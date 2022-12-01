Read full article on original website
Arkansas officials confirm 3rd in-state case of avian influenza, urge precautions
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is expressing concern over growing reports of avian influenza, confirming another new case in the state Thursday.
Case of avian influenza confirmed in Arkansas Delta
One of Arkansas’ most profitable agriculture sectors is being threatened by disease. Testing has confirmed a case of avian influenza in a backyard flock in Arkansas County that had shown increased mortality over the course of several days. This is the third case of avian influenza in Arkansas this...
Local children’s hospitals seeing high volumes of respiratory illness
Some children's hospitals around the nation have begun to reach capacity, but Northwest Arkansas children's hospitals say that they are busy but still managing the situation effectively.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
County sheriff in Arkansas arrested on felony drug and firearm charges
A county sheriff in Arkansas was arrested Saturday after he was found in possession of drugs and guns.
City of Fort Smith reminding residents of storm drain safety
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith sent out a reminder to residents to not dump household chemicals or used motor oils on the ground or in storm drains. The city says this can cause polluted stormwater runoff which degrades our creeks, rivers, and lakes. Here are...
This Is One of the Snowiest Towns in Arkansas
Harrisonis a city and the county seat of Boone County, Arkansas, United States. According to official 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the city had a population of 13,069, ranking it as the 30th largest city in Arkansas.
Johnson County sheriff arrested, facing charges out of Crawford County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. — The Johnson County Sheriff faces gun and drug charges following an arrest in Crawford County. Arkansas State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler confirmed ASP troopers arrested Sheriff Jimmy Stephens. According to Sadler, troopers found Stephens to be in possession of guns and drugs during a traffic stop. Stephens now faces charges for simultaneous possession of the items.
10 must-do holiday activities in Northwest Arkansas
'Tis finally the season, meaning it's time to partake in local holiday traditions. Here are some ideas to get you started. 1. Take in Lights of the Ozarks. Fayetteville's downtown square is illuminated with more than 500,000 LED lights each night until Jan. 1, 2023. Cost: Free. Details: Lights shine...
Pine Bluff police arrest suspect in homicide of teen
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department have now made an arrest regarding the shooting death of a 15-year-old victim. The department first opened a homicide investigation back in July. There were two suspects identified early on in the investigation which resulted in the arrest...
NWA nonprofit needs funds to support more women
Saving Grace, nonprofit that supports women, receives more than 150 applications but can only house 12 women. This year the nonprofit hosted its first Winter Market to raise awareness and funds for its work.
Arkansas Department of Corrections looking for land to build new facilities
LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — Overcrowding in Arkansas prisons has been a well-documented issue, as have the calls for a solution— Now the Arkansas Department of Corrections has begun asking landowners in the Natural State to help them find the space to address that issue. Those that run the...
Fort Smith police find missing teen
Fort Smith police are looking for a teen who was reported missing by a family member on Dec. 2.
OHP: Passenger Killed, 2 Injured In Adair County Crash
A passenger was killed in a crash Friday night in Adair County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 10:42 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of County Road Salem near US-59. OHP said they are still investigating what happened in the crash. One of...
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.
India Young wins U of A pageant
Warren High School alumna India Young was crowned the new Miss Black and Gold at the University of Arkansas Saturday, December 3, 2022. The Miss Black and Gold pageant is a scholarship pageant put on by the Kappa Kappa chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha. The theme for this year’s pageant was Phrozen in Time: A Winter Wonderland. The event was open only to University of Arkansas students. According to a press release from the pageant, “Miss Black and Gold Competition is an event whose primary purpose is to highlight and foster the inextricable connection between success and etiquette amongst young women.” The event showcases the competitors’ poise, self-confidence, communication skills, intellgence, and beauty. Academic excellence is a larger portion of the pageant.
Job listings: Butterfield Trail Village is now hiring
Job type: (Full or part time) Full Time and PRN Nurses (RN and LPN) Location: 1923 E Joyce Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72703. Job description: Now accepting applications for RNs and LPNs with a dedicated heart for providing loving, focused care in an excellent setting that offers a low nurse-to-patient ratio. Butterfield residents are cherished like family in Northwest Arkansas’ only Life Plan Community, where the outstanding services and environment we provide are like no other in the region. For more than 35 years, we have prided ourselves on offering a positive and highly competent atmosphere focused entirely on our residents’ needs, ranging from independent living to assisted living, long-term skilled care and memory care. Expectations for our nurses are:
OSBI Investigates After Man Shot Several Times In Front Of Home In Adair County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a shooting in Watts, Oklahoma, near the Arkansas border. The Adair County Sheriff's Office asked for the agency's assistance after a 64-year old victim called 911 just after 9 p.m. on Monday night. Authorities say the man was shot several times in front of his home along East 610 Road.
Plane to Fayetteville crashes on Batesville runway
BATESVILLE, Ark. — According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Learjet 45 business jet went off the end of the runway and through the airport fence after landing at Batesville Regional Airport just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The FAA says the plane departed from Waterloo...
Area woman injured after vehicle becomes airborne
A Boone County woman was seriously injured Monday morning after her vehicle became airborne in southern Missouri. Fifty-five-year-old Sheila Bradshaw of Omaha was transported by ambulance from the scene in Taney County to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Bradshaw was traveling on Missouri Highway...
