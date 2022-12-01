Cy Young winner, Hall of Famer who pitched for Atlanta Braves dies at 84

GAFFNEY, S.C. — Gaylord Perry, a former Atlanta Braves pitcher and multi-time Cy Young Award winner, died at the age of 84.

Perry died at his South Carolina home of natural causes, the Associated Press reported.

“We are saddened to hear Gaylord Perry has passed away. A 300-game winner who was always recognized as a great teammate, Gaylord was given our sport’s highest honor in 1991 with an election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and former teammates,” the Braves wrote in a statement.

Born and raised in Williamston, North Carolina, Perry played 22 years in Major League Baseball. He primarily for the San Francisco Giants, but pitched for the Braves in 1981, finishing with an 8-9 record and a 3.94 ERA.

Perry finished with a career record of 314-255, 3,554 strikeouts. He was known for throwing spitballs that would add extra movement to his pitches.

In 1978, Perry made MLB history by becoming the first player to win the Cy Young Award in both the American League and the National League.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 1991. Perry also founded the baseball program at Limestone College in Gaffney and was its coach for the first three years.

