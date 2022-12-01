A detailed view of the single lug nut wheel and Goodyear tire for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series car prior to the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum. Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company have extended their partnership, announcing a new multiyear agreement Thursday in Nashville ahead of the season-ending awards banquet.

Goodyear remains the exclusive tire for all three NASCAR national series. The tire company also remains the “Official Tire of NASCAR” and the entitlement of Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway for the Cup Series race with the Goodyear 400.

“From our manufacturing plants to offices around the world, racing is ingrained in our culture, and the importance of our relationship with NASCAR is reflected in the quality, performance and engineering we put into every Goodyear Eagle race tire,” said Richard J. Kramer, chairman, chief executive officer and president at Goodyear. “Our performance on the racetrack plays an active role in the success of the sport and inspires the development of our consumer tires, fueling our commitment to take performance and innovation to the next year.”

Goodyear has been the “Official Tire of NASCAR” since 1997.

NASCAR and Goodyear have had a nearly 70-year relationship, which is one of the longest-running affiliations in any sport. Goodyear produces more than 100,000 tires for NASCAR’s three series every year.

“Goodyear has been a trusted partner to the NASCAR industry since 1954, playing a critical role in our shared pursuit to deliver the best racing in the world,” said NASCAR president Steve Phelps. “For more than 25 years, Goodyear Eagle tires have been the only component that connects the stock car to the racetrack. Our continued partnership will allow us to push boundaries and innovate our racing product for generations to come.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Goodyear and NASCAR announce multiyear agreement to extend long-running partnership