Man shot-and-killed in Tulare officer-involved shooting, deputies say

By John Houghton
 4 days ago

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A 38-year-old man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning in Tulare, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s office – but the person stopped by deputies was not connected to the crime they were investigating.

Officials say around midnight on Wednesday, Tulare Police officers were called to a business in the 1200 block of South O Street in Tulare for an alarm going off. When officers arrived, they discovered a white pickup was stolen from the business.

Police started looking for the pickup including deputies from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1:10 a.m. Thursday morning, authorities say deputies spotted a white truck matching the description of the stolen truck in an orchard on Cartmill Avenue west of West Street in Tulare.

Deputies say they tried to contact the person inside the truck. However, one of the men inside became uncooperative and did not follow commands given by deputies.

Officers from Tulare Police came out to help deputies. Deputies and officers say they asked the man to comply with orders given by deputies for about 30 minutes. But, according to officials, he refused. Deputies then deployed a taser, but it did not work.

The man then allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it in the direction of officers and deputies.

Deputies and Tulare officers on the scene say they fired their guns at the man, hitting him several times. Deputies performed life-saving efforts. However, the man died at the scene. It was later determined that the person shot was unconnected to the initial call – but the person shot and killed was wanted on multiple counts of child molestation. The suspect has not yet been officially identified.

The Visalia Police Department is conducting the officer-involved shooting investigation.

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

