Maize n Brew
Handing out grades for Michigan’s Big Ten Championship victory
On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines took home their 44th Big Ten title — the most conference titles from a single league in the country — with a clinical 43-22 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers. The victory also marked the first back-to-back Big Ten championship campaigns for the program since 2003-04.
Maize n Brew
Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi named finalist for Rimington Trophy
Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Olusegun Oluwatimi has been named one of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy, given to the most outstanding center in college football. This is the second straight year Oluwatimi was named a finalist for the award, as he was among the nation’s best centers a year...
Maize n Brew
Turning Point of the Game: Big Ten Championship vs. Purdue
For the second year in a row, the Michigan Wolverines are Big Ten champions. In their 43-22 defeat of the Purdue Boilermakers, Michigan solidified its spot in the College Football Playoff. In a rousing effort in the second half, the Wolverines put the Boilermakers away to move to 13-0 for the first time in program history. They’ll wait for the official announcement by the CFP to see where they head next.
Maize n Brew
Michigan wins second straight Big Ten title after topping Purdue, 43-22
For the second consecutive season, the Michigan Wolverines are the Big Ten Champions after conquering the Purdue Boilermakers, 43-22. Michigan is 13-0 for the first time ever and is bound for the College Football Playoff. Purdue challenged Michigan in the first half, as Jeff Brohm's history of competing against some...
Maize n Brew
ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan heading into the playoff
After securing a league-leading 44th Big Ten championship with a win over the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday night, the Michigan Wolverines earned a spot in the College Football Playoff for the second straight year. Michigan, the No. 2 seed, will square off against the TCU Horned Frogs, the No. 3 seed, in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve at 4 p.m.
Maize n Brew
Mike Sainristil announces he will return to Michigan next year
Michigan Wolverines cornerback Mike Sainristil announced on Twitter late Sunday evening that he will be back in Ann Arbor for a fifth and final season. After starting his collegiate career as a wide receiver, Sainristil switched positions and became the team’s main nickel corner this season. He has done wonders at the position this year, racking up 51 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and seven passes defended.
Maize n Brew
Tight end Erick All moving on from Michigan, entering transfer portal
Michigan’s senior tight end and team captain Erick All has entered the transfer portal, he announced in a pair of cryptic, odd tweets on Monday afternoon. All finished the 2021 season as the second-leading receiver for the Wolverines in terms of receptions (38), receiving yards (437), and receiving touchdowns (2). He will always be remembered for his season-saving 47-yard touchdown against Penn State in Happy Valley. He was an invaluable piece for the Wolverines last season as a pass-catcher and as a devastating run blocker.
Maize n Brew
Handing out game balls for Michigan’s second straight Big Ten Championship win
For the first time in program history, the Michigan Wolverines are 13-0. Following their 43-22 victory over Purdue in the Big Ten Championship, Michigan will enter the College Football Playoff as the second-ranked team and will join Georgia as one of the lone two undefeated teams entering the postseason. Michigan...
Maize n Brew
Opposing Q/A: Andrew Ledman from Hammer and Rails provides insight on Purdue ahead of Big Ten Championship
The Michigan Wolverines are a win away from a second consecutive Big Ten Championship. In the way of that are Jeff Brohm and the Purdue Boilermakers. Michigan hasn’t played Purdue since 2017 — it’s been the hottest of minutes since Jim Harbaugh and Brohm met up last. In fact, it was Brohm’s first season at Purdue.
Maize n Brew
Michigan loses Jaelin Llewellyn to knee injury in loss to No. 19 Kentucky in London
The Michigan Wolverines and Kentucky Wildcats faced off in London for the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase on Sunday afternoon. For the second game in a row, the Wolverines would compete with a top-25 opponent and squander an opportunity to put a marquee win on their resume during nonconference play.
Maize n Brew
Michigan vs. No. 19 Kentucky Preview: Seeking some answers overseas
Perhaps it was a moral victory, but the Michigan Wolverines wound up falling short against No. 3 Virginia on Tuesday in what can only be described as a huge missed opportunity. The nature of college basketball allows for early-season losses, but the Wolverines let a solid resume piece slip through their fingers in the second half.
Maize n Brew
Game thread: No. 2 Michigan vs. Purdue
Team 143 of the Michigan Wolverines is on a history-shaping mission this season. After curb-stomping Ohio State at Ohio Stadium for the first time since 2000, the Maize and Blue are seeking its first back-to-back Big Ten Championships since the 2003-04 seasons. As traduced as the Big Ten West has...
Maize n Brew
Staff Predictions: Michigan vs. Purdue in the Big Ten Championship
The Michigan Wolverines are looking to become the first team in program history to go 13-0 in a single season, as they prepare for the Purdue Boilermakers tonight in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game. The Maize n Brew staff are back to put some predictions on paper in this...
Maize n Brew
BREAKING: Michigan’s CFP semifinal matchup, bowl destination revealed
The Michigan Wolverines were favored by 16.5 points on DraftKings Sportsbook to take down the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Championship, and they held up their end of the bargain — unlike some other teams that played during championship weekend. Up next: the College Football Playoff. Announced Sunday...
Maize n Brew
Social media reactions from the Big Ten Championship Game
For the first time since 1991-92, the Michigan Wolverines are back to back outright Big Ten Champions. They took care of business against the Purdue Boilermakers, 43-22, and are now headed to the College Football Playoff. Here are the most noteworthy reactions from their bid to secure that accomplishment:. Free...
Maize n Brew
Opening betting odds released for Michigan’s CFP semifinal matchup against TCU
After taking down Purdue in Saturday night’s Big Ten Championship Game, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are headed to their second straight College Football Playoff. The only thing standing in their way of a spot in the National Championship are the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs, who still managed to get in after losing to Kansas State in the Big 12 title game.
Maize n Brew
Celebrate Michigan’s Big Ten Championship with ‘Back to Back’ merch
After taking down the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday night in Indy, the Michigan Wolverines are once again champions of the Big Ten Conference. And to celebrate this oh so sweet occasion, the team over at BreakingT has put out an AMAZING new pair of shirts. ***GET YOURS HERE***. Both designs...
Maize n Brew
Everything Harbaugh, McCarthy, Edwards said after Big Ten Championship win
No. 2 Michigan improved to 13-0 after beating Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game by a score of 43-22. After the team celebrated their victory head coach Jim Harbaugh, quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and running back Donovan Edwards spoke to the media. Here’s the entire press conference transcript, courtesy of...
Maize n Brew
Donovan Edwards set to step up with Blake Corum out
Ahead of the Michigan Wolverines’ Big Ten Championship appearance against the Purdue Boilermakers, sophomore running back Donovan Edwards spoke on In The Trenches with Jon Jansen to talk about the team’s and his own performances against the Ohio State Buckeyes last Saturday. When asked about the atmosphere in...
