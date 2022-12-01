ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian Township ice rink reopens for winter season

By Iz Martin
 4 days ago

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — If you have a hankering for getting on the ice, just stop by the Okemos ice rink.

Meridian Township Parks and Recreation announced Thursday that the 40 feet by 92 feet rink is open for those of all ages.

The rink is located at the Marketplace on the Green Pavilion at Central Park Road.

Open seven days a week, from dawn to 9 p.m., the rink is open and skaters can use it at no cost.

According to the parks and recreation department, no hockey is allowed because of safety concerns.

“Traditional ice rinks are difficult to maintain throughout the winter months due to unpredictable temperatures,” said LuAnn Maisner, Parks and Recreation Director. “This artificial ice rink will provide a consistent opportunity for outdoor fun this winter! The surface is slower than real ice, but overall provides a similar experience.”

Plan on stopping by the rink? Here are some rules to know before you go:

  • Only skates made for figure skating or hockey are allowed on the rink.
  • Hockey pucks and sticks are not permitted in the skating area.
  • Street shoes, food items, drinks or pets are not permitted in the skating area.
  • Meridian Township is not responsible for lost, stolen or damaged items.
  • Skate at your own risk.
  • Please be courteous and skate safely.
