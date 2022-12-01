Read full article on original website
‘Hamilton’ star, Cleveland native Rory O’Malley ‘over the moon’ about returning home to play King George
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- “Hamilton” returns to Playhouse Square this week. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical opens a six-week run at the KeyBank State Theatre on December 6, more than four years since its first and only previous stop in Cleveland. But Dec. 19 is the date Broadway performer...
WTOL-TV
Medina’s Castle Noel featured in national spotlight as 'TODAY' show visits the Christmas attraction
MEDINA, Ohio — Northeast Ohio was back in the national spotlight Friday morning courtesy of the TODAY show as NBC paid a visit to Castle Noel in Medina. The coverage came as NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reported on the overwhelming demand for Santas across the country. “Santa has as...
What flags can be flown in Medina's City Square?
In Medina, there’s proposed legislation in the works to better understand what flags can be flown on city property. It comes after some confusion occurred back in June.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH
Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
Actor who played bully Scut Farkas in ‘A Christmas Story’ back at Christmas Story house
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In a unique twist on a real estate open house, “A Christmas Story” house in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood is welcoming movie bully Scut Farkus aka actor Zack Ward for a meet and greet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17. Ward will...
Select Northeast Ohio post offices open on Sundays for holiday season
The United States Postal Service will open several of its offices in Northeast Ohio on Sundays for the holiday season.
Last chance: Details on Bath & Body Works annual Candle Day
Candle lovers, your favorite day is back! The Bath & Body Works Annual Candle Day is back this week for its 11th year in a row.
When it comes to our morally flawed founders, Shakespeare, as usual, said it best
Regarding the name change at the Cleveland State University Law School (“Trustees vote to strip John Marshall’s name from college of law,” Nov. 18), Shakespeare, as usual, said it best. In the play “Julius Caesar,” just after saying “Friends, Romans, countrymen,” Mark Antony says: “The evil men...
NE Ohio restaurants, wineries offering igloo rentals this winter
Missing patio season? Several Cleveland-area spots offer a unique and warmer way to enjoy dinner or drinks outdoors during the winter.
Rocky River’s Radiant Bride shop expanding and moving across the street
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- In 2016, Ellen McFadden opened a small bridal boutique at 19620 Detroit Road in Rocky River. Since then, she has had great success, due to “good word of mouth and a rise in market demand for a certain Radiant Bride treasure: designer wedding dresses,” says her husband, Scott McFadden.
Whatever the truth about Dr. Boutros’ bonuses, the difference he made for MetroHealth was huge
I have been reading your stories about Dr. Akram Boutros of the MetroHealth System (”Report: Boutros misled board about bonuses,” Nov. 26). I know nothing of the back story or details, but as a recently retired physician from Lorain County, I can tell you from my perspective that he took MetroHealth from a lost, poor, third-rate charity public hospital to a first-class institution of which we can all be proud. MetroHealth went from being an eyesore off of Interstate 71 that took the poor, unhealthy and uninsured to now being in contention with services and quality that rival the other two big medical institutions we all know of in the area.
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Suburbs of Cleveland
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places in the suburbs. This place in Independence serves great Cajun-style seafood boils. Choose from fresh and flavorful seafood like Alaskan king crab legs, whole lobsters, snow crab legs, lobster tails, shrimp, crawfish, and mussels and seasoning options like Cajun butter, garlic butter, lemon pepper butter, and plain butter. If you prefer eating something less messy, check out their pho. They offer a great bowl of pho with a 4-ounce lobster tail, pho with shrimp, and spicy seafood pho, which comes with shrimp, scallop, and clams. The restaurant also has a delicious lobster roll with a quarter-pound of lobster.
3 Places To Get German Food in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these restaurants, which all offer fantastic German food. If you're looking for a restaurant with fun vibes and tasty food, you can't go wrong with this joint near Playhouse Square. Customers highly recommend their soft pretzels, and they especially recommend getting them with the house-made bier cheese sauce. As for entrees, patrons love the jaegerschnitzel (which is a fried breaded pork cutlet that's covered with a delicious mushroom gravy, bacon, and onion straws and comes with spaetzle and homemade cranberry-orange relish), sauerbraten (Bavarian-style marinated pot roast), and potato and cheese pierogi. The restaurant also offers vegetarian options like vegan bratwurst and vegan pierogi. If you like to eat a lot of food, they offer a great buffet spread on Sundays with items like soft pretzels, prime rib, pierogis, and more.
Polly is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week
In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!
Should the Guardians add a first baseman before a catcher? Hey, Hoynsie
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here. You can also subscribe to Subtext here or text Hoynsie at 216-208-4346 for a two-week free trial. Hey Hoynsie: Considering league average WAR at catcher and first base, it...
scriptype.com
New Day Cleveland puts the spotlight on Hinckley Donut
When a friend says to “meet me at the Donut Store,” for most Hinckley residents it means a trip to Hinckley Donut on the corner of Rt. 303 and Ridge Road. A 25-year staple in the community, not only the place to get your morning coffee, it’s also the place that the folks from Cleveland’s Fox 8 television station decided to feature on the morning program, New Day Cleveland.
northeastohioparent.com
Holiday Happenings Around Northeast Ohio
If your family is in the mood for some festive fun, you’re in luck. Plenty of holiday happenings are taking place throughout December in the greater Cleveland/Akron area. *We recommend checking with the venue or organization before attending any of the following events for any “know-before-you-go” info, such as special hours, activities and health and safety precautions.
Ranking fast-food breakfast sandwiches from worst to best
CLEVELAND, Oh-- While breakfast has long been heralded as “the most important meal of the day,” one in five Americans say they would rather sleep later than start their day with a hearty meal. Whether you are running late or just not in the mood to whip up...
Former Cleveland guitarist Todd Sharp ‘shocked,’ ‘heartbroken’ over Christine McVie’s death
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In 1983, a dream came true for former Cleveland musician Todd Sharp when Christine McVie invited him to play lead guitar and help her write songs for a solo album she wanted to record while Fleetwood Mac was on hiatus. “I did a double take,” Sharp said...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
