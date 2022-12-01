Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
New location, same problem: Neighbors upset about potential new Allen County Jail location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s a story you might find familiar. Some neighbors are upset about the new proposed location for a new Allen County Jail, months after a federal judge demanded county commissioners address “Inhumane conditions” at the current downtown facility. That new location sits...
Potential Location Announced For New Allen Co. Jail
The Allen County Board of Commissioners has selected a potential property for the location of a new county jail and will review and potentially approve a purchase agreement to be submitted to the property owner soon. The decision on a property for a new county jail was shared at the most recent Commissioners’ Legislative Session.
fortwaynesnbc.com
City of Fort Wayne adds new traffic light on Coldwater Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne says that a new traffic signal has been added on the northwest side. The new stoplight is at the intersection of Coldwater and Oakbrook Parkway, part of the realigned Ludwig Road near the I-69/Coldwater Road offramps. The traffic light, officials say, will ease the flow of traffic at the newly-renovated intersection.
WANE-TV
Townhomes proposal adds to growing development outside Huntertown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Townhomes are the latest addition coming to housing development in the area around northwest Fort Wayne and Huntertown. This month, Oakmont Development Company II is proposing to build 74 townhomes on nearly 18 acres on Hathaway Road. The townhomes will be built just north of where Oakmont’s lead developer, Jeff Thomas, is building 322 homes on 165 acres off Bethel Road. Both developments are called Sonora.
fortwaynesnbc.com
INDOT to hold public input meetings about U.S. 30 development
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is inviting the public to attend meetings concerning the future of the U.S. 30 corridor. INDOT says the ProPEL U.S. 30 East team encourages the public to learn more about the Planning & Environmental Linkages (PEL) study that is offering solutions for U.S. 30 development and remodeling in affected counties, including Allen, Whitley, and Kosciusko.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Memorial Coliseum to host Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum announced that they will host a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony. Organizers say that the ceremony, marking the 81st anniversary of the attacks, will be held in Memorial Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. The event is open...
fortwaynesnbc.com
FW Children’s Zoo announces holiday light recycling
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo posted on Facebook that they have a solution for those who want to get rid of their old Christmas lights. The zoo announced Monday morning that they will collect and recycle any used or old holiday lights. Zoo officials say that this initiative is to prevent these lights from ending up in landfills.
WOWO News
Northeast Indiana projects land $15M in READI funding
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority this week announced $15 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grants for five projects. The funding will support efforts such as an arts campus in downtown Fort Wayne, housing projects in Allen and DeKalb counties, and an education and innovation center in Steuben County.
WANE-TV
Local developer plans 185-acre ‘village’ in southwest Fort Wayne
Another village concept is coming to southwest Fort Wayne. Developer Jeff Thomas is proposing a 184-acre development on the southwest side, located between West Hamilton Road South and Illinois Road. Mercato Village is described in short planning documents as a “multi-use development including a shopping center, apartment complex and multi-use...
Community gathers for annual Wassail celebration
An annual Wassail celebration was held at the Jennings Youth Center Sunday afternoon.
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported four deaths and 701 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 120,575 cases and 1,217 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
fortwaynesnbc.com
VIDEO: FWACC officers help free a stuck coyote
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC) officers managed to rescue a stuck coyote over the weekend. Officials say that officers received reports on Saturday of what was believed to be a dog with a jug stuck on its head. FWACC officers arrived to find...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Salvation Army Angel Tree program helps local mom for Christmas
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program is designed to provide all children in need with gifts of clothing and toys for Christmas. The program connects families in need with those in the community who can help. Arricia Adams is a mother of five. After...
Allen County man dies in Indiana correctional facility
Indiana State Police are investigating the death of 53-year-old Matthew Chester, from Allen County, at the Westville Correctional Facility.
The Oyster Bar is under new ownership for first time since 1987
The Oyster Bar first opened as a saloon in 1888 in its current location at 1830 Calhoun Street. Since then, it has had a handful of owners and operated under various names. It even survived the prohibition but did close for three years during The Great Depression.
WANE-TV
Police: Faux gun deal leads to homicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A teenage boy is facing a felony murder charge as an adult in connection to a robbery under the guise of a gun deal that left a 27-year-old man dead late last month, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors...
wfft.com
New traffic light coming to Coldwater and Oakbrook Parkway intersection
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A new traffic signal will be implemented at the intersection of Coldwater Road and Oakbrook Parkway. The signal will begin flashing Monday and Tuesday, with full activation scheduled for Wednesday. The signal will help traffic flow at this newly built intersection.
Body of missing Indiana man found in water near Sturgis
The body of a missing man was found in a vehicle that was submerged in water near Sturgis, troopers said.
Fort Wayne Police were searching for missing 11-year-old
The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for 11-year-old Jaiden Blakely who is missing.
Northern Indiana man found dead after Silver Alert
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — An Elkhart man was found dead nearly a week after he went missing. On Friday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said the Michigan State Police found the vehicle that Garvin Roberson was driving when he went missing Sunday. A Silver Alert was issued in connection with his disappearance Monday. The vehicle […]
