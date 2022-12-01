ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Jake Wells

Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
Mark Star

Apply now and get your money: Millions being sent as state stimulus checks

It could help you beat inflation. In 2022, a large number of states have sent stimulus checks to help people resolve their financial issues to an extent. Not all people who have received the checks are happy with the amount, but we have to understand that this is just an additional, temporary financial support for you and your family.
goodfoodpittsburgh.com

Christmas Tree Farms Near Me: Pennsylvania Christmas Tree Farms 2022

‘Tis the season for holiday cheer, and for many of us, that means heading to a Christmas Tree Farm, and getting a jump on holiday decorating. There are lots of places to find a Christmas Tree in Pittsburgh and in western Pennsylvania, including a number of spots that let you chop your own tree.
wccsradio.com

SHEETZ TO ADD WESTERN PA LOCATIONS

A Western Pennsylvanian convenience store chain has announced that they will expand their presence in their home market. Reports say that Sheetz plans to expand in Western Pennsylvania by opening 30 more stores in the region. Locations have not yet been announced, but Sheetz Real Estate Director Brian Dinges said that he feels many areas can still benefit from the 24/7 convenience options that the stores would provide. The move comes as Sheetz’ main competitor, Wawa, has announced plans to expand its footprint in the state by opening up to 40 stores in Central Pennsylvania over the next three to five years. The two have been natural rivals, offering the same services at their stores.
travelblog.org

Lincoln Highway Continued: Bedford to Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania celebrates its Lincoln Highway heritage – murals, well preserved historic sites, and the amazing Lincoln Highway Experience, a chance to relive the Lincoln Highway as it must have been in its heyday. In Bedford, we checked out the historic Dunkles Gulf Service Station, still operated today in its...
WPXI Pittsburgh

UPDATE on ‘Free Money’ Trap that left PA homeowners with 40-year Liens

PITTSBURGH — Several more Pittsburgh area homeowners have come forward accusing a Florida real estate company of taking advantage of them during desperate times. As 11 Investigates reported exclusively, more than 1200 Pennsylvanians ended up with 40-year liens on their property, after accepting just a few hundred dollars from MV Realty.
butlerradio.com

New Owner of Penn Theater Reaches Agreement with Local Foundation

The new owner of the Penn Theater has reached an agreement with the organization that loaned money to purchase the property. The Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation recently announced that developer and Butler native Bryan Frenchak agreed to a preservation easement on the 1937 facility. A preservation easement is a...
Ted Rivers

3 Reasons Why Pittsburgh is the Best City in the US

When it comes to American cities, there are plenty of great options to choose from. The obvious choices are places like Miami, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. New York City isn't even that far away, but the obvious choices aren't always the best. Cities like Portland, Memphis, and Tulsa are great alternatives to the biggest tourist destinations. But if you're looking for the best of the best, then there's really only one contender—and that's Pittsburgh.
explore venango

Local Woman Tricked into Buying $15K Worth of Bitcoin

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was reportedly tricked into buying $15,000.00 worth of Bitcoin. According to a release submitted by Franklin-based State Police on Friday, December 2, the incident occurred at a residence in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 12:05 a.m. on November 17. Troopers made...
explore venango

Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Tionesta Lake

FOREST CO., Pa. – Winding its way through the rugged mountains of Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region in Forest County, Tionesta Lake offers a unique setting for a wide variety of outdoor adventures. It invites visitors to come and enjoy the lake and the natural beauty of the surrounding...

Comments / 0

Community Policy