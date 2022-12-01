Heisman Trophy: When will TCU fans learn if Max Duggan is a finalist?

TCU quarterback Duggan has already collected a few significant awards after leading the Horned Frogs to a 12-0 regular season.

Duggan was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner on Wednesday.

He’s also a finalist for the Davey O’Brien Award (nation’s top quarterback) and the Walter Camp Player of the Year award. All major accomplishments, but many are wondering if Duggan will be a finalist for the most coveted award of them all; the Heisman Trophy.

Horned Frogs fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out if Duggan will get an invite to New York City for the trophy presentation on Dec. 10.

A big performance by Duggan against No. 10 Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday would certainly help his case.

Here’s the info you need to know.

2022 Heisman Trophy finalists announcement

When: Monday, Dec. 5

TV: ESPN

Time: Will be announced between 5-7 p.m. CT on ESPN Monday Night Countdown

Deadline for voting: Ballots are due on Monday at 5 p.m. ET.

Contenders: USC QB Caleb Williams, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker, Michigan RB Blake Corum, TCU QB Max Duggan