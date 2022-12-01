ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s where to buy a real Christmas tree in SLO County

By Elizabeth Wilson , Sarah Linn
 4 days ago

Few scents conjure up Christmas quite as effectively as the crisp, clean smell of conifers.

Whether you’re looking to chop down your own Christmas tree or prefer to let someone else do the work, San Luis Obispo County has several spots where you can buy pre-cut and live evergreens.

Here are some of the local businesses selling real holiday trees this season.

Agape Christmas Trees

What: Cut Christmas trees, wreaths and fudge are available at this family-owned and operated seasonal stand, along with a bounce house. Snap a free photo with Santa Claus from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Where: 625 Templeton Road, Templeton

Info: 805-460-9161 or facebook.com/agapechristmastrees

Avila Valley Barn

What: From farm animals to fresh produce and sweet treats, this one-stop-shop farmstand offers plenty of family-friendly fun. Need a break from shopping for cut Christmas trees? Santa will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18, while the Grinch will stop by for storytime and photo opportunities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 10.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Where: 560 Avila Beach Drive, San Luis Obispo

Info: 805-595-2816 or avilavalleybarn.com

Gerrit Berg helps gauge the height of a Christmas tree while shopping with his wife, Kimberly, right, and their daughters Abigail, Haley and Emily at Holloway’s Christmas Tree Farm in Nipomo in 2014. Joe Johnston/jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Brookshire Farms

What: This popular pumpkin patch transforms into a Christmas tree lot for the holidays, selling cut trees including Douglas firs and blue spruces shipped straight from Oregon. Brookshire Farms sells trees at its main location in rural San Luis Obispo as well as the California Mid-State Fair parking lot on Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles.

When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: 4747 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo

Info: 805-549-8733 or brookshirefarms.com

Cambria Nursery and Florist

What: Located just across the road from Cambria Pines Lodge, home of the Cambria Christmas Market , this nursery sells cut and live holiday trees including noble and Nordmann firs as well as seasonal decor. Shop for hand-blown glass ornaments and other collectibles at the Christmas Store.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Where: 2801 Eton Road, Cambria

Info: 805-927-4747 or cambrianursery.com

Deer peek out from the trees in the lower corners of this photo taken at Hidden Springs Christmas Tree Farm in Atascadero in November 2012. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Hidden Springs Tree Farm

What: The family-owned Christmas tree farm celebrates its 60th anniversary in Atascadero this year. Seven varieties of trees are for sale, including Monterey pines and Douglas firs, along with hot cocoa and popcorn. As always, the hot apple cider is free.

When: 1 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, noon to 4:30 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: 3202 Monterey Road, Atascadero

Info: 805-538-9355 or hiddenspringschristmastreefarm.com

Holloway’s Christmas Trees

What: Billed as the “largest cut-and-choose farm in California,” this Nipomo spot has been selling homegrown holiday trees since 1962. Choose from fresh Monterey pine and fir trees ranging in height from 2 to 12 feet tall, or pick up a flocked tree. Santa’s Store offers homemade arts and crafts.

When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: 561 South Oakglen Ave., Nipomo

Info: 805-929-6203 or hollowaysfarm.com

Several San Luis Obispo County businesses sell live or cut Christmas trees. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Jack Creek Farms

What: Cut your own fresh Monterey pine trees at this fifth-generation family farm off Highway 46 West — right after you drop off a letter to Santa at the North Pole Mailbox. Other attractions include farm animals, antique equipment and a wooden train.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Monday

Where: 5000 Highway 46 West, Templeton

Info : 805-239-1915 or jackcreekfarms.com

