'Slow Down Sunrise' country songwriter Ryan Griffin plays Ybor City on Friday

By Josh Bradley
 4 days ago
Ryan Griffin
Rising country superstar Ryan Griffin literally grew up working on a farm, so if there’s anyone in modern country who actually sings from firsthand experience, it’s him.

Griffin arrives at Crowbar in Ybor City in support of his latest EP Slow Down Sunrise which sounds as contemporary as his larger-scale peers, and sees him give his take on (responsibly) drinking your problems away, and giving a woman special access to an entertainment spot after closing time.


Greyland James opens. [event-1]

