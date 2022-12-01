ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers, Packers rally in 4th quarter to beat Bears 28-19

CHICAGO - Aaron Rodgers led three fourth-quarter scoring drives and the Green Bay Packers rallied to beat the Chicago Bears 28-19. Packers receiver Christian Watson ran for a 46-yard touchdown in the closing minutes after Jaire Alexander intercepted Justin Fields. Green Bay trailed 19-10 after three quarters but made enough...
With 6 straight losses, Bears get breather with bye week

CHICAGO - Cornerback Jaylon Johnson chose to look on the bright side as the Chicago Bears stumbled into their bye. The Bears are reeling with six straight losses after getting knocked off by Green Bay on Sunday. They missed another opportunity to go ahead late in a game and came up short in yet another loss to the rival Packers.
