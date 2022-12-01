Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers, Packers rally in 4th quarter to beat Bears 28-19
CHICAGO - Aaron Rodgers led three fourth-quarter scoring drives and the Green Bay Packers rallied to beat the Chicago Bears 28-19. Packers receiver Christian Watson ran for a 46-yard touchdown in the closing minutes after Jaire Alexander intercepted Justin Fields. Green Bay trailed 19-10 after three quarters but made enough...
With 6 straight losses, Bears get breather with bye week
CHICAGO - Cornerback Jaylon Johnson chose to look on the bright side as the Chicago Bears stumbled into their bye. The Bears are reeling with six straight losses after getting knocked off by Green Bay on Sunday. They missed another opportunity to go ahead late in a game and came up short in yet another loss to the rival Packers.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Frenzied Field basketball flies to the ball, wins fourth straight
RAVENNA — Falcons are birds of prey. They played like it Monday. Swooping in for turnovers and flying to the hoop, Field girls basketball picked up a 53-44 victory over...
Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Chicago Bulls
SACRAMENTO, California - Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Got Called For A Shocking Violation
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic on Monday night.
Semyon Varlamov makes 21 saves as Islanders blank Chicago Blackhawks 3-0
CHICAGO - Matt Martin, Zach Parise and Brock Nelson scored second-period goals and Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves as the New York Islanders downed the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Sunday night. The Islanders fired 40 shots at Blackhawks netminder Arvid Soderblom in snapping a two-game losing streak and improving to...
