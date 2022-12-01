Read full article on original website
foodgressing.com
Blue Ridge Mountains Asheville: Holiday Events 2022
Historic holiday celebrations, extravagant light displays, festive events, and specialty pop-up markets infuse yuletide magic throughout Asheville, N.C. Visitors and locals come together this season to celebrate with both timeless traditions and revived artful experiences that offer something for everyone. Countdown to Christmas with Candlelit Evenings and Indoor Winter Landscapes.
Mountain Xpress
Can Asheville draw on the past to build its future?
In reality, Asheville’s had a housing crisis since 2008. So has much of the nation. Thought of as a continuum, that crisis often produces more homelessness, less affordable housing for the middle class and service workers, exploitive rents and exorbitant, unaffordable prices for most singles, young marrieds and beginning families. Although Asheville’s lingering housing crisis was on the ballot in November, don’t look for a quick solution in that eternally problematic political relationship among elected officials, local neighborhood associations and aggressive, hubristic developers.
FOX Carolina
Greenville’s newest music venue announces new rebranding
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cowboy Up, Greenville’s newest music venue located in the historic Judson Mill District, announced that it is rebranding as The Foundry at Judson Mill to “better reflect a broad range of musical genres and bigger named artists”. The venue is closed starting...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
FREE Christmas Play at Linda’s Plants & Shrubs: Hendersonville, NC
Does a FREE indoor farm maze and play space sound like fun for the kids? Bring the little ones to Linda’s Plants & Shrubs in Hendersonville for some totally FREE fun in their super cool hay bale, indoor, Christmas maze. They also have free hot chocolate and coffee. And, while you’re there you can pick up some super gorgeous holiday plants and a Christmas Tree!
WLOS.com
Residents attend input sessions to discuss future of Asheville's Pack Square Plaza
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville and Buncombe County representatives are asking for input in creating a shared vision for the future of Pack Square Plaza. Attendees were invited to provide feedback on their thoughts about the area on Dec. 2 and 3. The goal is to...
ashevilleblade.com
The destruction of Asheville Primary
A multiracial community coalition mobilized to save Asheville Primary School. The central office and city hall insisted on destroying it anyway. Above: Mural on the side of Asheville Primary School. Photo by Matilda Bliss. “A school is a home. So when they come for your schools, they’re coming for you....
qcexclusive.com
Forest City NC Christmas: Where the Holidays Come Alive
When someone pictures an idyllic town set in the Western Carolinas, there’s a lot that can pass through their mind. They might think of the sprawling mountains and perfectly scattered trees. They might think of a bustling downtown filled with local shops and patrons, all enjoying the luxury of a slow-paced day. Or, maybe they simply imagine a close-knit community that supports each other by celebrating the year’s special moments. This is what a Forest City NC Christmas is like.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Dillsboro, NC
Dillsboro is a small town in Jackson County, North Carolina, home to 212 residents per the 2021 census. Despite its small population, the town attracts many tourists who want to escape the summer heat. Its strategic location also makes it an ideal stopover for tourists traveling to the Great Smoky...
iheart.com
Wildfire Under Investigation, Murder Suspects Arrested in HenCo.
Asheville Schools Extend Interim Superintendent Contract. (Asheville, NC) -- Asheville's interim superintendent will serve through the end of the school year. The district's board of education approved a six-month contract extension for Dr. Jim Causby on Friday. A deeper search for a permanent superintendent is expected to start later this month when new school board members are sworn-in. The previous superintendent, Gene Freeman, retired this fall.
greenvillejournal.com
Photos/video: 2022 Greenville Poinsettia Christmas Parade
The community gathered in downtown Greenville Saturday night for the 2022 Poinsettia Christmas Parade. The parade consisted of almost 100 floats and bands. Carl Sobocinski was the grand marshall.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe selects Tenured Director to take over county’s library system
After a nationwide search, Buncombe County is excited to announce Jason Hyatt as the new Director of Public Libraries. The 13-branch system provides the community with invaluable resources, programming, digital catalogs, computer access, and more. “Jason demonstrated a deep knowledge and experience with leading a comparable public library system,” explains Assistant County Manager DK Wesley. “He also shared a strategic vision on how to position the library to provide innovative and equitable service that centers our diverse community.”
avlwatchdog.org
3 Dead Bears Found in Woodfin: Mutilated For Parts, or Poached for Meat?
WOODFIN — The remains of three bears found in this small town — possibly a mother and two cubs — highlight a serious problem with poaching in the mountains, a bear advocacy group says. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said the case may be the result...
Spartanburg Area Mental Health Center unveil new downtown mural
Spartanburg's newest mural is all about prioritizing mental health.
52nd Annual Holiday Fair returns to Greenville Convention Center
The annual Holiday Fair at the Greenville Convention center is running from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3.
wspa.com
Upstate Christmas parades kick off holidays
Armed with candy canes and Christmas lights, Lyman residents paraded down Community Street on Saturday to usher in the holiday season. The Lyman Christmas Parade is among a number of parades the 7NEWS team was at this weekend, including Greenville and Duncan's celebrations. Upstate Christmas parades kick off holidays. Armed...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: One-party rule in Buncombe?
I’m an independent voter in Buncombe County, and I’ve lived here for a decade since relocating from the Boone area. Every single year, without fail, I’ve noticed that Asheville (and Buncombe as whole) has increasingly become a Democratic stronghold, not unlike every metro area in America. I’ve also noticed the same complaints year in and year out — high cost of living, low-paying jobs, lack of good jobs, homelessness, etc.
Mountain Xpress
Wellness roundup: AdventHealth approved for new hospital
AdventHealth has been approved to build a new hospital in Western North Carolina, the company announced on Facebook Nov. 22. Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties will together have a projected need of 67 additional acute care beds by 2024, according to a plan published by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Health Service Regulation.
Mountain Xpress
Aura Home Women Vets receives Community Foundation of Henderson County grant
“Aura Home Women Vets has been awarded a grant of $20,000.00 by the Community Foundation of Henderson County,” said Alyce Knaflich, Founding Director, Aura Home Women Vets. According to Alyce Knaflich, the grant will be used towards the purchase of a 12-person passenger van to transport women veterans in...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey Cattleman’s Association Christmas Dinner
The Yancey County Cattleman’s association will have their annual Christmas dinner on December 15th at 6:30pm. The dinner will be held at the Yancey senior center and all are invited to attend. We will be taking up donations for the meal.
WLOS.com
Family loses pets, home, belongings in devastating house fire
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It is every family's worst nightmare, to get a call from neighbors saying your house has gone up in flames. That is precisely what happened to Matt Hoyle and his family on their way home from dinner and grocery shopping when they got that call from a neighbor.
