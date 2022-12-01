Read full article on original website
Related
therecord-online.com
Limited number of Hyner View puzzles still available
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Economic Partnership Visitors Bureau has announced it has a small quantity of the Hyner View Puzzle available. The puzzle – the first in the Visitors Bureau’s new “Clinton County Landmarks” Puzzle Series – has been extremely popular.
therecord-online.com
Renovo Area Community Choir Annual Christmas Concert Held
RENOVO, PA-A Christmas Journey brought smiles, laughs and even some sentimental emotions as the Renovo Community Choir performed their annual Christmas Choir. The 7th Street United Methodist Church was filled with folks enjoying the seasons delights. Under the direction of Patty Lacy, the free event is always held on the first Sunday of December as the community prepares for the Holiday Season.
therecord-online.com
Robert D. Getz, Sr.
Robert D. Getz, Sr., 67, of South Renovo died Nov., 15, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec., 11, 2022 at Zion’s Lutheran Church, Renovo with Pastor Dutch Rinker officiating and Mr. David Watt as church organist. There will be no visitation. The...
therecord-online.com
Perry and Walizer claim Top Hat crowns; Perry OW
WILLIAMSPORT, PA – They saved the best for last at the Williamsport High School gym Saturday night, the final round of the annual Tom Best Memorial Top Hat Wrestling Tournament. It’s rare that two PIAA champions will go head-to-head but that happened in the 139 pound final where AAA champion Dalton Perry from Central Mountain took on AA champion Scott Johnson of Muncy.
therecord-online.com
LH men’s basketball grabs fourth straight win; romps past Cal. (Pa.)
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Lock Haven men’s basketball team (6-1, 2-0 PSAC) extended their win streak to four in row with an 89-71 win over California (Pa.) (3-5, 0-2 PSAC) in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) contest in Thomas Fieldhouse. Saturday night’s win marked the fourth...
therecord-online.com
LHU Women’s Cross Country Closes Remarkable Season at NCAA Championship
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. – The Lock Haven University women’s cross country team closed a remarkable season by competing on the biggest stage as the Bald Eagles ran strong at the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Championship which was held today (Friday, Dec. 2) on a cold, wet, muddy, and at times snow-covered course at Chambers Creek Regional Park in University Place, Washington.
therecord-online.com
LHU Men’s Basketball Powers Past Seton Hill; Nestor Claims All-Time Wins Record
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven men’s basketball team (5-1, 1-0 PSAC) pulled away in the second half for a 74-55 victory over visiting Seton Hill University (5-2, 0-1 PSAC) in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) action on Friday night. With the win, head coach Mike Nestor...
therecord-online.com
No. 11 Penn State to Face No. 8 Utah in Rose Bowl Game
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. – No. 11 Penn State football will return to the Rose Bowl for the first time since the 2016 season when the Nittany Lions take on Pac-12 foe No. 8 Utah in the Rose Bowl Game on Monday, Jan. 2 at 5 p.m. (ET). The game will air on ESPN.
therecord-online.com
Lady Bucks Advance to Galeton Tip-Off final with 36-27 win over Austin
GALETON, PA- Kendall Wagner’s varsity basketball debut went off without a hitch. The Bucktail freshman’s 11 second half points, combined with Alexis Lowery’s 11 points helped the Lady Bucks advance to their third straight Galeton tip-off tournament final with a 37-26 victory over District 9’s Austin Lady Panthers.
therecord-online.com
Wildcat boys topple Raiders, 72-51, in season opener
BELLEFONTE, PA – It was a rematch of last season’s District 6 title game where Central Mountain edged Bellefonte for the title. But Friday’s rematch in the Raider gym was not as tension filled as the Wildcats won by a 72-51 count. Central Mountain shared the ball...
Comments / 0