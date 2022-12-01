Warren High School alumna India Young was crowned the new Miss Black and Gold at the University of Arkansas Saturday, December 3, 2022. The Miss Black and Gold pageant is a scholarship pageant put on by the Kappa Kappa chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha. The theme for this year’s pageant was Phrozen in Time: A Winter Wonderland. The event was open only to University of Arkansas students. According to a press release from the pageant, “Miss Black and Gold Competition is an event whose primary purpose is to highlight and foster the inextricable connection between success and etiquette amongst young women.” The event showcases the competitors’ poise, self-confidence, communication skills, intellgence, and beauty. Academic excellence is a larger portion of the pageant.

