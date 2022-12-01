Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Faulty electrical cord caused $140,000 in damage to Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A faulty electrical cord sparked the blaze that caused $140,000 in damage at a Lincoln house on Friday. The fire began around 4:20 p.m. at the single-story house near 36th Street and St. Paul Avenue, just north of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus.
News Channel Nebraska
Firefighters responds to fire in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near North 47th St. and Cleveland Ave. on Sunday. According to LFR, an electric furnace in the attic of one of the apartments malfunctioned, catching fire at around 10:43 p.m. Members of the apartment complex evacuated the building...
News Channel Nebraska
Driver airlifted to Lincoln hospital from northern Gage County accident
BEATRICE – The driver of a sport utility vehicle was flown to a Lincoln hospital from a Sunday accident, between Clatonia and Cortland. Gage County Sheriff’s investigators say the driver of a northbound 2006 Nissan Murano lost control of the vehicle and it went off the road into the west ditch, through a barbed-wire fence…before rolling over and coming to rest in a pasture on the driver’s side.
klin.com
Stolen Vehicle Pulled From Holmes Lake
Lincoln Police were called to the north shore of Holmes Lake on Sunday afternoon to investigate an accident. When officers arrived they found a vehicle unoccupied and submerged in the lake near the dam. Lincoln Fire and rescue crews were called and pulled the SUV from the water and towed...
klkntv.com
Bus stop on 11th Street to relocate for Gold’s Building demolition
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department on Monday announced the relocation of a bus stop near O Street. StarTran said the bus boarding area along 11th Street near the Gold’s Building will temporarily move. The relocation, to accommodate the partial demolition of Gold’s, will...
klkntv.com
Stolen car found submerged in Holmes Lake, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A stolen vehicle was found underwater at Holmes Lake on Sunday, Lincoln Police say. Just before 12:30 p.m., officers were sent to the north shore of Holmes Lake after someone reported seeing a Ford Explorer submerged near the dam. Crews pulled the vehicle out of...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln accident puts two women in the hospital, one man arrested
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln accident resulted in one man being arrested and two women taken to the hospital. The Lincoln Police Department said officers, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, were sent to S 84th St. and Nebraska Parkway on Dec. 2 around 11:45 p.m. for a reported injury accident.
klkntv.com
Over 150 pigs close busy Seward County intersection for hours after trailer flips
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Seward County Sheriff’s Office says there were no major injuries after a tractor-trailer packed with more than 150 pigs flipped. This happened on December 1st as it was going through the roundabout at Highways 6 and 103. Authorities say Nebraska State Patrol, Pleasant...
News Channel Nebraska
One pet killed, no humans seriously injured in Columbus fire
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A pet was killed in a Columbus fire Monday morning, though no humans were seriously injured, according to authorities. At approximately 3:00 a.m., Columbus Fire was alerted to a structure fire in the 3400 block of 20th Street. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire from multiple windows...
klkntv.com
24-year-old in critical condition after crash in southeast Lincoln, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash in southeast Lincoln, police say. A 24-year-old driving a Honda was turning west at the intersection of 84th Street and Nebraska Parkway when Ruben Linton, 31, went through the intersection and struck the vehicle.
klkntv.com
Police pursuit ends in fatal car accident near Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An attempted traffic stop turned into a fatal car accident southeast of Grand Island on Saturday night. Authorities say a Toyota 4-Runner driven by 34-year-old Jordan Eastman of Giltner, Nebraska, crashed and overturned in a ditch, ejecting the driver, after failing to pull over for a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy.
1011now.com
Man arrested after crash in Lincoln Friday night
The new Aging Partners Washington Street Senior Center, located in Grace Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington St., will open Monday, December 5. Bennet Fire & Rescue volunteers hold first-ever ambulance fundraiser Saturday evening. Updated: 5 hours ago. The funds raised at the event will go towards the department's new ambulance, as...
klkntv.com
Fire crews battle flames in strong winds at Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews battled flames at a home near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus on Friday afternoon. The fire started just after 4:20 p.m. at a house near 36th Street and St. Paul Avenue, just north of campus. Battalion Chief...
klkntv.com
Injured Crete firefighter says community support is “staggering” through his recovery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Despite being seriously injured while fighting wildfires, Brad Elder shies away from the word “hero”. Elder is a volunteer firefighter in Crete as well as a professor at Doane University. He was called to help fight the raging wildfires that swept through parts...
klkntv.com
Omaha Police investigating threatening notes left on church doors
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A pair of threatening notes were left on the doors of two Omaha churches on Saturday and are currently being investigated. The notes claim to be from an abortion rights extremist group called Jane’s Revenge. One of the notes contains threats against the lead...
klkntv.com
Bennet Fire and Rescue looking to cut down response times with new ambulance in 2023
BENNET, Neb. (KLKN) – Bennet Fire and Rescue is getting the town’s first ambulance in 2023, which could make their response time to medical emergencies significantly faster. The fire department held a fundraiser Saturday to help offset the cost of the new rig, which comes with the hefty...
klkntv.com
City of Lincoln hosting Pearl Harbor Day ceremony in Antelope Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln will be hosting a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony on Wednesday. The Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council is inviting the public to the event, which will be held at the Auld Pavillion in Antelope Park. Officials said the event will begin...
klkntv.com
One dead after a pursuit, fatal crash in Hamilton County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Giltner man was killed Saturday after being ejected from a vehicle during a pursuit, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 10:15 p.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on a Toyota 4Runner. Shortly after, the vehicle crashed and overturned in...
UPDATE: Second threatening note found Saturday at Omaha Church
A statement from Christ Community Church said a threatening note was found on their Church door Saturday morning.
klkntv.com
Part of Rosa Parks Way in Lincoln to close on Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A part of Rosa Parks Way will be closed Sunday as crews work to remove overhead power lines. Officials say the road will be closed between Folsom and Ninth Streets between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Lincoln Electric System is removing the power lines...
