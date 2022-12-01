ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Cy Young winner, Hall of Famer who pitched for Atlanta Braves dies at 84

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U0MUH_0jTxmBsv00

GAFFNEY, S.C. — Gaylord Perry, a former Atlanta Braves pitcher and multi-time Cy Young Award winner, died at the age of 84.

Perry died at his South Carolina home of natural causes, the Associated Press reported.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We are saddened to hear Gaylord Perry has passed away. A 300-game winner who was always recognized as a great teammate, Gaylord was given our sport’s highest honor in 1991 with an election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and former teammates,” the Braves wrote in a statement.

Born and raised in Williamston, North Carolina, Perry played 22 years in Major League Baseball. He primarily for the San Francisco Giants, but pitched for the Braves in 1981, finishing with an 8-9 record and a 3.94 ERA.

Perry finished with a career record of 314-255, 3,554 strikeouts. He was known for throwing spitballs that would add extra movement to his pitches.

In 1978, Perry made MLB history by becoming the first player to win the Cy Young Award in both the American League and the National League.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 1991. Perry also founded the baseball program at Limestone College in Gaffney and was its coach for the first three years.

IN OTHER NEWS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CuCTN_0jTxmBsv00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade

Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
ClutchPoints

Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens get Hall of Fame diss, leaves MLB Twitter on fire

The parameters of induction into Baseball’s Hall of Fame has long been a point of contention in baseball circles, among pundits and fans alike. Compared to basketball, especially, getting into Cooperstown seems so much more daunting a task. The Baseball Writers’ Association of America, the award-giving body responsible for deciding which player gets in or not, has notably denied players such as Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens in their first 10-years of “front-door” Hall of Fame eligibility despite putting up Hall of Fame-worthy numbers, PEDs notwithstanding.
True Blue LA

Dodgers notes: Jimmy Rollins, Hall of Fame voting, Yasiel Puig, TopGolf

Checking in on some Dodgers and baseball-related stories heading into the weekend. J.P. Hoornstra at the Los Angeles Daily News prefers to keep his Hall of Fame ballot anonymous. “Too often now, the answers to these questions are mistaken for sanctimony and hypocrisy when, in reality, they’re just one voter’s opinion,” he wrote. “It’s not news. It’s not worthless either. Good questions deserve good answers, not automatic backlash for the dissenting opinions among us.”
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

AP source: Trea Turner, Phillies reach $300M, 11-year deal

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies landed Trea Turner on Monday, agreeing to a $300 million, 11-year contract with the dynamic shortstop. The deal includes a no-trade clause, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no immediate announcement.
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly Targeting Major SEC Assistant Coach

Deion Sanders is reportedly not waiting around to fill out his staff at Colorado. According to a report this weekend, the Buffaloes' new head coach is targeting a prominent SEC assistant coach. Sanders is reportedly interested in bringing Charles Kelly with him to Boulder, according to Football Scoop. Kelly is...
The Comeback

Yankees GM ridiculed for baffling Aaron Judge comments

The New York Yankees announced on Monday that longtime general manager Brian Cashman had been signed to a four-year contract. Clearly, re-signing Aaron Judge is the top priority of the offseason. But what happens if the Yankees can’t do that? Apparently, Cashman hasn’t gotten that far in his thinking. Cashman addressed the possibility that Judge Read more... The post Yankees GM ridiculed for baffling Aaron Judge comments appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports

Baseball Hall of Fame results: Fred McGriff voted in by Veterans Committee; Barry Bonds falls short

The National Baseball Hall of Fame will welcome at least one new member in 2023. Sunday night the Hall of Fame's Contemporary Era Committee announced it has voted Fred McGriff into Cooperstown. He received a full slate of 16 votes from the 16-person committee. McGriff was the only one of eight players on the Contemporary Era ballot to make the cut on Sunday. Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling fell short of the twelve votes needed for induction.
NBC Sports Chicago

Former Cubs 1B Fred McGriff elected to Hall of Fame

Fred McGriff is headed to Cooperstown. McGriff, the one-time Cubs first baseman and longtime big-league slugger, was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday through the Contemporary Baseball Era ballot. McGriff, who fell of the Baseball Writers' Association of America ballot in 2019 (his 10th and final...
New York Post

Yankees legend Don Mattingly gets another shot at Hall of Fame

Don Mattingly’s latest chance of being enshrined in Cooperstown will come Sunday night. The former Yankees first baseman is on the eight-player ballot which the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee will vote on. The results will be announced at 8 p.m. on Sunday at MLB’s Winter Meetings in San Diego. The rest of the ballot is comprised of Barry Bonds, Rogers Clemens, Curt Schilling, Albert Belle, Fred McGriff, Dale Murphy and Rafael Palmeiro. Mattingly spent 15 years on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot, but never received the requisite 75 percent of the vote; the closest he came was in his first year...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Deshaun Watson was ignored off the field and forgettable on it during white-knuckle suspension return

HOUSTON — As kickoff between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns drew closer on Sunday afternoon, a megaphone crackled near the front entrance of NRG Stadium. Behind it, a man started walking up and down the main avenue, past cars locked in traffic and congregating fans wearing Deshaun Watson jerseys. He shouted and waved his hands. The loudspeaker blared messages about sinning and salvation.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
211K+
Followers
145K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy