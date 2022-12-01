BEATRICE – The driver of a sport utility vehicle was flown to a Lincoln hospital from a Sunday accident, between Clatonia and Cortland. Gage County Sheriff’s investigators say the driver of a northbound 2006 Nissan Murano lost control of the vehicle and it went off the road into the west ditch, through a barbed-wire fence…before rolling over and coming to rest in a pasture on the driver’s side.

9 HOURS AGO