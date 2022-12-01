Read full article on original website
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:06 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, South County Farm Road, south of East SR 14, Claypool. Driver: Brandon A. Stackhouse, 28, South CR 400E, North Manchester. Stackhouse was traveling north on South County Farm Road when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $2,500.
Bill Caudill — PENDING
Billy P. Caudill, 75, Pierceton, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Teresa Anne Rhoades
Teresa A. Rhoades, 61, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Teresa was born June 26, 1961, in Warsaw, the daughter of (the late) Herbert J. and Rose Lee (Hale) Mann. She graduated from Warsaw High School with the Class of ’79 and went on to earn her degree from Manchester College. Teresa was devoted to Scouting, having served as a Boy Scout den leader and pack leader and also as camp director for Rising Arrow Cub Scout Camp. She earned her Wood Badge certification, an advanced national leadership course available only to Scouting professionals, serving with the “Owl” patrol. Teresa attended First Free Will Baptist Church of Kosciusko County and volunteered with the Nation Guard’s Soldier & Family Readiness Center. She had just recently retired from the offices at Zimmer Biomet.
Larry Evans — PENDING
Larry Evans, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at his home in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:34 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 8900 block of East Black Point Road, Syracuse. Eggs were stolen from Dollar General. Value of $4.70. 5:52 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 1600 block of East CR 200N, Warsaw. An iPhone was stolen....
Dessie J. Arnold
Dessie J. Arnold, 70, Columbia City, died at 7:15 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. She was born Aug. 14, 1952. On April 14, 1982, Dessie married Rich Dunbar; he survives in Columbia City. She is also survived by her brother John (Nicole) Arnold, Carmel. DeMoney-Grimes...
Edwin Rollins
Edwin “Eddie” Lee Rollins, 75, formerly of Churubusco, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. He was born Dec. 27, 1946. Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, is in charge of arrangements.
Lisa R. Schoener
Lisa R. Schoener, 59, Wabash, died at 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at her sister’s home in Wabash. She was born April 10, 1963. She is survived by her daughter, Christina Harrell, Kokomo; three grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Walter (Monica) Harrell, Roanoke, James Harrell, Lagro, Frances (Ed) Napier, North Manchester, Tina (Phill) Eakright, Wabash, Lori McCune, Mesa, Ariz. and Susan (Jon) Kramer, Huntington.
Dorothy L. Baird
Dorothy Luella Newton Baird, 95, Rochester, died at 3:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, Logansport. She was born Oct. 6, 1927. On June 28, 1947, she married Charles L. Baird who preceded her in death. Survivors include daughters, Nancy (Johnny) Thompson, Twelve Mile, Stella (Hiram) Hoover, Grass...
Linda Johnston — PENDING
Linda Johnston, 71, Culver, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at her home in Culver. Arrangements are pending at Frain Mortuary, Winamac.
Bonnie Johnson — UPDATED
Bonnie S. Johnson, 71, Warsaw, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. She was born July 1, 1951. On Nov. 11, 1994, she married Roy Johnson; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Adam (Amber) Prater, Eric (Tina) Prater and Jonathan (Clair) Prater;...
Mary V. Phillips
Mary V. (Wright) Phillips, 106, Plymouth, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Autumn Trace Assisted Living Home, Plymouth. She was born Oct. 20, 1916. On July 3, 1937, she married Gerald Nickerson; he preceded her in death. She married Robert Phillips in 1964; he preceded her in death. Mary is...
Henrietta Resman
Henrietta Resman, 74, Plymouth, died at 5:08 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in her home. She was born Feb. 7, 1948. She married Stephan Resman on Nov. 25, 1968; he survives. She is also survived by her daughters, Samantha Resman and Jennifer (Bill) Ntories; two granddaughters; and brothers Victor and George Wechman.
Silver Lake Council Meeting Moved To Dec. 12
SILVER LAKE — The Silver Lake Town Council Meeting originally set for Wednesday, Dec. 14, has been moved to Monday, Dec. 12. That’s due to a scheduling conflict, said Town Clerk-Treasurer Tonya Conley. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at Silver Lake Town Hall.
Man Arrested After Battering Two Women In Leesburg
LEESBURG — A South Bend man was recently arrested after allegedly battering two women in Leesburg. Cory Michael Neace, 24, South Bend, is charged with strangulation and domestic battery with a prior conviction enhancement, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery and battery, both class A misdemeanors. On July...
David Joseph Murphy
David Joseph Murphy, 56, Lakeville, died at 3:23 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at his home in Lakeville. David was born July 9, 1966. David is survived by his three children, John Robert (Stephanie) Murphy, Georgia, Andrew Charles (Leandra) Snyder, Ucon, Idaho and Joshua David Neidlinger, Alaska; four grandchildren; and his former wife, Michelle (Jim).
Phillip Russell Stapleton
Phillip Russell Stapleton, 69, rural South Whitley, died at 12:12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born on Oct. 30, 1953, in Prestonsburg, Ky., he was a son of the late JoEd and Ethel (Johnson) Stapleton. As a young boy, the family moved to Claypool, where he completed his schooling.
Timeline From The Past: Warsaw Man Recalls Japanese Air Raid At Pearl Harbor
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Dec. 7, 1981 — Forty years ago today the Japanese air raid on American military installations at Pearl Harbor began early in the morning. Memories are still vividly etched in the mind of a local man who was wounded, but survived, that bombing attack.
Free Turkey Distribution Scheduled in Bremen
Those who are in need of food assistance this holiday season will be able to get a free turkey at a distribution site in Bremen. Turkeys will be provided for 263 households by the Food Bank of Northern Indiana at The Pines at 1820 W. Plymouth Street in Bremen on Wednesday, December 21, from 10 a.m. to noon ET while supplies last.
June Ellen Weber
June Ellen Weber, 93, formerly of rural Akron, died at 11:02 p.m. Nov. 30, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community of North Manchester, where she had resided for one year. She was born on June 3, 1929, in Kewanna. She married Walter Weber on Dec. 19, 1948, in Rochester. Surviving June...
