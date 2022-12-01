Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Ronald Eugene Livesay
Ronald Eugene Livesay, age 70, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away peacefully on December 3rd, 2022, under the care of Alive Hospice. He was born on October 8th, 1952, to parents Raymond Livesay and Marjorie Hilton in Edgemont, South Dakota. He was a very modest man and had a faithful relationship...
OBITUARY: Betty Lou O’Connor Warren
Mrs. Betty Lou O’Connor Warren, age 88, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. She was born in Fort Fairfield, ME on November 27, 1934 and was raised on the family farm in Carlingford, New Brunswick, Canada. She came to Tennessee after marrying Norman “Jack” Warren...
OBITUARY: Dennial Phillips Wilson
Dennial Phillips Wilson of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, she was 66 years old. She was a native of Tellico Plains TN and was preceded in death by her son, Kristopher Lafayette Hughes; parents, Clarence Ray Phillips, Bonnie Louroxy Belcher Phillips. Mrs. Wilson is survived by...
OBITUARY: Jon Drew Dohoda
Mr. Jon Drew Dohoda of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, he was 62 years old. He was born in Downey, CA to the late Peter and Arleene Joan Dohoda. Mr. Dohoda was a 1978 graduate of Yuciapa High School and a 1983 graduate of California State...
OBITUARY: Jennye Mae Graham
Jennye Mae Graham of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, she was 86 years old. She was born in Murfreesboro but lived most of her life in Smyrna. Mrs. Graham was preceded in death by her husband, George Graham; son Barry Graham; parents, Benie Hugh Hewgley and Mildred Irene Todd Hewgley; brothers Michael Hewgley and John Hewgley; sister Joyce Johnson.
OBITUARY: Stephen Wesley Duke
Stephen Wesley Duke, age 73 of Murfreesboro died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Knoxville, Tennessee and raised in Woodbury, he was a son of the late Orville Wesley Duke and Kathleen Smith Duke. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded...
OBITUARY: Barbara Elizabeth ‘Sissy’ Washington Dismukes
Mrs. Barbara Elizabeth “Sissy” Washington Dismukes, age 97, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Monday, November 28, 2022. She was born Sunday, January 25, 1925 in the front room at Springfield, the family farm on Manson Pike, to the late Francis Alfred Washington and Nell Koester Washington of Nashville, TN. Being the first daughter after three sons, Barbara was called Sissy.
OBITUARY: Lilian Dolores Ross Mitchell
Lilian Dolores Ross Mitchell passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in her home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She was born January 16 in Old Hickory, TN to Bennett Knox Ross and Gladys Guyrene Abney Ross. She graduated from Dupont High School in Old Hickory, Tennessee. She graduated from Middle Tennessee...
OBITUARY: Carolyn Rebecca Billings Bly
Carolyn Rebecca Billings Bly passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at her residence, she was 80 years old. She was a native of Georgia, lived most of her life in Florida and has lived in Rutherford county for the past 30 years. Carol’s passion was working with flowers, where...
OBITUARY: Richard Albert Schenck
Richard Albert Schenck of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, he was 85 years old. He was born in Trenton, NJ to the late George and Josephine Schenck. In addition to his parents, he is preceded by his wife, Nancy Schenck and son, Ricky Schenck. He is...
OBITUARY: Edmond Carl James
Edmond Carl James of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, he was 90 years old. He was born in Rutherford County to the late Arthur James and Lizzie Mae Wooten James. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 6 siblings. Mr. James is...
OBITUARY: Helen Morton Tucker Smith
Helen Morton Tucker Smith, age 100 of Murfreesboro, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, November 26, 2022. She was a native of Winchester, TN and a daughter of the late Clint and Betty Tucker. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in...
MTSU Fall Stole Ceremony Recognizes Graduating Student Veterans Continuing Their Journeys
Middle Tennessee State University seniors Dennisse Osorio-Sanchez and Jordan Kinsey have served their country through different branches of the military. Kinsey chose the U.S. Navy, with interest in a medical area. With social work aspirations in mind, Osorio-Sanchez, an Alabama native who had begun college but dropped out, signed with the U.S. Air Force and plans to commit to a full 20 years and retire as an officer.
OBITUARY: Marilyn Formato
Marilyn Formato, age 75, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 21st, 2022, at Viviant Healthcare. She was born on August 17th, 1947, in Murphysboro, IL. In 1986, Marilyn moved to Murfreesboro, TN, with her husband, Robert “Bob” Formato, where they lived for the next 36 years together.
OBITUARY: Maichanh Sithoumma
Mrs. Maichanh Sithoumma, age 83, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully with her family by her side Tuesday, November 22, 2022. She was born in Laos to the late Khamphanh and La Vichidvongsa. Mrs. Sithoumma enjoyed going to temple and was a part of Wat Lao Buddharam Temple. She was...
Greater Nashville Realtors Installs 2023 Board of Directors
After an explosive year of record-high interest rates, inventory nearing pre-pandemic levels and experiencing one of the largest growth phases in Nashville history, 2022 was another remarkable year for Greater Nashville’s housing industry. Despite a national downward trend in closings, the Greater Nashville area is on the cusp of...
OBITUARY: Emily Fleming
Emily Fleming passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, she was 75 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar “Nig” and Louise Burris Taylor; husband, Thomas Fleming; and sister, Patsy Edwards. She is survived by her children, Mark Fleming and his wife Robin, Kevin Fleming,...
OBITUARY: Tammy Louise Davis
Tammy Louise Davis passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Stonecrest Hospital, she was 58 years old. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Tammy was a domestic engineer and a yard sale queen. Tammy was preceded in death by her parents, James V. and Jenny Johnson Herman;...
5 Nashville Holiday Events to Attend this Season
Tis the season to celebrate all of the lights and holiday wonder of this time of year. In case you are looking for a family event, we’ve compiled a list of happenings. Cheekwood Botanical Gardens, 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville. You can see one million lights as you walk...
Where to See Christmas Lights 2022
Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Hoover Lights in Chapel Hill – You may be familiar with Lights on Old Charlotte in Franklin. This light display closed in 2018; however, there’s a new display called Hoover Lights. It is a combination of Lights on Old Charlotte and Lights on Sparrow Street. Chad Hoover began the display with Lights on Charlotte and then moved to Spring Hill. Now, after moving to Chapel Hill, you can enjoy the combination of both displays in one location. You can find Hoover Lights at 1390 Neil Road, Chapel Hill.
