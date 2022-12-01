Try this baked apple cinnamon rolls recipe for a special breakfast
Fill your house with the sweet aroma of homemade baked apple cinnamon rolls for breakfast with this easy recipe .
These soft and chewy cinnamon rolls and filled with sweet chopped apples flavored with cinnamon and nutmeg. For a little extra sweetness, drizzle a glaze over the top with just two ingredients that you probably already have in your pantry: powdered sugar and milk. Not only does the glaze add some sweetness to these cinnamon rolls, it’s pretty too.
These seasonal baked apple cinnamon rolls would make the perfect breakfast on Thanksgiving or Christmas morning . The kids will especially love them, and they will keep everyone satisfied until the big feast. You can make these ahead of time and freeze them for later for a quick and convenient homemade breakfast .
Baked Apple Cinnamon Rolls
Makes: 12 servings
Ingredients
Rolls:
- 1 cup milk, warm
- 2¼ teaspoons (1 package) dry active yeast
- ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ⅓ cup granulated sugar
- 2 eggs
- 4¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 3 Gala apples
- 3 tablespoons cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
- ½ teaspoon lemon juice
- ½ cup brown sugar
Glaze:
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1 tablespoon milk
Instructions:
- Add the yeast and warm milk to a mixing and let stand for 7 minutes to proof.
- Add ¼ cup melted butter (reserving ¼ cup for later), salt, granulated sugar and eggs and mix on medium speed until combined.
- Slowly add the flour 1 cup at a time, and continue to mix on medium speed.
- Knead by hand on a floured cutting board, or in a stand mixer with the hook attachment for 10 minutes.
- Cover with a towel and place in a warm place to rise for 2 hours.
- In the meantime, peel, core and chop the apples and heat them in a pot with 1 tablespoon water, 1 tablespoon cinnamon, lemon juice, and nutmeg on low heat for 15 minutes or until soft. Remove from heat and set aside.
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.
- Roll the dough on a floured surface into a 20x15-inch rectangle.
- Pour the remaining ¼ cup melted butter onto the dough, then sprinkle the remaining 2 tablespoons cinnamon and the brown sugar on top.
- Drain the apples and pour evenly on top.
- Roll the dough from the long edge and cut into 12 pieces.
- Place each roll into a greased 13x9-inch baking pan and bake for 18 minutes.
- Combine the powdered sugar and 1 tablespoons milk in a small bowl to make the glaze.
- Once cool, drizzle the glaze over the cinnamon rolls.
