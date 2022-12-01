ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Trae Young skipped game after exchange with Hawks coach

Despite a solid start to the season, the Atlanta Hawks appear to be in danger of coming apart at the seams. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that Hawks star Trae Young had an exchange with coach Nate McMillan at a team shootaround on Friday. As a result, Young chose not to attend Atlanta’s game later that day against the Denver Nuggets.
sfstandard.com

Warriors Star’s Cousin Hits Six 3-Pointers in Four Minutes on His Birthday

While Jonathan Kuminga’s Golden State Warriors were facing the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, his cousin put on a show six miles away. Riordan junior Nathan Tshamala hit six 3-pointers in the final four minutes of the third quarter, making his 17th birthday one to remember as his Crusaders beat Wilcox 90-39 in the semifinals of the 63rd Crusader Classic.
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Found An Old Pic Of Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian

Chris Paul had somewhat been out of sight and out of mind for NBA fans this season. Paul was front and center as the Phoenix Suns won a league-best 64 games in 2021-22 but he has mostly been on the sidelines with a heel injury this time around. The Suns...
