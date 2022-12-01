For the second year in a row, the Michigan Wolverines are Big Ten champions. In their 43-22 defeat of the Purdue Boilermakers, Michigan solidified its spot in the College Football Playoff. In a rousing effort in the second half, the Wolverines put the Boilermakers away to move to 13-0 for the first time in program history. They’ll wait for the official announcement by the CFP to see where they head next.

1 DAY AGO