DRIVE, HOLIDAY EVENTS
It will be a packed program for tomorrow’s (Tuesday) edition of the KWHI Community Corner, as four guests will be on to discuss events coming up this week. Carl Prihoda, an organizer for the Food for Families Food Drive, will talk about Wednesday’s food drive, which includes a drop-off location at the Washington County Expo in Brenham.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON VFD RECEIVES $15,654 GRANT FROM LCRA, BLUEBONNET ELECTRIC
The Washington Volunteer Fire Department will be able to purchase new personal protective equipment with grant funding from the Lower Colorado River Authority and Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative. A $15,654 grant from the Community Development Partnership Program will be used along with $3,914 in matching funds from the department to provide...
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE FFA TAKES HOME ANOTHER STATE LEADERSHIP TITLE
Members of the Bellville FFA Chapter have returned home for the second straight year as State FFA Leadership sweepstakes champions. The award is given to the top school for accumulating the most points during the State FFA Leadership Competition held on Friday and Saturday at Sam Houston State University. With...
kwhi.com
TWO SPECIAL EVENTS COMING TO THE BARNHILL CENTER IN 2023
Tickets are on sale starting today (Monday) for two unique events next year at The Barnhill Center in downtown Brenham. Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group will perform at the Historic Simon Theatre on Friday, February 17th at 7 p.m., while Hallelujah! A Gospel Gathering will play on Sunday, August 13th at 1:30 p.m.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS TO FACE LENGTHY AGENDA TUESDAY
A lengthy agenda is set to come before Washington County Commissioners on Tuesday. The court will consider approval of several position descriptions, including the addressing and mapping coordinator, human resources generalist, and administrative assistants for 4-H youth development and family and community health. Commissioners will also act on an updated...
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE FFA COMPETING THIS WEEKEND AT STATE
Numerous Bellville FFA chapter members will be in Huntsville this weekend as they participate in the State FFA Leadership Competition today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday) at Sam Houston State University. Bellville FFA will compete in six categories, including Greenhand Farm Skills, Senior Chapter Conducting, Ag Issues, Greenhand FFA Creed Speaking,...
kwhi.com
DREAMLINER DINER TO CLOSE DEC. 18
The Dreamliner Diner at the Brenham Municipal Airport will soon be closing. The diner opened at the airport on December 17, 2021, after formerly operating as Canion Kountry Bakery and Restaurant. In the post, Canion thanked the City of Brenham and all of the pilots, airport business operators and customers for their support over the past year.
KBTX.com
Festive, holiday events for adults 55+ in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The city of College Station is hosting several events that promise a jolly good time for adults 55 and older. A holiday open house will be held Wednesday, December 7 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Meyer Senior and Community Center. A holiday party...
kwhi.com
WCHLA GINGERBREAD AUCTION RAISES NEARLY $13,000
Organizers for the Washington County Healthy Living Association’s (WCHLA) first-ever gingerbread house auction held on Thursday are calling the event a great success. According to WCHLA Executive Director Willy Dilworth, the fundraiser brought in just under $13,000 in proceeds to support activities and programs at the Margaret E. Blizzard Senior Activity Center.
kwhi.com
TOYS FOR TOTS TOY DRIVE ACCEPTING DONATIONS THROUGH DEC. 12
Washington County’s Toys for Tots Toy Drive has begun. Residents are encouraged to drop off donations of new, unwrapped toys at any Toys for Tots box in the county to help provide gifts for local children. Last year, the drive provided toys to over 900 kids in Washington County.
kwhi.com
DAISY NAMED PET OF THE WEEK
Daisy is this week’s Pet of the Week at the Brenham Pet Adoption Center. Brenham Animal Services says Daisy is an adult pit bull with a heart of gold. Staff members at the shelter say Daisy’s best attribute is loving the person who is holding the leash, and that she gets along great with people and other dogs. They say she would make a great addition to a home with kids and space to play.
KBTX.com
Firefighters battle two-story house fire in South Brazos County
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -South Brazos County firefighters are working to contain a two-story structure fire in the 17000 block of Cedar Spring Court in College Station. Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and College Station Fire Department are on the scene assisting. No word of injuries or if anyone was in the home at the time that the fire started.
A Bryan woman is creating a unique blessings box to help her local community
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — COVID-19, rising flu cases, and inflation have all become tough challenges that Americans face across the nation. Yet, several BCS groups have come together to help people weather the hard times. One Bryan native, Samantha Moore wanted to establish that kind of help all throughout...
Fort Bend Star
Yes, Fort Bend County is prosperous. But not for everyone
Fort Bend County proudly proclaims its dynamic economy and growing population, as well as its low tax rate in comparison with other densely populated regions of the state. Obviously, there's nothing wrong with trumpeting your strengths, and local officials and business people should be proud of the county's achievements. But...
cw39.com
Two Houston-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston-area cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Galveston and Richmond made the list. Other cities listed in the top 10...
Woodlands Family Dental celebrates 15 years in business
Woodlands Family Dental is celebrating its 15-year anniversary. (Courtesy Woodlands Family Dental) Woodlands Family Dental is celebrating 15 years in business this December at 1400 Research Forest Drive, Ste. 120, The Woodlands. Offering a variety of dental services, Woodlands Family Dental also has locations at 26400 Kuykendahl Road, Ste. A240, The Woodlands, and 3173 W. Holcombe Blvd., Houston. 281-602-3942. www.woodlandsdental.com.
