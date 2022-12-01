Read full article on original website
Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Chicago Bulls
SACRAMENTO, California - Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season.
Aaron Rodgers, Packers rally in 4th quarter to beat Bears 28-19
CHICAGO - Aaron Rodgers led three fourth-quarter scoring drives and the Green Bay Packers rallied to beat the Chicago Bears 28-19. Packers receiver Christian Watson ran for a 46-yard touchdown in the closing minutes after Jaire Alexander intercepted Justin Fields. Green Bay trailed 19-10 after three quarters but made enough...
Streaking Mitch Marner leads Leafs into battle with Stars
Mitchell Marner will try to extend his team-record 19-game point streak and help the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs regain their
