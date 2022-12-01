ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Heisman Trophy: When will TCU fans learn if Max Duggan is a finalist?

By Steven Johnson
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TRrTx_0jTxnzTG00

TCU quarterback Duggan has already collected a few significant awards after leading the Horned Frogs to a 12-0 regular season.

Duggan was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner on Wednesday.

He’s also a finalist for the Davey O’Brien Award (nation’s top quarterback) and the Walter Camp Player of the Year award. All major accomplishments, but many are wondering if Duggan will be a finalist for the most coveted award of them all; the Heisman Trophy.

Horned Frogs fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out if Duggan will get an invite to New York City for the trophy presentation on Dec. 10.

A big performance by Duggan against No. 10 Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday would certainly help his case.

Here’s the info you need to know.

2022 Heisman Trophy finalists announcement

When: Monday, Dec. 5

TV: ESPN

Time: Will be announced between 5-7 p.m. CT on ESPN Monday Night Countdown

Deadline for voting: Ballots are due on Monday at 5 p.m. ET.

Contenders: USC QB Caleb Williams, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker, Michigan RB Blake Corum, TCU QB Max Duggan

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

CFB analysts reveal early picks for Fiesta bowl between Michigan and TCU

Michigan, once again, is in the College Football Playoff field. The Wolverines are slated to take on an “team of destiny” TCU squad that has only lost once this season – in overtime to Big 12 Champion Kansas State. Once the Fiesta Bowl was finalized, various CFB...
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to insane playoff decision

Both the USC Trojans and the TCU Horned Frogs lost during Conference Championship weekend, with the Trojans falling in a blowout and TCU falling in overtime, and it added plenty of drama to Sunday afternoon’s College Football Playoff selection as the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide hoped to make the field.
heartlandcollegesports.com

Max Duggan’s Heisman Candidacy Is ‘National Story’ Says Big 12’s Brett Yormark

ARLINGTON, Texas —Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark believes the conference has done enough to help TCU quarterback Max Duggan’s Heisman candidacy. Yormark spoke to the media briefly before Saturday’s title game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats at AT&T Stadium. Duggan has played...
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football team fires head coach after losing conference championship game

Despite advancing to the Conference USA title game, North Texas has elected to fire coach Seth Littrell. North Texas fell 48-27 against UTSA in the championship contest. North Texas is slated to join the AAC next season along with Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, Rice, UAB, and UTSA. All but UTSA and Rice have made coaching changes going into the conference.
elisportsnetwork.com

Deion Sanders to Colorado: Expectations and challenges

RJ Young reacts to the No. 10 Kansas State Wildcats upsetting the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs 31-28 in the Big 12 Championship. RJ wonders if TCU did enough this season to stay in the CFP. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
Larry Brown Sports

Gary Patterson sends message to TCU ahead of Big 12 Championship

Gary Patterson may have left the TCU Horned Frogs a year ago, but his heart was clearly with them on Saturday. Patterson sent a message of support to TCU on Saturday ahead of the Big 12 Championship, where the Horned Frogs were facing Kansas State with a likely College Football Playoff berth on the line. Patterson wished the Frogs good luck, and even encouraged them to make up for “being left out in 2014.”
The Spun

College Football World Furious With TCU's Play-Calling In Overtime

Fans across the country cannot believe how TCU's offense handled their overtime sequence. The Horned Frogs came up just inches short in OT and did not put the ball in Heisman hopeful Max Duggan's hands on their final two downs; leading to an eventual loss to Kansas State in the Big-12 Championship.
kboi.com

Broncos accept invite to Frisco Bowl vs North Texas

In its 25th-consecutive season of bowl eligibility, the third-longest streak in the country, the Boise State football team has accepted an invitation to the Frisco Bowl in Frisco, Texas. “We are honored to be invited to the Frisco Bowl,” head coach Andy Avalos said. “For several of our players it...
The Spun

Kansas State Coach Makes His Thoughts On TCU's Playoff Odds Clear

Chris Klieman earned the biggest win of his career at Kansas State this Saturday, leading his team to a win over TCU in the Big 12 championship game. Ty Zentner kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime to lift Kansas State over TCU. This weekend's game marked TCU's first loss of the season.
saturdaytradition.com

Chris Klieman praises Adrian Martinez for impact on Kansas State, QB Will Howard

Chris Klieman was quick to give credit where credit was due in Kansas State’s stunning upset of TCU on Saturday. Despite being favored by 7 on Saturday, the Horned Frogs fought a full four-quarter battle with the Wildcats. TCU was down late in the 4th, but battled back with a TD and successful two-point conversion to tie it 28 all at the end of regulation.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
17K+
Followers
521
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy