klkntv.com

Faulty electrical cord caused $140,000 in damage to Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A faulty electrical cord sparked the blaze that caused $140,000 in damage at a Lincoln house on Friday. The fire began around 4:20 p.m. at the single-story house near 36th Street and St. Paul Avenue, just north of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus.
News Channel Nebraska

Firefighters responds to fire in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near North 47th St. and Cleveland Ave. on Sunday. According to LFR, an electric furnace in the attic of one of the apartments malfunctioned, catching fire at around 10:43 p.m. Members of the apartment complex evacuated the building...
News Channel Nebraska

Driver airlifted to Lincoln hospital from northern Gage County accident

BEATRICE – The driver of a sport utility vehicle was flown to a Lincoln hospital from a Sunday accident, between Clatonia and Cortland. Gage County Sheriff’s investigators say the driver of a northbound 2006 Nissan Murano lost control of the vehicle and it went off the road into the west ditch, through a barbed-wire fence…before rolling over and coming to rest in a pasture on the driver’s side.
klin.com

Stolen Vehicle Pulled From Holmes Lake

Lincoln Police were called to the north shore of Holmes Lake on Sunday afternoon to investigate an accident. When officers arrived they found a vehicle unoccupied and submerged in the lake near the dam. Lincoln Fire and rescue crews were called and pulled the SUV from the water and towed...
klkntv.com

Bus stop on 11th Street to relocate for Gold’s Building demolition

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department on Monday announced the relocation of a bus stop near O Street. StarTran said the bus boarding area along 11th Street near the Gold’s Building will temporarily move. The relocation, to accommodate the partial demolition of Gold’s, will...
klkntv.com

Stolen car found submerged in Holmes Lake, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A stolen vehicle was found underwater at Holmes Lake on Sunday, Lincoln Police say. Just before 12:30 p.m., officers were sent to the north shore of Holmes Lake after someone reported seeing a Ford Explorer submerged near the dam. Crews pulled the vehicle out of...
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln accident puts two women in the hospital, one man arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln accident resulted in one man being arrested and two women taken to the hospital. The Lincoln Police Department said officers, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, were sent to S 84th St. and Nebraska Parkway on Dec. 2 around 11:45 p.m. for a reported injury accident.
klkntv.com

Over 150 pigs close busy Seward County intersection for hours after trailer flips

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Seward County Sheriff’s Office says there were no major injuries after a tractor-trailer packed with more than 150 pigs flipped. This happened on December 1st as it was going through the roundabout at Highways 6 and 103. Authorities say Nebraska State Patrol, Pleasant...
News Channel Nebraska

One pet killed, no humans seriously injured in Columbus fire

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A pet was killed in a Columbus fire Monday morning, though no humans were seriously injured, according to authorities. At approximately 3:00 a.m., Columbus Fire was alerted to a structure fire in the 3400 block of 20th Street. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire from multiple windows...
klkntv.com

24-year-old in critical condition after crash in southeast Lincoln, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash in southeast Lincoln, police say. A 24-year-old driving a Honda was turning west at the intersection of 84th Street and Nebraska Parkway when Ruben Linton, 31, went through the intersection and struck the vehicle.
klkntv.com

Police pursuit ends in fatal car accident near Grand Island

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An attempted traffic stop turned into a fatal car accident southeast of Grand Island on Saturday night. Authorities say a Toyota 4-Runner driven by 34-year-old Jordan Eastman of Giltner, Nebraska, crashed and overturned in a ditch, ejecting the driver, after failing to pull over for a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy.
1011now.com

Man arrested after crash in Lincoln Friday night

The new Aging Partners Washington Street Senior Center, located in Grace Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington St., will open Monday, December 5. Bennet Fire & Rescue volunteers hold first-ever ambulance fundraiser Saturday evening. Updated: 5 hours ago. The funds raised at the event will go towards the department's new ambulance, as...
klkntv.com

Fire crews battle flames in strong winds at Lincoln home

klkntv.com

Omaha Police investigating threatening notes left on church doors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A pair of threatening notes were left on the doors of two Omaha churches on Saturday and are currently being investigated. The notes claim to be from an abortion rights extremist group called Jane’s Revenge. One of the notes contains threats against the lead...
klkntv.com

City of Lincoln hosting Pearl Harbor Day ceremony in Antelope Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln will be hosting a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony on Wednesday. The Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council is inviting the public to the event, which will be held at the Auld Pavillion in Antelope Park. Officials said the event will begin...
klkntv.com

One dead after a pursuit, fatal crash in Hamilton County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Giltner man was killed Saturday after being ejected from a vehicle during a pursuit, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 10:15 p.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on a Toyota 4Runner. Shortly after, the vehicle crashed and overturned in...
klkntv.com

Part of Rosa Parks Way in Lincoln to close on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A part of Rosa Parks Way will be closed Sunday as crews work to remove overhead power lines. Officials say the road will be closed between Folsom and Ninth Streets between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Lincoln Electric System is removing the power lines...

