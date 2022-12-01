Read full article on original website
BOOR: Upcoming Extension calving school announced in Ellsworth
Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry and K-State Research and Extension are planning a series of calving schools in January. The program will outline overall calving management that includes stages of the normal calving process as well as tips to handle difficult calving situations. K-State Research and Extension beef veterinarian A.J. Tarpoff said organizers aim to increase producers’ knowledge and practical skills – as well as the number of live calves born.
Work completed on box structure bridge in Pawnee County
Pawnee County Highway Administrator Kurt Demel reported that crews have completed work on the box structure bridge on L road, between US Highway 183 and 220th. Steel braces were added to the wing walls to add needed support to the aging bridge. The repairs should extend the life of the structure up to 15 years.
Great Bend employees graduate from professional development training
For the last year, both Great Bend Police Department Lieutenant Jason Settle and Community Coordinator Christina Hayes have been attending professional development training. Settle attended the Law Enforcement Leadership Academy in Hutchinson, and Christina attended Certified Public Manager training in Topeka. Friday, Dec. 2, they officially graduated and were recognized in a ceremony at the Capital Building in Topeka.
Great Bend food drive continues record-breaking donation
The Great Bend School Competition, sponsored by the Gifting Forward foundation, partnered with Wheatland Electric’s annual Cram the Van food drive to collect nearly six tons of food. Students from ten area schools participated in a friendly food drive competition, once again collecting more cash and can donations than in previous years, for a total of 15,280 pounds during October 2022.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/2 - 12/4)
BOOKED: Rodger Bass on Barton County District warrant for Failure to Appear, no bond set. RELEASED: Ouray Grat on Barton County District Court case, to KDOC. RELEASED: Karie McBride on Rush County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, per order of the Rush County court. RELEASED: Maddison Crawford on Barton...
Great Bend school district making good use of therapy dogs
For many children and adults, there are few things that bring a smile to their face easier than a dog. USD 428 in Great Bend has taken that notion and brought therapy dogs to almost every school building. A staff member at each school has to take on the responsibility of caring for the dog, but during the school hours the dog typically stays with a counselor and is there for any student needing a boost.
Eagle's Hutch news director honored by Kansas Farm Bureau
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Nick Gosnell, news director at Hutch Post and Eagle Radio of Hutchinson, was the first-place winner in the Audio/Video News Story category in the second annual Agricultural Reporting Award competition with the Kansas Farm Bureau. The award was presented Sunday in Manhattan at the Kansas Farm Bureau annual meeting.
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Agriculture Needs You – Part One
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, November 29 indicates worsening conditions. Our extreme drought will soon become exceptional drought as it is almost to Barton County. Exception drought has enveloped almost all of Southwest Kansas, parts of South Central and an increasing portion of Southeast Kansas. The six to ten-day outlook (December 6 to 10) indicates a 33 to 40% chance of below normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (December 8 to 14) indicates normal temperatures and precipitation. As of now, there is nothing on the horizon to ease drought conditions.
Barton Community College publishes 'Prairie Ink' literary annual
Barton Community College has released the 13th edition of its literary annual “Prairie Ink” at prairieink.bartonccc.edu and will host a launch event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 in the Cavanaugh Room in the Barton Library, which will feature light refreshments, readings from contributing authors including special guest Rob Munden who will read selections from his new release “Peanut Butter Pickleball and Murder.”
Employees evacuated after fire at South Hutchinson Plant
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Windy conditions and potential crew fatigue caused multiple departments to come to assist South Hutchinson firefighters on a fire in the roof of Tyson Foods Friday night. Chief Shae Barajas-Brooks said they got the initial call a little before 7 p.m. "The fire was actually...
🎤County Edition: Sheriff Brian Bellendir
Hear this week's County Edition show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir that aired Dec. 1, 2022. The County Edition program airs every Thursday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Juvenile injured after another accident at Ellinwood Fire Department
For the second time in 26 months, the Ellinwood Fire Department was the site of an injury accident. At 3:22 a.m. Thursday morning, law enforcement officers from the Ellinwood Police Department and Barton County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident at Ellinwood Fire Department North, located at 209 W. 1st Street.
Woman found guilty of theft in Pawnee County
A Jury Trial was conducted Tuesday, Nov. 29 and Wednesday, Nov. 30 in the Pawnee County District Court regarding a felony criminal complaint against Judi Lynn Allison, 50 of Delphos, Kansas. The jury heard testimony that on Sept. 28, 2019, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a residence...
South Hutchinson Tyson's food plant fire under control
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - The fire at a Tyson's food plant is now under control as firefighters continue to investigate. South Hutchinson Fire Department Fire chief Shae Barajas-Brooks says they were called to the scene of a roof fire at a Tyson's plan in Hutchinson Friday night. When crews arrived they found a 10 foot by 30 foot patch of roofing that was on fire as well as another smaller area of the roof.
Robinson bringing Christmas lights to life with Hoisington display
Clark Griswold blinded his neighbors with 25,000 Christmas lights in the 1989 National Lampoon movie. As it turns out, that was child's play compared to the 35,000-plus synchronized lights now on display at 252 W. 15th Street in Hoisington. John Robinson moved into the residence four years ago and has turned his hobby into something the community can enjoy.
🎙Chamber Connect show: CEO Megan Barfield
Listen to this month's Chamber Connect show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Megan Barfield that aired Dec. 1, 2022. The Chamber Connect show airs the first Thursday of every month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Barton County to replace bridge on Northeast 70 Road
Residents in northeast Barton County notified the county’s road and bridge department of a failing bridge deck located on Northeast 70 Road, crossing Cow Creek. Barton County Engineer Barry McManaman examined the bridge and determined the bridge needed to be replaced. At Wednesday’s Barton County Commission meeting, Commissioner Kirby...
