Read full article on original website
Related
$50k Millionaire Raffle ticket sold at local Get Go
The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced two $50,000 Millionaire Raffle winners. One of the winners was in Westmoreland County. The raffle is part of an eight week long drawing leading up to the big drawing on January 7, 1983.
2 Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split $200,000 prize sold at local Giant Eagle, Sheetz
Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split a jackpot prize of $200,000 were sold Allegheny and Butler counties. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets sold for the Nov. 30 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 1-5-14-20-30, to win individual prizes of $100,000. The winning tickets were sold by...
Lottery ticket worth over $539k sold at Pennsylvania store this week
One person who recently purchased a lottery ticket at a Pennsylvania store this week is about to have a very merry holiday season. Earlier this week, a winning lottery ticket worth over $539k was sold to a customer at the Giant Eagle grocery store located on Route 19 in Cranberry Township.
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
Apply now and get your money: Millions being sent as state stimulus checks
It could help you beat inflation. In 2022, a large number of states have sent stimulus checks to help people resolve their financial issues to an extent. Not all people who have received the checks are happy with the amount, but we have to understand that this is just an additional, temporary financial support for you and your family.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
goodfoodpittsburgh.com
Christmas Tree Farms Near Me: Pennsylvania Christmas Tree Farms 2022
‘Tis the season for holiday cheer, and for many of us, that means heading to a Christmas Tree Farm, and getting a jump on holiday decorating. There are lots of places to find a Christmas Tree in Pittsburgh and in western Pennsylvania, including a number of spots that let you chop your own tree.
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next week
The opening of new discount grocery stores can have tremendous benefits for a community, including access to more affordable food and general economic growth. That's why we're excited to report that the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market chain will be opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next week. Read on to learn more.
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $539,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $539,912 was sold in Cranberry Township, Butler County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Nov. 28 drawing matched all five numbers drawn: 6-16-26-29-32. Giant Eagle on Route 19 earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners can be...
wccsradio.com
SHEETZ TO ADD WESTERN PA LOCATIONS
A Western Pennsylvanian convenience store chain has announced that they will expand their presence in their home market. Reports say that Sheetz plans to expand in Western Pennsylvania by opening 30 more stores in the region. Locations have not yet been announced, but Sheetz Real Estate Director Brian Dinges said that he feels many areas can still benefit from the 24/7 convenience options that the stores would provide. The move comes as Sheetz’ main competitor, Wawa, has announced plans to expand its footprint in the state by opening up to 40 stores in Central Pennsylvania over the next three to five years. The two have been natural rivals, offering the same services at their stores.
travelblog.org
Lincoln Highway Continued: Bedford to Pittsburgh
Pennsylvania celebrates its Lincoln Highway heritage – murals, well preserved historic sites, and the amazing Lincoln Highway Experience, a chance to relive the Lincoln Highway as it must have been in its heyday. In Bedford, we checked out the historic Dunkles Gulf Service Station, still operated today in its...
13 Pittsburgh-area McDonald's locations hit with Child Labor violations
A release from the Department of Labor shows 101 minor-aged workers at McDonald’s locations operated by Santonastasso enterprises LLC, based in Bridgeville, were allowed to work outside of permissible hours.
UPDATE on ‘Free Money’ Trap that left PA homeowners with 40-year Liens
PITTSBURGH — Several more Pittsburgh area homeowners have come forward accusing a Florida real estate company of taking advantage of them during desperate times. As 11 Investigates reported exclusively, more than 1200 Pennsylvanians ended up with 40-year liens on their property, after accepting just a few hundred dollars from MV Realty.
This 25-acre estate in Gibsonia is for sale for almost $3.5M (photos)
GIBSONIA, Pa. — A 25-acre estate is currently for sale in Gibsonia for $3.49 million. The property is located at 5640 N Montour Rd. It includes a 9,329-square-foot home, a stocked pond, a duck house and a chicken coop. It is listed with Emily Wilhelm of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty.
butlerradio.com
New Owner of Penn Theater Reaches Agreement with Local Foundation
The new owner of the Penn Theater has reached an agreement with the organization that loaned money to purchase the property. The Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation recently announced that developer and Butler native Bryan Frenchak agreed to a preservation easement on the 1937 facility. A preservation easement is a...
Famous restaurant chain opened another new location in Pennsylvania this week
A famous restaurant chain with more than 2,600 locations in over 47 states recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Pennsylvania restaurant location in Bridgeville.
3 Reasons Why Pittsburgh is the Best City in the US
When it comes to American cities, there are plenty of great options to choose from. The obvious choices are places like Miami, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. New York City isn't even that far away, but the obvious choices aren't always the best. Cities like Portland, Memphis, and Tulsa are great alternatives to the biggest tourist destinations. But if you're looking for the best of the best, then there's really only one contender—and that's Pittsburgh.
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
explore venango
Local Woman Tricked into Buying $15K Worth of Bitcoin
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was reportedly tricked into buying $15,000.00 worth of Bitcoin. According to a release submitted by Franklin-based State Police on Friday, December 2, the incident occurred at a residence in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 12:05 a.m. on November 17. Troopers made...
explore venango
Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Tionesta Lake
FOREST CO., Pa. – Winding its way through the rugged mountains of Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region in Forest County, Tionesta Lake offers a unique setting for a wide variety of outdoor adventures. It invites visitors to come and enjoy the lake and the natural beauty of the surrounding...
Comments / 0