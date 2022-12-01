Read full article on original website
Related
Two people sought in theft from laundry vending machine
Police are looking for two people seen on surveillance video taking cash and coins from a vending machine at a central Salina laundry. Thursday at approximately 3:45 p.m., a white man and a white woman entered Speedy Wash at 514 E. Iron Avenue. They brought with them an assortment of keys and attempted to use them to get into a vending machine.
Mule deer mounts, power tools stolen from storage unit
Multiple items, including two mule deer mounts, were stolen from a south Salina storage unit last month. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime in November, items were stolen from a storage unit in the 3000 block of S. Ninth Street, including the following. ●A 21-point mule...
Sheriff: Kansas woman accused of selling meth
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just after 3p.m. Dec. 3, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2001 Nissan Sentra after allegedly committing a traffic infraction near 118th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.
Sheriff: Citizens help deputies catch Kan. burglary suspects
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects for alleged burglary. Just after noon Friday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the 3900 block of SW Roy Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Deputies arrived and multiple individuals fled...
Sheriff IDs 31-year-old man who drowned in Kansas lake
NEMAHA COUNTY—Authorities investigating a drowning at a Kansas lake have identified the victim as 31-year-old Jesse W. Dove of Strasburg, Virginia. On Friday, the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a watercraft occupied by a man that had capsized at the Centralia Lake, according to a media release.
Topeka AutoZone robbed at gunpoint, suspect at large
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka AutoZone was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday night, according to the police. Lieutenant Ron Ekis with the Topeka Police Department told KSNT that an employee at the AutoZone located in the 1700 block of Northwest Topeka Boulevard reported that a man armed with a gun took an undisclosed amount of […]
Kansas woman found guilty of estate sale theft
PAWNEE COUNTY — Judi Lynn Allison, 50 of Delphos, Kansas, faced a jury trial in Pawnee County District Court this week regarding a felony criminal complaint, according to County Attorney Doug McNett. The jury heard testimony that on September 28, 2019, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to...
Kan. teen arrested following recent juvenile overdoses
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a teen on connection with a series of alleged drug crimes. On Friday, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit made an arrest following an extensive investigation into multiple recent juvenile narcotics related overdoses in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 5
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Gill, Eric; 57; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Kary, Kane Lee;...
Trooper Ben asks for Christmas cards for KHP personnel
From the Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C Facebook page:. Our local KHP office has a hallway where Troopers, Dispatchers and support staff walk daily.
Man who died in Kan. officer shooting had long history of crime
SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) Friday identified the man who died Thursday morning in an officer-involved shooting in Topeka as 28-year-old Dylan Walstrom of Topeka who had a long history of crime. He died after he was shot during a violent struggle with an officer...
Police: Man killed by Topeka officer after struggle over gun
Topeka police say an officer shot and killed a man during a struggle over a gun. Police Chief Bryan Wheeles says the man was shot early Thursday as the officer was investigating a car, which was stolen.
Drive-by shooting hits 4 homes, 1 car in Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said multiple shots were fired in the Montara neighborhood Tuesday evening. The sheriff said in a press release that on Tuesday, Nov. 29 just before 7:30 p.m., a driver in a vehicle fired several shots in the southwest Shawnee County neighborhood. Deputies found four homes and one […]
Sheriff investigating drowning at Kansas lake
NEMAHA COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an apparent drowning accident at the Centralia Lake, according to a social media report from the Nemaha County Sheriff's office. The lake is currently closed to the public and no boats will be allowed on the water at this time. The sheriff's...
2 charged after firing shots at State Trooper on I-70
KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas City man face multiple felony counts after they were involved in fleeing from a Highway Patrol officer and firing shots at the officer, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Christopher A. Northcutt, 31, faces Assault 1st Degree or Attempt, Unlawful Use of a...
Missing $50,000 trailer stolen in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a missing trailer after someone hooked it up to their truck and hauled away the $50,000 unit along with its contents. The sheriff’s office said the theft took place on Nov. 28 in the 200 block of Noble Street in Belvue. […]
WIBW
One arrested after stolen vehicle chase ends in crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a law enforcement chase with a stolen vehicle ended with a crash in Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Zavell Ivy, 21, is behind bars after a chase in a stolen vehicle began on I-70 on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 30.
KVOE
Formal charges pending after alleged vehicle chase, foot pursuit in east Emporia
Emporia Police officers say a traffic infraction led to a vehicle chase, a foot pursuit and an arrest Wednesday morning. Police Capt. Ray Mattas says an officer noted a traffic infraction at 11th and Cottonwood and tried to make a vehicle stop, but the driver, later identified as 41-year-old Jon Buchanan III, drove away. Buchanan allegedly stopped his vehicle in the 100 block of East 11th, got out and fled on foot.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Nov. 26-Dec. 2
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BARNES, CORRY ANTHONY; 20; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: BARTLEY,...
Man admits to robbing Topeka man, killing him years later
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man will be sentenced in February after admitting to crimes relating to a robbery in 2019 and a murder in 2021. The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that John Clayton Riley II has been convicted for his part in a past robbery and a homicide investigation. Riley entered […]
Salina Post
Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 1