swamper
4d ago
whoever is buying them ought to be arrested also.. because more than likely.. they are in onit..
houmatimes.com
Suspect wanted in drive-by shooting investigation; two juveniles arrested
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) Detectives have made an arrest, in connection with a Drive-by Shooting investigation. Criminal Intelligence Detectives have arrested two juvenile offenders, and are actively seeking a third offender, in connection with the case. On December...
houmatimes.com
HPD: Arrests made in Vehicle Theft case; Juvenile arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
On December 2, 2022 the Houma Police Department was contacted by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office where they advised an investigation into similar incident mentioned below and a suspect(s) were taken into custody. Investigators from both agencies worked jointly which led to the apprehension of these individuals. The investigation...
houmatimes.com
LPSO: Fugitive Wanted for Two Incidents of Violence Arrested During Traffic Stop
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Galliano man wanted for two violent incidents. Danny Ougel Jr., 39, was arrested on Friday. Ougel had outstanding warrants from two prior incidents. On April 22, 2022, he allegedly forced his way into a Galliano residence and struck a man in the head with a hammer. He also broke a television before departing. Then on June 18, 2022, he was involved in a domestic disturbance in which he strangled the victim, and a child was present at the time. Deputies obtained arrest warrants for Ougel following both incidents.
WDSU
Multiple shootings reported in Houma area over the weekend
THIBODAUX, La. — Multiple agencies are investigating several shootings reported over the weekend in the Houma area. The first shooting was reported on Thursday night. According to Houma police, a juvenile is accused of firing a gun into the air after passing a group of people walking in the 200 block of Tulip Drive. No one was injured.
brproud.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of duo on drug charges in Louisiana
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office requested a vehicle stop after seeing a driver commit a traffic violation. The driver of that vehicle was Jamiah Deron Harris, 30, of Labadieville. The stop happened on LA 398 and Harris was found to be...
houmatimes.com
HPD: Suspect wanted for shooting outside Club Thirsty in Houma
On December 3, 2022 the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting at Club Thirsty located at 1301 Barataria Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a 28 year old victim suffering from multiple gunshots. The victim was transported to a local medical facility where he received treatment for his injuries and is currently in critical condition.
houmatimes.com
HPD: Suspect wanted for Attempted Second Degree Murder for shooting on Lafayette Street
On December 2nd, 2022 at approximately 2300hrs the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting at 1104 Lafayette Street. Upon arrival officers located a 27 year old male victim suffering from multiple gunshots to his extremities. The victim was transported to a local medical facility via ambulance where he received treatment and is listed in stable condition.
houmatimes.com
HPD: Man wanted for shooting his brother-in-law during a disagreement
On December 4th, 2022 at approximately 11:30am the Houma Police Department responded to a local medical facility where a victim arrived with a gunshot injury to the abdomen. The victim was found to be a 46 year old male and is expected to recover from his injuries. Upon arrival officers...
JP Sheriff is going to be in dire need of deputies if this year's class is any indication
JP Sheriff is going to be in dire need of deputies
Louisiana man stages car crash, faces up to five years in prison
A Louisiana man has pled guilty after staging car crashes and filing fraudulent lawsuits.
NOPD search warrant results in large drug bust
A search warrant leads NOPD officers to a siege of multiple firearms and large amounts of illegal narcotics.
houmatimes.com
Vehicle Thefts Linked to incident in Mulberry Neighborhood
Houma Police Department announced that on December 1st, 2022, there were three vehicles stolen, and one of them was linked to an incident in the Mulberry Neighborhood. At approximately 5:43 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Tulip Dr. in reference to several gunshots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers made contact with three victims; a 47-year-old male, a 72-year-old female, and a 71-year-old male. The three of them advised they were walking in the area for exercise when they observed a vehicle coming towards them and causing them to exit the road as the car passed them very closely. As the vehicle passed them, they looked at the occupants of the vehicle with an expression of concern as the vehicle passed so close to them. As the vehicle drove away, it stopped further down the road where one of the occupants exited the vehicle and started discharging a firearm into the air. The victims ran for safety and there were no injuries reported as a result of the gunshots. The vehicle then sped off and fled the neighborhood in an unknown direction.
brproud.com
Louisiana woman jailed after meth discovered inside home
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Pierre Part woman was arrested months after meth and more were seized from a home. The Morgan City Police Department took Tonya Jean Conner, 40, of Pierre Part, into custody on the day after Thanksgiving. The arrest stems from an investgation that took place...
5 suspects in custody in connection to a string of carjackings
The New Orleans Police Department has made several arrest in connection to a string of carjacking incidents in late November.
Teens arrested in connection to Slidell driver, passenger shootings
Two teenagers were arrested by St. Tammany Parish detectives Friday morning in connection to a shooting earlier in the week that left a 19-year-old driver dead and a passenger wounded.
25-year-old arrested in drug bust; Guns, fentanyl, heroin seized
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested following a month-long investigation by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Baton Rouge DEA. The agencies conducted an investigation into an alleged street-level fentanyl/heroin dealer identified as Davante Johnson, 25. Authorities say the investigation started...
Irate passenger bit, kicked, spat on six deputies while refusing to exit plane, reports say
Officials say a woman bit, kicked and spat on six sheriff’s deputies while refusing to exit a plane at an airport in Louisiana early Thanksgiving Day, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported Saturday. Authorities said the 25-year-old woman attacked Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputies at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Pileup crash involves 12 vehicles, 22 patients; some minor injuries reported
The Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department reported minor injuries for some of the 22 patients involved in a pileup crash on Airline Highway about 10:30 p.m. Dec. 3. According to a social media post, firefighters said the crash happened when dense fog was in the area around the Ascension Parish town.
Three wounded in North Dorgenois Street shooting Monday morning, NOPD
According to the NOPD the shooting happened in the Tulane/ Gravier area.
lafourchegazette.com
Wanted suspect arrested following standoff in Thibodaux
A man wanted by the Thibodaux Police Department is in custody following a standoff on Tuesday. Tyler Tillman was taken into custody following a standoff in the 1600 block of Cardinal Drive on Tuesday morning. Shortly after 11 a.m., officers, detectives and the Thibodaux Police Department Immediate Response Team responded...
