Scottie Pippen Selects His All-Time Starting 5, Last Two Names Shocked Everyone
Scottie Pippen selected his all-time starting lineup, shocking everybody with his last two selections.
Report: Trae Young skipped game after exchange with Hawks coach
Despite a solid start to the season, the Atlanta Hawks appear to be in danger of coming apart at the seams. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that Hawks star Trae Young had an exchange with coach Nate McMillan at a team shootaround on Friday. As a result, Young chose not to attend Atlanta’s game later that day against the Denver Nuggets.
LeBron James Sends A Warning To The Rest Of The NBA After Impressive Bucks Win
LeBron James has been critical of the team's losses in the past, but their improved performances saw him showcase more optimism with the roster.
Warriors Star’s Cousin Hits Six 3-Pointers in Four Minutes on His Birthday
While Jonathan Kuminga’s Golden State Warriors were facing the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, his cousin put on a show six miles away. Riordan junior Nathan Tshamala hit six 3-pointers in the final four minutes of the third quarter, making his 17th birthday one to remember as his Crusaders beat Wilcox 90-39 in the semifinals of the 63rd Crusader Classic.
Draymond Green Boldly Says LeBron James Was The Best Player In The NBA In His Second Year
Draymond Green has been a huge fan of LeBron James, to the point that many fans think Green must be a double agent for the King. Despite going at it several times in the NBA Finals and engaging in heated altercations, these two are great friends and whenever they have the chance, praise each other.
How Allen Iverson Blew Through $200 Million
Allen Iverson was among the most popular and well-paid players during the early 2000s. Yet, he still blew through his $200 million career earnings.
NBA Fan Found An Old Pic Of Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian
Chris Paul had somewhat been out of sight and out of mind for NBA fans this season. Paul was front and center as the Phoenix Suns won a league-best 64 games in 2021-22 but he has mostly been on the sidelines with a heel injury this time around. The Suns...
Anthony Davis Makes NBA History In Lakers Win Sunday Night
Anthony Davis put together one of the best games of his career on Sunday night when the Los Angeles Lakers played the Washington Wizards.
Isiah Thomas lays out his plan regarding the negative criticism he has received lately - "You had the last dance, now I will have the last word"
Isiah Thomas is planning to release his own documentary where he will tell his side of the story concerning the negative criticism he received after The Last Dance
"I played in a Michael Jordan era" - Jalen Rose on if the "Fab Five" would've won a championship in the NBA
Unlike other confident NBA stars, Jalen Rose stayed in touch with reality.
WATCH: Zion Williamson's Ridiculous Block In Pelicans-Spurs Game
Zion Williamson had an impressive block in Friday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs.
NBA Fans React To Bradley Beal's Disrespectful Comment About The Washington Wizards
NBA fans were not happy after hearing that Bradley Beal signed a contract extension with the Wizards because no other team had any interest in him.
Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Says Anthony Davis Could Be In The MVP Conversation By The End Of The Season
Magic Johnson says Anthony Davis will be in MVP conversation by the end of the season.
Doc Rivers Blasted The Referees After Sixers Lost To The Grizzlies: "You Can't Just Make Up Rules On The Fly"
Doc Rivers went at the referees after the Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies over a call that potentially changed the game.
Aaron Rodgers celebrates 39th birthday courtside at the Bucks-Lakers game
The Green Bay Packers quarterback and Bucks minority owner was courtside for the game against the Lakers at Fiserv Forum.
"They picked the wrong coach at the time" - Stephon Marbury on why the 2004 USA Olympic Team failed terribly
It is unknown if Starbury and Brown ever ended their feud which began at the 2004 Olympics.
Grizzlies’ Danny Green Reunites With Former 76ers Teammates
Former 76er Danny Green catches up with some of his former teammates on Friday night.
News & Rumors Around The NBA: Suns, Kings, Pacers, Lakers, Trade Talks, More
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by Fastbreak’s Ben Stinar to discuss the league at the quarter mark of the season, as well as topics relating to the Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, trade rumors and more!
Lakers Anthony Davis matches 21-year Kobe Bryant Lakers record amid mind-blowing stretch
Anthony Davis just forced his way into the MVP conversation on Sunday night after yet another mind-blowing performance against the Washington Wizards. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has been on a tear of late, but he’s taken it to a whole different level over his past two games. Davis...
Isiah Thomas Once Admitted What Amazed Him The Most About Michael Jordan: "The Thing I Wasn't Able To Do, The Thing Magic Wasn't Able To Do"
Isiah Thomas once shared what amazed him the most about Michael Jordan during the 1993 NBA Finals.
